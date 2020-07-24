What matters: This is what we have wasted in allowing the virus to counterattack

Plans to reopen states are frozen.

Plans to reopen schools are being delayed.

But finding a bipartisan agreement on a new stimulus round is proving much more difficult.

New jobless claims rose 1.4 million last week, the first increase in 16 weeks. That suggests that the burst of economic activity that accompanied the spring adventure is over. (The scale of these numbers – millions of people every week! – has started to feel normal. It's crazy.)

Read this from CNN's Anneken Tappe and Tami Luhby:

The resurgence of infections and the setback of reopening plans in several states make it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force after the pandemic closes, and could derail the vulnerable economic recovery in the United States.

Now consider the additional $ 600 per week that Congress allocated from March to Covid unemployed is due this week. Read it again: A million people sustained per week have been applying for unemployment for months and the safety net is disappearing.

It is a complicated situation.

The evidence

CNN's Matt Egan surveyed the economic outlook for the United States and obtained strong evidence that the virus is directly related to the economy until there is a vaccine. Some excerpts:

More turmoil for air travel: According to Bank of America, the number of air passengers processed through TSA security lines decreased during the week ending July 20, compared to the previous week. This metric has dropped more than 70% from a year ago.

Restaurant problems: As the CNN Business Recovery Panel clearly shows, restaurant reservations at OpenTable have weakened in recent weeks. During March and April, when the pandemic wreaked havoc, reserves decreased nearly 100% from a year ago. That figure rebounded to the downside "only" 50% in mid-June, but has since turned around and stood at -65% as of Monday.

Retail slowdown: In April, US retail traffic dropped a staggering 98%, according to Cowen. Traffic improved steadily, with June traffic at 57%, but that rebound has stalled. Retail traffic in the United States fell 47% from the previous year during the second week of July.

Small business closure: As of Sunday, 24.5% of small businesses in the United States were closed, according to Jefferies. That is worse than at the end of June, when only 19% were closed. Jefferies noted "a particular weakness at the critical points of COVID" and noted that employment in small businesses had fallen to levels never seen since the end of May.

Weaker expenses: After falling as much as 31% year-on-year in early April, Synchrony-issued credit card purchases turned positive in late June. However, Synchrony (SYF) said Tuesday that spending during the first two weeks of July was down 2%.

Visits to the unemployment website: Web traffic to state unemployment portals "stabilized at still high levels, suggesting that the momentum in the labor market has stalled," Jefferies said.

CNN Business has a dashboard to track the United States economy.

Trick or Treating? Not this year. And here is an additional main indicator that will scare your local dentist: This Wall Street Journal story of Hershey's prediction of Halloween candy sales is more evidence that we are far from normal.

A lagging indicator. Movie theaters are not reopening because summer blockbusters, including Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and Disney's "Mulan," have been delayed indefinitely. Disney is delaying its upcoming "Star Wars" and "Avatar" movies by the year until 2022.

How to help? Don't ask Congress

Now try to find some of the remarkable bipartisanship This Spring It is difficult to do, even when aid for the unemployed expires.

President Donald Trump is obsessed with a payroll tax credit to help put cash in people's pockets and keep the economy afloat. The problem is that it would put cash in the pockets of people who earn a salary, and the most immediate problem is people who are unemployed.

Republicans in the Senate have left that proposal out of their planAlthough they delayed the publication of their proposal until Monday, since they sought an agreement with the White House. The heist is how to tackle a possible continuation of that $ 600 in unemployment.

But that is just republican internal negotiations. They are the Republicans trying to agree on an opening offer. They still have to find something that Democrats agree on. And vice versa. The Constitution requires compromise.

As Clare Foran and Phil Mattingly of CNN write:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, who are unified behind a $ 3 billion House-approved bill of their own, have already criticized the Republican Party's emerging plan.

AND:

Finding a proposal that can unify Republicans so far has proven challenging for the Republican Senate and White House conference with days of public divisions within the party on display over the proposal.

Finding common ground is likely to be much more difficult when bipartisan negotiations begin, with the two trillion dollars separated at the top line and diametrically opposed in various core components of their respective proposals.

The general contours of the republican bill have appeared and include:

$ 105 billion for educational financing

$ 16 billion in new testing funds

A second round of forgivable small business loans

A second round of direct payments.

A series of tax incentives designed to help employers get back to work and do it safely

The Democratic version, stopped by the house in May, would provide:

Nearly $ 1 billion for state and local governments

A $ 200 billion fund for essential worker risk pay

Additional $ 75 billion for Covid-19 testing, tracing, and isolation efforts

A new round of direct payments to Americans of up to $ 6,000 per household

Here is your reminder of how a bill becomes law. The two sides will have to unite their visions and get Trump to sign it at a time when a Republican legislator is muttering obscenities to a Democratic woman who is his colleague in the footsteps of the House.