What matters: how #BlackLivesMatter could survive Trump's teasing

From the corporate embrace of Black Lives Matter to the actions of NASCAR, all sports leagues, and Premier League Soccer, it is a movement that has taken hold and gained public acceptance despite Trump's attempts to make it look like violent and radical.

Will the outbreaks of violence be perceived as riots or demonstrations? A test of movement will be to determine if that acceptance is fragile or firm.

It's not exactly connecting the dots to see what Trump is doing when he tries to emulate Nixon as "law and order" president.

Although protests channeling anger at institutional racism have continued in a largely peaceful way, there are pockets of violence that could threaten broader public perception.

A clash between police and protesters trying to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson, Trump's favorite president and a notable racist, outside the White House on Monday led to members of the media being mistakenly evacuated from the grounds. from the White House and they gave Trump has a foothold to complain about "looters" and promise prison time to anyone who is damaging government property.

The shootings, death and vandalism in what is known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle have made it difficult to argue that there should be no police. The mayor of Seattle said Tuesday that the city will reclaim the autonomous zone.

So far, there is broad support for Black Lives Matter. As CNN's Grace Sparks wrote last week, "About two-thirds support the recent Black Lives Matter protests of police brutality and discrimination in the US, and there is agreement on a wide variety of proposals on how to reform the departments of the nation's police, recent surveys show. "

Trump, as always, stands with a third of Americans who oppose the movement. His administration has never accepted Black Lives Matter: Vice President Mike Pence declined to say the words during a recent television appearance.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier this month that the president is opposed to the move.

"All black lives matter, but in terms of the Black Lives Matter movement, they define themselves as 'defusing the police', and that's something this president is against.

How the protest movement evolves after this initial period, and if it can remain peaceful, will be key to protecting itself against Trump's teasing.

What's next in Washington? Disputes – Democrats in the House want a federal ban on bottlenecks. Republicans in the Senate don't want to institute a federal ban; they just want to encourage police departments not to use stranglings.

And that means that the bipartisan consensus that there should be police reform is beginning to look like it's going to run into partisan Washington, where nothing happens.

How #BlackLivesMatter maintains its momentum

I contacted Professor Wasow to ask him a little bit about his research, how it is applied today, and whether protesters can keep up their momentum.

ZBW: What is the fine line between protest & # 39; 64 and protest & # 39; 68?

OW: A big difference between civil rights protests before 1964 versus 1968 is the relative proportion of violence initiated by protesters. In the early 1960s, direct action by protesters was largely nonviolent and often met with brutal state repression.

Despite widespread discrimination against African Americans, my research found that the wave of black-led civil disobedience of the 1960s was able to successfully influence the media to focus on "civil rights." My research also found that as media coverage highlighted "civil rights," public opinion and legislation in Congress followed. In the mid-to-late 1960s, protest tactics changed in many protests, and state violence often met with violence initiated by protesters. Media coverage of these events was much more likely to emphasize the problems of "crime" and "riots". Once again, media coverage helped move public opinion and politics, but this time towards a focus on "law and order."

ZBW: What must BLM protesters do to keep the public on their side?

OW: Evidence from the 1960s suggests that a particularly powerful way for protesters to capture public attention and generate comprehensive coverage is to engage in direct action that, as Representative John Lewis then described, "dramatizes injustice." .

In short, this means that every protest must try to reveal the central injustice of police misconduct and the discriminatory use of force. In recent weeks, while the #BlackLivesMatter protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful, the police have repeatedly used the excess force that has been documented on video. Conservative attorney Greg Doucette has compiled over 600 of these clips. He calls what we are seeing a "police riot".

These images are a modern version of "dramatization of injustice" in the sense that they make visible and help justify the concerns of the broader movement to transform the police in the United States. The challenge with this method of protest is that activists are at risk of trauma, injury and even death. Consequently, despite the effectiveness of this approach, it is very difficult to sustain.

ZW: Separately, I would be interested to know if you think corporate America has ever been as engaged or supportive of a protest movement as it is trying to appear today.

OW: In the 1960s, national corporations generally only supported disaggregation under the enormous pressure of boycotts. In the current wave of #BlackLivesMatter protests, there appears to be more widespread corporate support even without selective pressure from activists.

