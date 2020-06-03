What matters: we are 22 weeks in 2020. The next 22 could feel like another eternity

Twenty-two weeks ago it was a new year.

Twenty-two weeks from now is Election Day.

Twenty-two weeks is a lifetime in politics, as CNN political director David Chalian will tell you. (He was the one who noticed the 22-week detail on Tuesday.) And right now, when you think about last week a long time ago, thinking about 2019 feels like the Bronze Age.

– The Democratic field was still full of candidates, although Joe Biden was at the top of most primary polls;

– There were no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States;

– 106,000 more Americans were alive;

– George Floyd was alive;

– There were no disturbances on American streets;

– There was no talk of deploying the army in American cities.

We don't know exactly what else will happen in the next four months or more. ( Forecasters say the hurricane season will be bad. ) But we will definitely talk about Biden vs. Trump. Or, perhaps more precisely, Trump against himself.

Can Joe Biden be the anti-Trump?

The contours of the presidential elections will be further reaffirmed on Tuesday as eight states go to the primary polls . It could be the night Joe Biden officially gets the number of delegates he needs to be the Democratic nominee, but he visually took advantage of that cloak Tuesday morning with a speech in Philadelphia.

Standing in a presidential-looking suit (not casual campaign wear) and facing presidential-looking flags, Biden emerged as the anti-Trump.

"I will not traffic in fear and division. I will not fan the flames of hatred. I will try to heal the racial wounds that have plagued our country for a long time, I will not use them for political gain. I will do my job and take responsibility. I will not blame the others, "Biden said.

Biden made explicit his differences in approach to Trump, who on Monday urged governors to "dominate" protesters, and bragged on Twitter Tuesday morning that "overwhelming force" and "domination" had been exhibited. in the nation's capital.

Biden also challenged Americans: "Look where we are now and think again: Is this who we are? Is this who we want to be?"

Also by Bradner:

Biden has provided a dramatic contrast to Trump in recent days …

On Monday, when Trump urged governors in a phone call to "dominate" protesters, Biden held a discussion with leaders of the African-American community in Wilmington and a virtual roundtable with city mayors who have seen protests and violence: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minnesota.

Biden also directly addressed the murder of Floyd, calling him "a wake-up call for our nation" when he began his speech.

"I can't breathe. I can't breathe." George Floyd's last words. But they didn't die with him. They are still heard. They are echoing across the nation, "Biden said.

"They speak in a nation where too often only the color of their skin puts their lives at risk. They speak in a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have applied for unemployment, with an El disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses was concentrated in black and minority communities, "Biden said. "And they speak to a nation where every day millions of people, not at the moment of losing their lives, but in the course of their lives, say to themselves: 'I can't breathe'."

Yes, white supremacists pose as "Antifa"

Here are the first two paragraphs:

A Twitter account that tweeted a call for violence and claimed to be representing the "Antifa" position was created by a well-known group of white supremacists, Twitter said Monday. The company deleted the account.

Before it emerged, the account was run by white supremacists, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, pointed his 2.8 million Instagram followers to the account as an example of how dangerous Antifa is.

Remember: Check everything you see online. Trump has said that Antifa should be classified as a terrorist organization. White supremacists, who prefer it, are trying to help.

Don't just vote. Vote local

Former President Barack Obama remains very quiet about all this, except for the tweets and statements issued without the power of his voice and image.

But he did write something on Medium Monday that should be mentioned, and refuted the idea that violence is somehow the answer.

The message of the piece was: vote. He is actually a riff on his canned line in speeches. "Don't boo, vote," he said. Now it's not a riot, vote. But don't just vote for the president:

… the elected officials who matter most in reforming the police departments and criminal justice system work at the state and local levels.

Mayors and county executives designate the majority of police chiefs and negotiate collective bargaining agreements with police unions. It is the district attorneys and state prosecutors who decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately prosecute those involved in police misconduct. Those are all the chosen positions. In some places, police review boards are also elected with the power to control police conduct.

Unfortunately, voter turnout in these local races is often woefully low, especially among youth, which makes no sense given the direct impact these offices have on social justice issues, not to mention the fact that it is often determined who Who wins and who loses those seats. for just a few thousand, or even a few hundred votes.

A conservative vision: there is no bottom. You rarely read about something Barack Obama wrote in the same space as something George Will wrote, but look today at the old conservative column in The Washington Post. It's also about the ballot and he's a zinger.

Will has been ranting about Republicans rallying around Trump for some time, but these words, calling on police to pull protesters out for Trump's photo shoot, were something:

There is no such thing as a rock bottom. So, suppose the worst is yet to come.