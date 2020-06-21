What matters: We don't know much more about Trump's finances now than we did in 2016. The Supreme Court can change that.

Is it worth as much as it says it is? Where are you getting money from? What are your international businesses? Do you pay taxes at all? Or do you manipulate the tax code, as you brag about doing, to get out of it? All of these questions could be answered by looking at tax returns that have gone to such lengths to avoid public view.

What should the court do?

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig says the legal issues are pretty straightforward:

Legally, this should not be particularly close or difficult. Exhibit A: In total, six different federal courts, three district courts, and three appeals panel courts have heard these cases, and all six have ruled against Trump. It's no coincidence that Trump has a batting average of exactly .000 thus far in trying to block the disclosure of his tax returns, and the Supreme Court would take a surprising setback, essentially deciding that the six lower courts were wrong. to save Trump's cause now.

What could the court do?

Punt – Don't be surprised if the Supreme Court returns the matter to lower courts, allowing other elections to take place without voters knowing the financial interests of a candidate and now the incumbent President.

To draw — Or, as CNN's legal team wrote after the oral arguments, it is possible that Supreme Court President John Roberts, who already helped Trump beat two losses last week, might be looking for some sort of middle ground, though that could hinder compliance with citations. .

What do we know about Trump's finances?

Trump argues that since he submits financial disclosure forms each year (and has done so since 2015), the public knows a great deal about his business. But, as we've reported every year since 2015, the forms are terribly inadequate. You can read my 2019 story on this, but the short version is:

they are based on their own assessments, which are highly suspicious; they are not subject to any kind of audit; they are listed in extremely wide ranges.

Why can't you take Trump's word for his net worth?

The fact is, Trump lives in two worlds: man and business.

It's a double reality that the President and his businesses have built that inflates his worth for the public or his lenders, and then deflates it for the tax collector, as the New York Times reported in 2019.

"During his 50-year career, Trump relied on the fact that the public had little access to information about his wealth and income to build the myth of his own success," wrote Michael D & # 39; Antonio, Trump's biographer and critical, for CNN last year.

News organizations, including CNN, report the disclosures because they provide a window into what Trump owns, and they are the best we have. But both sets of documents together, filings from the Government Ethics Office and a tax return, would offer a more complete picture of their wealth.

What is Trump's "income"?

The documents Trump filed with OGE contain self-reporting figures, and in previous years they apparently treated Trump's business income as his own personal income.

The OGE gives taxpayers a lot of leeway on what they can report in the "income" column on financial disclosure documents. This is because the OGE does not focus on the amount of revenue when determining whether there is a conflict of interest: one dollar of revenue would present the same amount of conflict as $ 1 million.

In 2018, the President claimed $ 434 million in "income", again, the word that uses the form, but although part of that came from interest, book royalties and that SAG pension, most of what he listed seems to be associated with revenue with the many business ventures of the Trump Organization.

Trump appears to treat himself more as a document business than as an individual. It is unclear what his personal stake is in the money he claims as income from his golf courses, hotels and other interests. And we don't really know what the enumerated values ​​represent: if Trump reported as "income" what a particular business received as income, or if it is the total that actually flowed to him after expenses. We just don't know.

Your actual income is much less clear

An example worth looking at is the Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami, which has been Trump's main money generator, well above his other properties, such as his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump claimed in his 2018 disclosure that the property generated revenue of $ 75,962,848. Their 2017 forms say that the course generated $ 74,755,375. That is in line with the total revenue of $ 75 million that the Trump Organization claimed from Miami-Dade County tax officials in 2017, according to a report by the Washington Post.

But the company told Miami authorities that net operating income, or profit, fell from $ 13.8 million to $ 4.3 million, according to the Post. That's a clear indication that what Trump himself took to Doral's home, his personal income, was much less than the amount he listed as "income" on his OGE form.

Massive loans and an obsession with interest rates.

Another element of Trump's revelations is the huge debt he has. Five loans listed in those 2018 disclosures each exceed $ 50 million. So that's more than $ 250 million that the president owes to three different banks.

But it could reach billions. We do not know

Jordan Libowitz, of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the debt should be taken into account when Trump leaves the Fed over interest rates.

"He owes him a lot of money," Libowitz said when the 2018 forms were released in May 2019. "We don't know exactly how much, but it's a huge amount. And when he owns so much, there are questions about how he can be influenced."

What about the cabinet?

While the President and Vice President submit disclosure forms, they are not subject to the ethical requirements that govern other federal employees and appointees. And two of the wealthiest members of Trump's cabinet had their initial disclosure forms rejected by OGE in 2019.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was criticized for not revealing the guidance he received from the Treasury that he could sell his stake in a film production company to his now wife.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross rejected his forms in 2019 because he did not sell shares as he claimed. Technically, these errors could be referred to the Justice Department for prosecution, but no one expects that to actually happen.

Federal law "prohibits government employees from participating personally and substantially in official matters in which they have a financial interest. In addition to their own interests, they are credited with those of their spouse, minor child, general partner, and certain other persons and organizations. , "according to the OGE, which certifies them for other employees of the executive branch, but not for the President.