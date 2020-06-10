What Matters: Welcome to Whiplash Summer

It is twisting World War II-era ideas of fascism and democracy into knots, while in England they are re-examining Churchill's legacy of imperialist history and his racist and anti-Semitic statements.

In 2020, that's just a Tuesday.

We have already had an unprecedented year. What would seem like an alternate universe months ago is real life. This will be the summer of ups and downs and, perhaps, a genuine change.

The most important thing today could be the protests, the economy or the coronavirus. As they appear on television or in their news, these three themes are divorced from each other, but are interrelated in everyday life.

Cultural lash

The same week, an "ordinary" black man was buried, after being honored on national television and around the world for sparking mass protests for his death, the Confederation monuments were being ripped from concrete in Virginia, while a monument The slave trade was dumped in a port in England.

George Floyd had the police reform the consensus position, writes CNN's Abby Phillip. She points out that Republican leaders are open to the ideas put forth by Democrats. That is a clear opening for a legal change that coincides with the symbolic changes that we are seeing every day.

The Pentagon is said to be open to renaming Army bases named after the Confederates – Fort Bragg and Fort Hood, for example.

Protesters in Oxford, England are demanding the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes. You may not have heard of it, but you have heard of the Rhodes scholarship.

A CNN colleague said all of these collapsed statues make it look like a regime change of a different kind.

Economic lash

The NASDAQ hit 10,000, a new record, after the federal government reported that millions of Americans were re-employed in May.

But despite what Trump tells him, markets are not the economy, and the economic pain of Covid's closure is far from over, even with good news on the labor front.

After months of the worst economic data in years and the start of the first recession in the United States in more than a decade, the best month for new employees has come. But consider that while the overall unemployment rate fell, the black unemployment rate rose, very slightly.

Now consider that George Floyd was unemployed due to the coronavirus, which tested positive.

Unemployment caused by the Covid closure has hit the black community hardest, as has police aggression. That NASDAQ record. It is good for 401 (k) s people. But black Americans have much less family wealth, so increasing stocks doesn't help them. Read these tables on inequality here.

Coronavirus lash

Americans long to reopen the country. And it's clear that they will continue to move to reopen even when the data suggests that the pandemic is far from defeated.

More than 1.9 million Americans have been infected, and more than 111,000 have died in just over four months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. According to a CNN report on Tuesday, more than half of the US states. USA They are not following CDC guidelines for how they report new cases.

And while some early hotspots are seeing falls, other states, Vermont and Utah, are seeing peaks.

This will continue, but I wanted to point out that the difficulty of buying food is not the same everywhere. Read this CNN Business story on how the closure of Covid-19 has been most acutely felt in the food deserts of the United States, where it is difficult to find a grocery store:

There is also evidence that food accessibility challenges are growing. In Georgia, the number of residents now living in "food insecure" areas has increased 69% since the start of the pandemic, according to data firm Urban Footprint. The company uses an index, which includes jobless claims, pre-existing health conditions, and access to supermarkets and healthy foods, to measure food security, or "reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritionally adequate food."

In Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky, the number of residents living in food insecure areas has increased 43%, 36% and 118% respectively, due to rising unemployment, according to the analysis.

The pandemic has made it "very cumbersome" to buy groceries, said Yolanda Jackson, who lives 1.6 miles from her closest supermarket in Baltimore, Maryland. In 2018, 23.5% of Baltimore residents lived in an area where access to healthy food is limited.