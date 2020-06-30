What matters: states are pausing at the reopening. This is why

It used to be the opposite.

"Much of what we saw is what we have seen elsewhere. But it is here now," said Miguel Márquez of CNN, who reported the story.

There are going to be many more places. The number of infections is growing in 31 states, and there has been a huge increase since Memorial Day, when the disease seemed to be on the decline in most of the US Now states are pausing on reopening.

Europe and other regions continue to appear to have Covid under control.

The United States is clearly losing it. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on CNN over the weekend that the window to control the virus is closing.

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Monday that on Memorial Day, the virus seemed localized in specific parts of the country, while it is now affecting the entire United States.

What happened in New York is now happening elsewhere. The 117-bed hospital that Marquez visited in Houston will soon be full. The video begins with images of doctors and nurses completely wrapped in PPE. They are changing a patient's breathing tube with a ventilator.

It is rare to see something so graphic on television. It is rare for hospitals to let cameras enter. Marquez spoke to a doctor who says he has been working for 100 days in a row. He said they have learned a lot about how to treat the disease and that it has evolved.

They treated it differently four months ago than they did two months ago and today they are treating it differently. The goal above all is to keep patients well enough that they don't need to use a ventilator. At that point, your chances of leaving the hospital drop to 20%.

Entire sections of the hospital have been transformed into a kind of airtight chamber with negative pressure zones. No one enters without an instant test. And once inside, they're all so wrapped in PPE, they're unrecognizable, and they wear big photos of themselves around their necks.

Only one nurse at the center has become ill. She broke up talking about the two daughters she can't see right now.

Márquez also spoke to a man named Muhamad who owns two nightclubs in Houston but is now fighting for his life in the hospital. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he regrets letting bars open in the state so early and closing them again last weekend.

There are other stories about where Covid is spreading. A gym in West Virginia, a restaurant in Michigan.

That is why so many states, at least 14, are revoking or pausing opening plans.

People who appear healthy are spreading disease. Marquez also spoke to a husband and wife who said they did everything they should do: stay home, wear masks, and stay away from others.

"It's kind of scary. I wish people would take it more seriously," said the wife, who shares the hospital room with her husband. Neither wanted his name to be used. "They should take it more seriously. You can't, you can't trust people just because they look healthy. Because a lot of people walk around looking healthy and they're not healthy."

Masks are like seat belts, only more

Are you still confused about masks and why have doctors evolved to recommend them now in public places? CNN's Holly Yan breaks it down under a forceful headline: "Want to avoid another shutdown, save 33,000 lives and protect yourself? Wear a face mask, doctors say."

More cities requiring masks, including the one hosting RNC parts. Jacksonville, Florida has joined the growing list of American cities that require a mask in public.

That's also important because it's where portions of the Republican National Convention will now take place.

President Donald Trump still sees the masks as optional. It is, as always, a matter of personal choice, not public safety for him.

"It is anyone's personal choice whether to wear a mask or not," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday. "He encouraged people to make the decision that is best for their safety, but he told me that he has no problem with the masks and that he does as his local jurisdiction requires."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urged Trump to sign an executive order to demand masks in public in the United States. That seems unlikely as Trump continues to fear being photographed in one.

Mitigation versus cure

Everything we are doing right now, the masks and the distance, is meant to delay, not defeat, the virus.

What will ultimately defeat Covid-19 is a vaccine. But it won't be effective if people don't understand it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and estimated that the vaccine's likely effectiveness rate would be 70% to 75%, and it would not offer herd immunity:

A CNN poll last month found that a third of Americans said they would not try to get vaccinated against Covid, even if the vaccine is widely available and inexpensive.

In an interview on Friday, CNN asked Fauci if a vaccine with 70% to 75% efficacy taken by just two-thirds of the population would provide collective immunity to the coronavirus.

"No, unlikely," he replied.