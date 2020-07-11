What matters: this is what we know now about the November elections

But we can and must do everything possible to take the pulse of the nation. We went to Jennifer Agiesta, director of CNN's Polling and Election Analytics, who heads the CNN decision desk on Election Night and knows as much or more about how to read polls than anyone else.

It's worth reading their tips on what to look for when reading a survey (and bookmarking them). Our email conversation is below.

What matters: Polls constantly show Joe Biden with a clear advantage over Donald Trump. Is there any precedent for a presidential candidate to return from that type of deficit four months after Election Day?

JA: It is a surprisingly large deficit so close to the elections, but as close as we are to the elections, there is still plenty of time for opinions to change, and if 2020 has proven anything, it is that the news can give you a whiplash. at almost any time AND big changes to the presidential horse race can happen at the end of the game if the news is big enough.

In 2008, for example, CNN polls found a career at almost the same level for much of the year, until the financial crisis really hit mid-September. Just after Labor Day and the Republican convention, the race went from 48% for Barack Obama to 48% for John McCain among registered voters. After the stock market crash, Obama quickly gained a double-digit lead over McCain among that same group, maximizing CNN polls to a 14-point lead for Obama in a poll Oct. 3-5. That poll came less than a month after the tied result. There was not a single reputable national poll that found Obama behind McCain for the rest of the campaign.

Beyond the news's ability to change voters' perspectives, it's important to remember that much of the polls that show Trump lags behind Biden are national polls, while the United States presidential election they are decided state by state through the electoral college. Raising the score in population centers like California and New York would not do Biden much good in his bid to take over the White House. Recent polls on critical battlefields seem to confirm what the national poll is showing at the moment, however, with Biden having an edge in several of the states he must win to gain an electoral college and competitive edge in the states where the President easily won the last time around. All of this suggests that Biden's current advantage is significant. But surveys in some of those same states just a few months ago found much tighter contests, so again, there is room for things to change.

It's also worth noting that at this point in the race, pollsters are largely measuring the opinions of registered voters. Generally, looking only at those who are likely to vote instead of the entire group of registered voters yields results that are slightly more favorable to Republicans. However, surveys in 2018 found a different pattern, and 2020 may continue that change. Right now, it is really too early to say for sure who is a likely voter and who is not. That's true in a normal year, but in the midst of a pandemic, many Americans don't even know how the elections where they live will be administered, let alone if they feel comfortable participating in them.

The electoral pandemic

What matters: How does the coronavirus, which has touched every part of American life, affect voters?

JA: On the one hand, it is changing the way Americans vote and the way election results are reported. Recent primary elections in New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, and elsewhere have shown strong participation from the public who choose to vote by mail rather than in person at a polling place. Given the complexities of counting and verifying postal votes, election officials take longer to publish the results of those elections. What we normally think of as Election Day could be extended to Election Week or Election Month if similar changes occur in the way people cast votes in November.

I think the impact it might have on who they choose to vote on is still unknown, depending on what happens with the outbreak between now and November, although our colleague Harry Enten has some theories.

How solid is Trump's foundation?

What matters: One issue that many people brought up from the 2016 election was that Trump won because he consolidated the support of white working-class voters. That helped him win the Rust Belt and the White House. That group, generally speaking, stayed with him?

JA: White voters without college degrees are still one of the most apt groups to back Trump in most polls. However, there are several question marks in this group.

The first is whether Trump can maintain his support among white women who don't have college degrees. The president's ratings among women are generally abysmal, and if that carries over to untitled white women, it might be enough to sink the president in places.

The second is how large the electorate will be in critical states this fall. Former Sun Belt states that were once trusted Republicans are seeing their turnout of white voters without college degrees drop, a change that may make some of those states more competitive.

In the Rust Belt, whites without college degrees generally continue to be a large part of the voter base, so they may have a greater impact on the outcome of elections there.