At the same time, much of the current corporate support for #BlackLivesMatter appears to be more symbolic than substantive and only time will tell if there is a more significant change on the horizon.

Finally, much of the change that is necessary to improve the material well-being of African Americans is a change in policy, not changes in corporate policy. Therefore, even if corporations make major improvements in policies such as hiring, that is unlikely to change the deep inequalities in police, education, and housing that currently limit the life chances of African Americans.

ZW: Congress is debating very specific police policy changes, such as the ban on bottlenecks. What are some of the profound changes in education and housing that you would suggest that lawmakers also see?

OW: One of the main ways inequality works in the United States is through the segregation of homes. The quality of publicly provided schools, parks, and other assets is strongly influenced by its zip code. While explicit forms of racial discrimination in housing are now illegal, following the passage of the Fair Housing Act, many communities in the United States, both liberal and conservative, enacted forms of economic zoning that make it difficult for low-income people move into high opportunity areas. Many cities now require between 75% and 80% of the housing stock to be single-family homes. The legal ban on even moderate-density options, such as small apartment buildings, increases the cost of housing, increases car dependency, is harmful to the environment, and contributes to the types of racial and class segregation that limit upward mobility.

Latest coronavirus

I wasn't kidding. He really believes it. Trump was asked if he was really joking that the United States is doing too much testing.

"I'm not kidding," he said, contradicting his staff.

So he really believes, it's no joke or irony, that we should delay testing because "by having more evidence, we have more cases."

The EU may recommend banning American visitors from: They have reduced new Covid-19 infections. The United States, by ignoring them, has not.

Infection surge Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the increase in American infections on Capitol Hill and said: "It really is a mixture."

"You have a very large country, very heterogeneous, with great differences, for example, between the New York metropolitan area and Casper, Wyoming," but it is clear, Fauci said, "they have hit us badly."

He gave advice on how to deal with these increases in cases.

"The way you approach that, and I've said it over and over, is that you have to have the manpower, the system, the evidence to effectively identify, isolate and contact the trail so that when you see those it increases , you can understand where they come from and you can do something about it, "said Fauci.

He added: "Right now, the next two weeks will be critical to our ability to address those surgeries that we are seeing in Florida, Texas and Arizona."

The presidential debate moved to Miami – The original host, the University of Michigan, withdrew due to coronavirus concerns.

Test, test, test – Trump says there is too much evidence of coronavirus. But most other people seem to agree that widespread testing is the key to finding and isolating the virus rather than allowing it to spread.

Fauci said Tuesday that there will be more, not less, evidence in the near future.

The University of California at San Diego, for example, plans to evaluate students and faculty regularly throughout the school year.

Where are we with a Covid-19 vaccine?

A vaccine is the key to beating Covid-19, and the United States government has invested more than $ 3 billion, funding the research in six different possible vaccines. $ 700 million is set aside to help companies that will eventually produce a vaccine.

Here are parts of a deeper CNN story about what we know about how each vaccine would work. I just included the status of each vaccine.

Note: In the end, some of these may work and some may not. We will only find out after large-scale clinical trials with tens of thousands of people.

$ 1.2 billion to AstraZeneca

Status: The University of Oxford, which is partnering with AstraZeneca, recently started large-scale Phase 3 human clinical trials in England with this vaccine. AstraZeneca plans to start testing of Phase 3 in August. Such trials are the last step before a vaccine manufacturer seeks regulatory approval.

$ 456 million for Johnson & Johnson

Status: J&J expects to start Phase 3 clinical trials in September.

History: Other vaccines have used this adenovirus technique, and although those vaccines have been studied in clinical trials, they have never been approved and put on the market.

$ 430 million for Moderna

Status: Moderna plans to begin testing Phase 3 in July.

History: Other vaccines have been used (the technique used by Moderna) and although these vaccines have been studied in clinical trials, they have never been approved and put on the market.

$ 60 million to Novavax

Status: Novavax has not yet started Phase 3 testing.

$ 38 million for Merck

Status: Merck has not yet started human clinical trials.

History: This same technology was used to make an Ebola vaccine called ERVEBO that was approved by the FDA in 2019.

$ 30 million for Sanofi

Status: Sanofi expects to start clinical trials between October and December.

History: This same technology that uses a baculovirus was used to make a flu vaccine called Flublok, which was approved by the FDA in 2013.