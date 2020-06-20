What matters: the south is red. Also black

CNN spoke to two experts to learn more about the growing power of southern black voters:

Andra Gillespie is an Emory professor and expert on black participation in elections

is an Emory professor and expert on black participation in elections Andre Perry is a member of Brookings and author of the book "Know Your Price: Valuing the lives and property of blacks in America's black cities."

This is what they had to say on some key points.

Why would the blacks go south?

Gillespie: We must remember that for African Americans, despite the negative history of slavery and segregation, the South is home. And the truth was, we didn't have segregation in the North, but we certainly had de facto segregation.

Therefore, the idea that the North or West is a sort of Shangri-La that was trouble-free is also not true either. They had their own racial hierarchies that were not strictly enforced by law, but were still there.

The rise of black majority cities

Perry: In reality, there are now more black majority cities than ever. And in the past 20 years, that number has increased by about 100.

Some of that is due to White's flight. Some of that is because blacks are specifically moving to areas where there is some cultural cohesion.

However, blacks are gaining more power in local communities, and in some ways they always have. It may not have been extended to state or federal elections. That is changing …

People move south because they want cultural cohesion. They want a lower cost of living. They are looking for job opportunities that are sometimes drying up, in the north. They are saying, 'Come home', so to speak.

More blacks move to the suburbs

Perry: Through all of those transitions, most blacks have lived in the south and the interesting thing is that, in terms of politics, blacks have always been a powerful force in cities in the south.

It's just that now you're starting to see more blacks move around in the suburbs, particularly in places like Georgia, and it's confusing for parties to get confused because once, Republicans knew that if they invested in the suburbs, they would go to whites, But now when you look at Georgia, blacks are in the suburbs, particularly on the outskirts of Atlanta. The same is true in many places.

In many cases, because middle-class people move to the suburbs or low-income people who enter the suburbs, we are more diffuse than most people think.

How will black voters gain power in the south?

Gillespie: When Barry Goldwater opposed the Civil Rights Act, that was the signal to Democratic segregationists that the Republican Party would actually be more of a home to them …

It has the vast majority of white voters, over a 50-year period, shifting their party identification and voting behavior to the Republican Party, making African Americans, the largest minority in the South, a permanent minority position. Because even though they represent about a third of the population in states like Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana, if all blacks vote Democratic and all whites vote Republican or close to him, I don't want to exaggerate. Generalize here, but two-thirds will always beat a third.

There are two ways for the Democratic Party to become more competitive in the South. One could be if more whites vote Democrat. The other is if the minority population grows. Despite the fact that Latinos and Asian Americans are not as Democrats as Blacks, they are actually very Democrats in terms of party identification, and those populations are growing in the South at a fairly rapid rate, although the numbers are still small. at this time.

What Democrats are seeing is the potential to form a multi-racial coalition of people of color. And so, as a state becomes a majority-minority, if the vast majority of those people of color vote for Democrats, then Democrats bet it's a matter of time before they start to see states turn Very electorally competitive for both state and state races. then also in the presidential races.

Can Republicans appeal to voters of color in the South?

Gillespie: The events of the decade so far have brought people of color to the Democratic category.

As long as Democrats hold a perceptual edge on race-related issues: if we're talking about surveillance, if we're talking about income inequality, if we're talking about immigration, if we're talking about health care, – These are things that would give the People of color a very rational reason to continue supporting the Democratic Party, even if they disagree with the Democratic Party on some issues or complain about disclosure and other kinds of things.

So it's more about participation than persuasion, because that perceptual disadvantage is real and has been enforced by the behavior of Republican officials. Not just in the last few years, but in the last 20 years, in the last 10 years, in the last five years, and last week or yesterday when President Trump tried to take credit for putting Juneteenth on the map.

That is the disconnect that makes it really difficult for the Republican Party to reach people of color because these mistakes keep happening and in the minds of many people, they are not mistakes. They are intentional. It is evidence of a callous disregard for the concerns and lived experiences of so many people in the United States.

Are Democrats doing enough to maintain the support of black voters?

Gillespie: It is axiomatic that African Americans vote about 90% of Democrats in the presidential election, give or take a couple of percentage points.

That said, there are more and more calls within the activist community, and the academic community has argued for a generation right now, that African Americans deserve to receive political attention in exchange for their votes. That your vote should not be taken for granted. That politicians, legislators, and other Democratic legislators must respond to the concerns of African Americans as a result of their loyalty.

We can see how some of those attitudes underpinned Jesse Jackson's campaigns for president in the 1980s, and we've certainly seen at this particular moment Black Lives Matter activists pushing to make sure African-American issues of concern come first. on the Democratic agenda and not just an afterthought.

They want to see more responsiveness and are less satisfied with the kind of response Joe Biden gave Charlamagne Tha God when he made the unfortunate "Be Black" comments.

What Biden was suggesting at the time was that he had a long history of supporting black problems and that he didn't have to quantify or name his stance on the problems because you know him and therefore you should trust him. You should certainly trust him compared to Donald Trump.

But what Charlamagne was really pressuring was for him to make some serious commitments and to understand that Democratic candidates must court African American voters in the same way that they would court other voters.

Perry: I have a chapter on this in my book, it's called "For the Good of the United States, Elect a Black Woman as President.

In that chapter I highlight how black women are winning municipal, state, and congressional seats in non-majority black districts. So a London race, an Ayanna Pressley, a Lucy McBath, other black women are winning in most white places because they can cross in a way that white men, black men, and white women cannot.

What policy proposals would best help address inequality?

Perry: One is that we need some form of housing policy that allows low-income tenants to buy homes in areas that they can afford.

I do a lot of work on home evaluation, where I essentially control education, crime, walking ability, all those fancy metrics, and my colleagues and I discovered that housing in black neighborhoods is devalued by 23%, which is translates into approximately $ 48,000 less than the equivalent white household in equivalent social conditions. And cumulatively, that's about $ 156 billion in lost capital.

That amount of $ 156 billion is the amount used to send their children to university, to start a business, the municipalities use it to finance education, infrastructure, the police … it could have financed more than eight million four-year degrees based on the average cost of a four-year public institution.

It would have financed more than four million companies, based on the average startup amounts that black people used to start a business.

If Democrats can find a policy similar to the New Deal policy, where we allow low-interest loans, people could refinance properties and create new communities. If that can be done, that is a great victory because housing policies are so interconnected with so many other policies that they would make a big dent in the wealth gap.