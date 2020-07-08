What matters: the truth about Trump's call to reopen schools

Related: The mess in the schools is a complete crisis. And completely immovable

Opening schools is certainly a welcome goal for working parents. Texas, another hot spot whose governor is a key ally of Trump, announced later Tuesday that it would offer all parents the option of remote learning, and would require masks in schools.

The Florida order, which requires all schools to open physical facilities five days a week for all students and districts to submit detailed reopening plans, is full of warnings and exceptions.

Careful reading

Read this language from the order, which was signed by State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran:

to. All schools open. When reopening in August, all school boards and charter school boards must open physical schools at least five days per week for all students, subject to the advice and orders of the Florida Department of Health, local departments health, Executive Order 20-149 and subsequent executive orders. In the absence of these directives, the day-to-day decision to open or close a school should always rest locally with the board or executive most closely related to a school, the superintendent, or the school board in the case of a school administered by the school. district, the bylaws board of directors in the case of a public charter school or the principal, director or board of directors of a private school in the case of a non-public school.

That does sound like all Florida schools aren't necessarily open in the fall.

"It is up to each individual school district how it will reopen in the fall and we will present a plan to FLDOE. We will continue to follow the advice of our medical and public health experts on how and when it is safe for our @browardschools community to return to school."

Sounds like a definitive "maybe".

Now listen to Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who appeared on CNN Tuesday to discuss the order and the need for districts to have flexibility.

He said he could comply with the order to open schools without taking the children to school every day:

"We have innovative models, models where students don't need to go to school to receive an education," said Carvalho. "In the last trimester, we demonstrated how effective a continuing remote education can be without necessarily forcing all students to the same building at the same time."

He said his internal surveys suggest that 30% of parents could actually choose remote learning in today's environment.

That doesn't sound very far from many of the plans that other school districts in other states have been considering.

Later, Carvalho definitely said that the current situation must change before the children return to class. "I will not reopen our school system on August 24 if conditions are what they are today," he said.

Despite the president's activist stance, these are largely local decisions, as Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of homeland security and former Virginia attorney general, noted on CNN Tuesday.

"The federal government cannot order schools to do A, B, or C," he said. "Certainly, the President seeks the maximum reopening that we can obtain not only from schools, but also from the economy."

A new CDC guide for school districts is expected next week, according to Vice President Mike Pence, although we should note that states (at Trump's urging) did not follow CDC's guidelines for openness. And now the coronavirus cases are reemerging.

We haven't even addressed a number of key issues, like:

Transport. Can old buses be full of children?

Teachers Children may be less likely to get sick, but teachers are not children. Their unions have already had a lot to say about the safety of adults working in school buildings, including custodial workers and other staff.

After care Assuming school days are truncated or staggered, that will not help parents return to full-time work. The care provided by local governments in addition to the school can be so important to parents.

If Trump could make these things happen, the country would have reopened for Easter. That was never going to happen.

Who is going to pay? It is unclear how states and districts will pay for the personal protective equipment and infrastructure changes they will need. Congress has already allocated more than $ 13 billion for school districts, but much more will be needed.

A completely different crisis for foreign students.

While the federal government cannot force K-12 schools to open, it can apply pressure, as it is now trying to do it with universities planning an online-only crash.

From Priscilla Alvarez and Catherine Shoichet of CNN:

In a press release Monday, ICE said students who fall under certain visas "cannot take a full load of online courses and remain in the United States," adding: "The United States Department of State does not will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and / or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will United States Customs and Border Protection allow these students to enter the United States. "

The agency suggested that students currently enrolled in the US consider other measures, such as transferring to schools with in-person instruction. There is an exception for universities that use a hybrid model, such as a combination of online and classroom classes.

"We are not forcing universities to reopen," Cuccinelli said during that CNN interview. "However, if a university … if they don't reopen this semester, there is no reason for a person with a student visa to be present in the country. They should go home. Then they can return when the school opens. That's what student visas are for, and we want to accommodate that for schools, and we're working hard to do it. "

But it puts both students (who may be from countries with Covid travel restrictions) and schools (which depend on the income of foreign students) in a difficult situation.

The guide "undermines the thoughtful approach taken on behalf of students by so many institutions, including Harvard, to plan ongoing academic programs while balancing the health and safety challenges of the global pandemic," said the president of Harvard University. Larry Bacow.

Trump lobbying campaign

Trump focused on education during an event at the White House, where he suggested that anyone who doesn't want to open schools immediately should do so for political reasons.

"We hope that most of the schools are open," Trump said at a White House event on the safe reopening of schools. "We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons. They think it will be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed," he said. "No way."

That echoed messages from the Trump campaign on Tuesday hinting that campaign rival Joe Biden does not want schools to restart in the fall. "Question of the day for Joe Biden," Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, tweeted, "Will you side with union bosses who want to keep schools closed or parents who want their children to continue learning?"

And Trump was not shy about his efforts to influence states backwards. "We are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools and open them," said the president at the White House. "And it is very important. It is very important to our country, it is very important to the well-being of the student and of the parents. Therefore, we are going to push hard for their schools to open in the fall."

It is important. That is something that all Americans can agree on.