What matters: the real problem with government officials who don't correct Trump

Trump's new fiction Recently, the President has made relatively few comparative statements about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 130,000 of his fellow Americans. But they all seem completely, dangerously wrong. And it is receiving help from government officials who know the facts and do not correct it.

But his new claim is that most infections really aren't that deadly or dangerous.

99% of coronavirus cases "are completely harmless," he said in statements on July 4. Absolutely false As CNN reported this weekend, "While the World Health Organization has said that the global death rate is probably less than 1%, the WHO also said that about 20% of all people who They are diagnosed with coronaviruses and are sick enough to need oxygen or hospital care. "

(Note: Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of skeptical Trump's son Don Jr., has it. She is asymptomatic.)

The problem here is that while most people no longer expect the facts to come out of Trump's mouth or appear in their Twitter feed, Americans do (or at least should be able to) expect government officials to do so. correct.

Failure to fight fiction – FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn absolutely refused to do that, saying the President was wrong, during Sunday's television appearances.

Hahn did not defend Trump's inaccuracy. But he didn't shout it either. The problem here is that the President was wrong. And there are many people who need to hear that. Even when CNN's Dana Bash read the CDC data to Hahn, the correct data he did not dispute would not budge.

"I am not going to analyze who is right and who is wrong," said Hahn, a member of the White House coronavirus special force.

And surely, if Hahn had said Trump was wrong, you can bet he would soon be former FDA Commissioner Hahn. But when do we get to the point that it is no longer enough to tell the President quietly and respectfully that he is wrong?

Repeating fiction On Monday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defended Trump's claim and insisted that "many of these cases are asymptomatic."

And that is certainly true. But many of them are also asymptomatic.

"I don't think it was the president's intention to downplay that, rather than say let's take a look at the risk and see this in an appropriate way based on facts and figures," Meadows said.

An important figure. Regardless of the percentage of infections, we have reached 130,000 dead Americans. And that number will grow despite the fact that doctors are improving a lot in the treatment of Covid-19.

Those doctors are running out of beds to treat people in affected areas in Texas, Florida and elsewhere. But as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has said, deaths delay infections by about two weeks.

Mathematics is mathematics. A relatively small percentage of millions are many people who suffer and die.

Believing in fiction. The biggest and scariest immediate problem is that, during a moment of indisputable national and global calamity, the President of the United States, who has access to the smartest people and best data on Earth, continues to deny Stubbornly about spreading this or trying to make people think it's not as bad as it is. Or both.

Fiction vs. reality. The long-term problem is even more toxic. Given that Trump has fueled an alternate reality with alternate facts and there are people who believe that his reality is reality, it will be more difficult to return to the place where we all live our lives, where 130,000 Americans are dead and everyone should be wearing a face mask in public.

A government actively involved in sending false information could be worse than a government that does not offer any information.

The last

