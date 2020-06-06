What matters: Trump showed us what it will be like after the elections, whatever happens

Our lightly edited Q-and-A is below.

What if you lose?

Why do we wait months to inaugurate a president and how did Trump enter?

CNN: We hold presidential elections on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. But the new president does not take office until January. What is the reason for this gap and is it still necessary?

KAB: The reason for this gap is to provide the peaceful transfer of power and it is absolutely necessary. Perhaps now more than ever.

I interviewed more than two dozen people who worked for Barack Obama and George W. Bush and were told on both sides that they had a smooth transition that was important at a time when the country was going through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. . Michelle Obama's first chief of staff, Jackie Norris, told me that "he will never forget the intense camaraderie and loyalty that First Ladies and First Ladies staff members have for each other." The same was true for the west wing.

The random way in which the Trump campaign approached the transition is dangerous. No doubt part of that is because no one on his campaign team had taken the time to organize an acceptance speech. They didn't think they were going to win.

Trump won the election in part by saying he would "drain the swamp," but there are basic responsibilities of the federal government that he would have been better equipped to handle if he had some level of institutional knowledge (Joe Biden is the exact opposite). And that takes time, which means it takes a couple of months to make appointments and learn how things work.

I wrote in my book "Team of Five" that Obama's aides were told to prepare drafts of thick "how-to" manuals on how their offices worked, including details as small as voicemail passwords.

This is from the book:

But Obama's aides had no one to deliver their carefully selected informational books to.

Career government employees waited in the Department of Energy, the Department of Commerce, and throughout the extensive bureaucracy. They wanted guidance, they wanted to know who their new bosses were and how their jobs in a Trump presidency would change, but they got nothing. In fact, some high-level employees waited and waited until, after weeks of silence, they assumed they were no longer employed and packed up their offices.

How could Trump come out?

CNN: Having seen Trump's first term, what are some things to look for in a post-defeat transition?

KAB: I think if Trump loses to Joe Biden (who is the epitome of a career politician after spending eight years as vice president and nearly 40 in the Senate), he will feel no obligation to do for him what George W. Bush did by Barack Obama I don't think there is a genuine surrender or a peaceful transfer of power. I think it is unlikely in defeat that Trump will behave radically differently than he does in office. I'd be surprised if Trump shows up for the Biden swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill if he wins.

Peaceful transfers

CNN: The United States is known for its peaceful transfers of power. Is there a precedent for a losing president or his administration to wreak havoc by walking out the door?

KAB: Historically there have certainly been some bitter defeats (see John Adams and Thomas Jefferson), but in modern times both sides have touted their abilities to transfer power peacefully. During the 2008 campaign, Bush's director of national intelligence, John Michael McConnell, had arranged for Obama and his Republican rival, Senator John McCain, to receive a report on the thirteen major national security issues. Once, during the last two months of the 2008 campaign, Obama and McCain found themselves sitting at the same table in the Roosevelt Room, with Bush sitting between them, as they discussed Congress's authorization for $ 700 billion to save the market. .

Bush and Obama respected each other. In the May 2012 presentation of the official portraits of George W. and Laura Bush at the White House, Obama said: "President Bush understood that rescuing our economy was not just a Democratic or Republican issue, it was an American priority. Always I will be grateful for that. " Compare that to President Trump, who is reportedly not inviting President Obama to his portrait presented at the White House.

Trump is unlikely to somehow refuse to go

CNN: Trump is not the type of person to just go quietly. What kinds of things could you do if you wanted to throw a gear at the government machine?

KAB: You could refuse to leave, but I don't see that happening. There has been discussion to the left, Bill Maher remarkably, making it something on people's minds. I can hardly imagine

Trump sitting on the steps of the Capitol with hundreds of thousands of people in the audience applauding his departure.

Former presidents have traditionally held reluctant admiration, even after being forced out of office. After Ronald Reagan spoke at the opening of Jimmy Carter's library, Carter said, "Now I understand more clearly than ever why you won."

Jimmy Carter apologized to George W. Bush in dedicating the Bush library for being too harsh on him, especially for his outspoken criticism of the war in Iraq. "Oh, silence," replied Bush. Can you imagine that happening with Trump and whoever happens to him, whenever it happens?

What if he wins?

Encouraging the emboldened

CNN: No president has been charged, acquitted, and re-elected. You can imagine that if he wins, Trump would feel more emboldened than anyone in history. How could Trump treat the office in a second term as the final winner?

KAB: I think you will feel emboldened to take whatever actions you want. When I interviewed him for my book, it was shortly after the publication of the Mueller report and he felt he had been exonerated. He was downright exuberant and eager to talk about how he thinks he has done more than any other president in history. So I can only imagine his reaction to reelection after being charged. Much of what he spends his time doing is ruling only with his supporters in mind and if reelected, that would demonstrate the immense power of his voters. I think he would criticize journalists and the so-called "deep state" even more than he does today. It would not be a good scene.

No historical precedent for Trump

CNN: Is there another president who came to the White House unpopular and then won the unpopular reelection? Is there another two-term president as divisive as Trump?

KAB: I think George W. Bush was incredibly divisive, but not to this extent. His approval ratings have skyrocketed since he left office. And how Trump was elected without the popular vote. Bush has followed his father's example and has mostly stayed on the sidelines. He has seen his approval ratings rise because absence really makes the heart grow more loving. I can't foresee Trump staying on the sidelines.

Unpopular presidents and second terms

CNN: What can we learn from the second term of presidents who were not incredibly popular at the time of his re-election and won against expectations (I'm thinking of Harry Truman here or Richard Nixon)?

KAB: If you look at Nixon and Watergate, winning by a small margin only made him more paranoid and irrational and led to his resignation. That example does not bode well.

Trump and his Republican successor

CNN: We are deeply guessing here, but I have wondered, if Trump won, how would he treat Mike Pence, who has been a loyal soldier during this first term. It's hard to imagine someone with the sensibilities of the Trump reality show handing over the baton to someone like Pence, who certainly lacks Trump's talent for the drama, as the logical next candidate for the Republican Party. What does history tell us?

KAB: Trump is not loyal to people just because they are loyal to him. I think he would treat Mike Pence well if he were re-elected because, logically, Pence would have helped him convince evangelical voters to stay with him. But I don't think loyalty will last long and Trump can endorse someone else if Pence is executed in 2024. It wouldn't translate into long-term support unless it benefited him in some way.