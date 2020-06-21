What matters: We don't know much more about Trump's finances now than we did in 2016. The Supreme Court can change that.

Contents
What should the court do?
Legally, this should not be particularly close or difficult. Exhibit A: In total, six different federal courts, three district courts, and three appeals panel courts have heard these cases, and all six have ruled against Trump. It's no coincidence that Trump has a batting average of exactly .000 thus far in trying to block the disclosure of his tax returns, and the Supreme Court would take a surprising setback, essentially deciding that the six lower courts were wrong. to save Trump's cause now.
What could the court do?
What do we know about Trump's finances?
- they are based on their own assessments, which are highly suspicious;
- they are not subject to any kind of audit;
- they are listed in extremely wide ranges.
Why can't you take Trump's word for his net worth?
The fact is, Trump lives in two worlds: man and business.
News organizations, including CNN, report the disclosures because they provide a window into what Trump owns, and they are the best we have. But both sets of documents together, filings from the Government Ethics Office and a tax return, would offer a more complete picture of their wealth.
What is Trump's "income"?
The documents Trump filed with OGE contain self-reporting figures, and in previous years they apparently treated Trump's business income as his own personal income.
The OGE gives taxpayers a lot of leeway on what they can report in the "income" column on financial disclosure documents. This is because the OGE does not focus on the amount of revenue when determining whether there is a conflict of interest: one dollar of revenue would present the same amount of conflict as $ 1 million.
In 2018, the President claimed $ 434 million in "income", again, the word that uses the form, but although part of that came from interest, book royalties and that SAG pension, most of what he listed seems to be associated with revenue with the many business ventures of the Trump Organization.
Trump appears to treat himself more as a document business than as an individual. It is unclear what his personal stake is in the money he claims as income from his golf courses, hotels and other interests. And we don't really know what the enumerated values represent: if Trump reported as "income" what a particular business received as income, or if it is the total that actually flowed to him after expenses. We just don't know.
Your actual income is much less clear
An example worth looking at is the Trump National Doral Golf Course in Miami, which has been Trump's main money generator, well above his other properties, such as his Mar-a-Lago resort.
But the company told Miami authorities that net operating income, or profit, fell from $ 13.8 million to $ 4.3 million, according to the Post. That's a clear indication that what Trump himself took to Doral's home, his personal income, was much less than the amount he listed as "income" on his OGE form.
Massive loans and an obsession with interest rates.
Another element of Trump's revelations is the huge debt he has. Five loans listed in those 2018 disclosures each exceed $ 50 million. So that's more than $ 250 million that the president owes to three different banks.
But it could reach billions. We do not know
Jordan Libowitz, of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the debt should be taken into account when Trump leaves the Fed over interest rates.
"He owes him a lot of money," Libowitz said when the 2018 forms were released in May 2019. "We don't know exactly how much, but it's a huge amount. And when he owns so much, there are questions about how he can be influenced."
What about the cabinet?
Federal law "prohibits government employees from participating personally and substantially in official matters in which they have a financial interest. In addition to their own interests, they are credited with those of their spouse, minor child, general partner, and certain other persons and organizations. , "according to the OGE, which certifies them for other employees of the executive branch, but not for the President.