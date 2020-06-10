What Matters: Welcome to Whiplash Summer

In 2020, that's just a Tuesday.
We have already had an unprecedented year. What would seem like an alternate universe months ago is real life. This will be the summer of ups and downs and, perhaps, a genuine change.
The most important thing today could be the protests, the economy or the coronavirus. As they appear on television or in their news, these three themes are divorced from each other, but are interrelated in everyday life.
Cultural lash
A CNN colleague said all of these collapsed statues make it look like a regime change of a different kind.
Economic lash
But despite what Trump tells him, markets are not the economy, and the economic pain of Covid's closure is far from over, even with good news on the labor front.
Now consider that George Floyd was unemployed due to the coronavirus, which tested positive.
Americans long to reopen the country. And it's clear that they will continue to move to reopen even when the data suggests that the pandemic is far from defeated.
More than 1.9 million Americans have been infected, and more than 111,000 have died in just over four months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. According to a CNN report on Tuesday, more than half of the US states. USA They are not following CDC guidelines for how they report new cases.
And while some early hotspots are seeing falls, other states, Vermont and Utah, are seeing peaks.
There is also evidence that food accessibility challenges are growing. In Georgia, the number of residents now living in "food insecure" areas has increased 69% since the start of the pandemic, according to data firm Urban Footprint. The company uses an index, which includes jobless claims, pre-existing health conditions, and access to supermarkets and healthy foods, to measure food security, or "reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable and nutritionally adequate food."
In Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky, the number of residents living in food insecure areas has increased 43%, 36% and 118% respectively, due to rising unemployment, according to the analysis.
The pandemic has made it "very cumbersome" to buy groceries, said Yolanda Jackson, who lives 1.6 miles from her closest supermarket in Baltimore, Maryland. In 2018, 23.5% of Baltimore residents lived in an area where access to healthy food is limited.