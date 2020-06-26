What matters: Trump is going to protect the Confederacy st

That is what statues do. They airbrush characteristics, make humans bigger than life and paint over history.

A Trump statue won't mention that while a coronavirus killed her people, she refused to tell them to wear masks.

No matter how much historical revisionism we suffer in the next four years, I guarantee that the US Marshals will never, ever, add a section to their website about their proud moment to protect Confederate statues in 2020.

Statues don't give context

We are more likely to present statues of sports figures these days, for better or for worse. They are less divisive than presidents. But Trump probably imagines his own bronze cast face in front of the White House.

Maybe that's why he's so hell-bent on keeping the cheerful statue of Andrew Jackson, whose presidency predates the Confederacy, in Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, safe from the protesters.

Jackson, a stranger who took over Washington, he is Trump's favorite president. That Jackson initiated an expulsion policy that forced Native Americans west of the Mississippi and that it would be considered genocide today is not something that worries Trump.

You can see that handsome president outside his window, waving his hat and getting up on a horse.

Even if you can understand Trump's efforts to protect Jackson – He prefers Jackson to Harriet Tubman on the $ 20 bill – I challenge you to understand his loyalty to General Albert Pike, the Confederate whose statue near Judiciary Square in Washington wants to replace after protesters tore it down.

Trump demands return of statue of a guy he has probably never heard of

I'm not sure Trump has ever heard of Pike until he was furious at the statue of the general being knocked down.

But I would be willing to bet.

I hadn't heard of Pike. You saw?

He was a northerner who traveled south and bought a newspaper in Arkansas. During the Civil War, he joined the Confederacy and led a regiment of Native Americans, but it was not good and he lost his command.

After the war, he became leader of the Freemasons. And it is that group that erected its statue, in 1901. It obtained some lines in The New York Times that year.

That year there were more reports in The New York Times about the controversy over a special appropriation of $ 75,000 (approximately $ 2.2 million in today's dollars) that the United States government paid Pike's heirs on behalf of the Choctaw tribe for his previous help in obtaining money from the tribal government. .

Everything was totally outboard, I'm sure.

Pike is known, to the extent that he is still known, as a journalist, writer, and poet. He rose to fame as a freemason, but there are some controversial allegations that he was involved with the Ku Klux Klan.

In any case, his way of thinking is not very related to modern times.

Read this writing. Try to understand it. These are some of the first lines of his book "The Morality and the Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry", which I downloaded free from Amazon.

"Thought is a force, and philosophy should be an energy, finding its goal and its effects in the betterment of humanity. The two great engines are Truth and Love. When all these Forces combine, and are guided by the Intellect, and regulated by the RULE of Law and Justice, and of the combined and systematic movement and effort, the great revolution prepared for the ages will begin to march. "

What do you say now

My point here is that Trump doesn't care about Albert Pike, despite the fact that he has promised to prosecute anyone who goes to statues with the full power of American law.

To the extent that Trump is protecting Pike, it is because he is a symbol of the Confederacy.

Public turns against Confederate statues

Trump worries about divisions, particularly racial divisions, and exploit them.

According to the National Park Service, Pike's artwork is the only outdoor statue of a Confederate officer in DC.

There are tons of other monuments to the Confederacy. The Southern Poverty Law Center maintains a database. They are everywhere.

But the current shift in public opinion is against the statues, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released June 17.

It was found that Voters support 52% to 44% the removal of Confederate statues from public spaces across the country.

Less than two years ago, in August 2017, the survey found that only 39% supported the removal of such statues.

"The historical figures in granite and iron that seemed protected just a few years ago now face the demolition ball of public opinion," Tim Malloy, a survey analyst at Quinnipiac University, said in publishing the survey.

Misrepresentations of African Americans

However, it is not just the symbols of the Confederation that they are targeting.

DC delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton called for the removal of a statue of Abraham Lincoln from Lincoln Park near Capitol Hill.

The statue is called "Emancipation".

It was paid for by donations of former slaves and erected in 1876 before a crowd of 25,000 people. President Ulysses S. Grant and Frederick Douglass spoke, according to a New York Times article.

And protesters in DC can attack that statue on Thursday night.

Before raising your hands thinking they've gone too far, look at the statue.

It shows Lincoln standing with his hand on the head of a shrunken black man, with shackles falling from his arms.

From 1876 to 1974, it was the only outdoor statue of a black person in a public park in DC.

It is not a favorable aspect for the black man, who is apparently based on the freed slave Archer Alexander. They do not present themselves as equal human beings.

"The designers of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park in DC did not take into account the views of African-Americans. It shows. Blacks also fought to end slavery. That is why I am introducing a bill to move this statue to a museum, "Norton said in a recent tweet.

And while it is true that freed slaves paid for the statue, it was not freed slaves who controlled its creation, in Germany, according to the National Park Service.

That 1876 New York Times story mentions that the design was "disgusting" to some, even when it was unveiled.

A quote he attributes to Douglass captures how statues can overlook complexity: that the president who emancipated slaves was not part of the abolitionist movement of the time and had his own racist views.

"Although Mr. Lincoln shared the prejudices of his white compatriots against black," said Douglass, "it hardly needs to be said that in his heart he hated slavery."

To do that – If that information from the National Park Service is true, from 1901, when the Pike statue was erected, until 1974, when a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune was dedicated, there was an outdoor statue of an African American, a bowed black man knees and an outdoor statue of a proud Confederate general standing in the nation's capital.

The right side of the story.

The perceptions of history change.

In 1853, years before the Civil War, Andrew Jackson obtained a statue. It is hard to believe that will happen today.

For 100 years of this country's existence, there was no statue of a black person outside in Washington, DC. For 100 more, there was one, of a man on his knees.

Now, as Americans try to move very slowly toward equal treatment for all, there is a Martin Luther King Jr. monument on the National Mall.

In 50 years, will people cry out for Donald Trump to join him?