How to read surveys

What matters: I'm always very focused on the horse racing numbers in the polls, but I heard you say that that's not the best way to think about the polls. What general issues should people draw from recent surveys?

JA: Horse racing isn't the worst thing you could see in a poll, so if you're going to pay attention to it, do yourself a favor and look for a few things beyond the margin between the two candidates:

Does the main candidate have majority support? If neither candidate exceeds 50%, that suggests that their support is a little softer than it might take to win.

How many voters are undecided? It could be a sign of a volatile electorate (and I think it was minimized in 2016), but it can also vary by method (many online surveys have a higher undecided participation than telephone surveys).

What is the general trend for the support of an individual candidate in quality surveys? One notable thing in recent polls has been how consistent support for the two candidates has been. In the nine national telephone surveys that meet CNN standards that have been published since June 1, seven linked their support between 41% and 44%, Biden's support has a slightly wider range, but generally It ranges from 50% to 55% in those same surveys. , with two placing their support at 49%.

Looking out of the horse race. Look to see which of the most pressing issues facing the country right now are significant to voters this fall, whether Trump's approval rating for managing the economy remains in positive territory and whether any of the attacks on Biden affect his forts. leadership qualifications. On the issues voters care most about, in particular, the CNN poll in June found that two-thirds of Americans viewed racism in our society as a big problem. That increased sharply compared to the 2016 presidential election cycle, while 42% of registered voters rated race relations as extremely important to their presidential vote, the highest number for any of the four issues tested in the poll and also well ahead of who said the same in the previous presidential cycle. Coronavirus was ranked below race ratios (31% rated it extremely important).

Are there really undecided voters?

What matters: I don't know anyone who doesn't have an opinion about Trump. Is there a universe of undecided people who will decide the elections?

JA: Not many. And the downside to Trump is that, as a headline, opinions about him are likely to matter far more than opinions about Biden. One of the most fascinating things about the 2016 exit poll results was that voters who see Trump and Hillary Clinton unfavorably broke up heavily toward Trump, and there was even a decently sized set of voters who felt that Trump did not I was qualified to be president, but I still voted for him.

As president-in-office, Trump is unlikely to gain the benefit of those voters' doubt again if he hasn't convinced them that he deserves to remain in office.

It's all about Trump

What matters: my former colleague Amy Walter has said Pollsters Shouldn't Just Ask Who Voters Support, but also if they vote with enthusiasm against someone (Trump). What do you think about that

JA: The last CNN poll by SSRS included a very similar question. Biden supporters were asked if their preference was more of a vote for Biden or against Trump, and Trump supporters were asked the same thing about their support. Among Biden's supporters, 60% said their vote was against Trump, while among Trump's supporters, 70% said they supported voting for the president.

Looking at Biden's supporters for their enthusiasm to vote, those who are most excited about going to the polls in November are less likely to say that their vote is in opposition to the President (56%) than those who say they are. somewhat excited about voting or less (69%). Whether that anti-Trump sentiment is motivating enough for that group to appear at the polls (or mail their ballots) will be a key question to consider during the fall.

One last question

What matters: I'm asking for a wild guess here, but what are the odds that we will know the identity of the next president on Election Night?

JA: Oh, knowing the answer to that question!

At this point, it seems unlikely that we will know the outcome on election night. While several key battlegrounds are used to process large numbers of absentee or early votes (Florida and Arizona, in particular, where majorities often vote absentee or early), several other states critical to polling station counts are relatively new to the absentee voting process. In Pennsylvania, for example, only 8% of voters cast their ballots absent or in early 2016, in New Hampshire it was 10%, in Virginia 13%, and in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin it was around a quarter of the voters. – suggesting that their counts could be slower than usual if those numbers increase dramatically.

A growing trend in recent elections is that voting preferences among those who vote in person are often different from those who vote in absentia or earlier, and the politicization of behavior in the coronavirus era appears to be exacerbating those differences, which makes it difficult to project races until there is a solid number of reports from both groups of voters.