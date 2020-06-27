What matters: why Biden's career partner choice is more important than ever

He is particularly interested in choosing a woman, and three of the top four perspectives are women of color.

But today fellow is running. Our conversation, conducted by email and lightly edited, is below. He included excerpts from his book, through which he interviewed all living former vice presidents, in their responses.

How did this process come to be?

ZW: These days, a major party presidential candidate chooses his running mate. But that is not what the drafters of the Constitution intended. Briefly, how did this process come about?

KAB: It was not until 1940 that the presidential candidates chose their own companions.

When the Founding Fathers met in Philadelphia in 1787 to write the Constitution, the vice presidency was not in the center of their attention. Article I, Section 3, of the Constitution establishes that the vice president will preside over the Senate "but will not have a vote, unless they are divided equally". The Founding Fathers, wary of anything resembling a monarchy, were concerned that a president would become too powerful if the vice president had a role in the Senate greater than serving as a tiebreaker, so the vice president's job description deliberately kept tiny.

They created a system, the Electoral College, in which each state has a number of voters equal to the number of senators and members of the state House of Representatives. But there was no difference between the presidential and vice-presidential candidates on the ballot, and each voter cast two votes for president (for different candidates, sometimes from different parties) and no vote for vice president.

The candidate who won the majority of the electoral votes would become president and the second would be named vice president. The House of Representatives would break a tie. As runner-up, the vice president was an apparent heir to the presidency, which explains why John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were the nation's first two vice presidents and their second and third presidents. And they were from two different political parties constantly fighting for power.

In 1804 the 12th Amendment was adopted, recognizing the reality of political parties and dictating that each elector cast separate votes for President and Vice President. This significantly weakened the position, making the vice president a substitute and not the second most qualified politician for the presidency.

In 1940 Franklin Delano Roosevelt changed everything. He only agreed to seek a third term as president if he could elect Henry Wallace as his running mate; His demand that party convention delegates accept his decision changed the way vice presidents were chosen and gave the presidential candidate the ability to select his candidate for the candidate.

So, in summary, the Electoral College decided who would be the vice president until 1940.

What kind of running mate will Biden choose?

ZW: A candidate will often try to choose a running mate to help complete their profile. Barack Obama, a relative newcomer in 2008, picked an old Washington hand. Donald Trump, a stranger and bomb-thrower, chose Mike Pence, a staunch conservative. What does Joe Biden need to help him get round?

KAB: The vice presidency in 2020 is more important than ever. We are at a time when the Black Lives Matter movement and demands for racial equality are at the forefront of public discourse. Biden would be wise to take advantage of that and choose a woman of color to keep his balance. He is an older white man who seems aware of the opportunity to name a woman like Senator Harris or Representative Demings and give them a real shot at succeeding him as president one day.

That is the most important role of any vice president, the ability to put yourself in the president's place.

Vice President used to be a catchphrase, and you can watch an entire HBO series based on that premise! John Nance Garner, who was one of the FDR vice presidents, said: "The vice presidency is not worth a bucket of hot urine (then wiped down to 'hot saliva')." Thomas R. Marshall, Vice President of President Woodrow Wilson, said: "Once there were two brothers: one escaped into the sea, the other was elected Vice President. They were never heard from again."

You can be sure that Biden's vice president will not feel this way.

The vice presidency is certainly no longer a joke. Biden would be the oldest president (78 on the day of the inauguration); Voters will want to know that there is a capable person waiting in the wings to take over if their health fails.

Biden's stated decision to choose a woman is smart because the Democratic Party's strongest wing is the most diverse and liberal left. We have had almost four years of a homogeneous White House with mostly white men in positions of power. Democrats will want to see a cabinet and vice president that reflects the party, so attracting more women and people of color is key. Obama energized young voters, so Biden will want to choose a running mate who can take them to the polls.

As a vice president for eight years, you know exactly what you are looking for. Biden will want someone with whom he has a close relationship, as he did with President Obama. He admired Obama's intellect and calm immensely. An assistant who worked for Biden when he was vice president told me, "I was honestly a fan." Biden will be looking for someone who admires his decades of service in Washington. Senator Harris was very critical of Biden at first during the primary debates and that could be a factor.

A double standard for women as career partners

ZW: Suppose Biden chooses a woman (a safe bet!), She would be the third woman to be a running mate for the main games. Is the process somehow different for women?

KAB: It's incredibly unfair, but the process for women can be more complicated because they generally have husbands who have careers (before the 1950s and 1960s, most spouses of vice presidential candidates, who were women, did not work outside of the country). home).

So the key question for any vice presidential candidate is even more complicated: "Is there something you don't want to see on the cover of The Washington Post?" it is the general standard when examining candidates.

For women, the question is: Is there anything a family member has done that they don't want to see on the cover of The Washington Post?

In the era of social media, that means any Instagram post, tweets, etc., posted by a candidate's child or spouse. And that process for women carries that extra weight in her husband's finances and career.

When Walter Mondale confronted Ronald Reagan in 1984, he knew he had to make a historic decision to beat the popular President-in-Office. Tom Bradley, Los Angeles' first African American mayor, was on Mondale's shortlist, along with Dianne Feinstein, then Mayor of San Francisco, and New York Rep. Geraldine Ferraro.

"We were not doing oppo (opposition investigation) on Tom Bradley's wife," Mondale campaign manager Joe Trippi explained to me: She was a private person who organized teas and played the role of the supporting political wife, not I was in charge of a business.

"So why would you be opposing the husbands of Geraldine Ferraro and Dianne Feinstein?"

But after Mondale chose Ferraro, the first woman to be the top candidate for a top presidential candidate, revelations emerged about her husband's businesses that seriously damaged the campaign.

"From that day on, it was shown that you have to go far beyond looking at the person," Trippi said.

The process is evolving

KAB: As more women hit the vice presidential candidate list, the mostly white-collar, mostly male, Washington and New York attorneys who do most of the research are aware that they need to rethink their approach. Instead of asking a man if he has ever sexually harassed someone, the question is now changed and the woman under investigation is asked if she has ever been sexually harassed.

An experienced investigative lawyer said he prefers it when a colleague sits in the room with him when he asks such personal questions. Often the most shocking revelations come in conversations rather than written questionnaires, because no one wants a paper trail.

Do not cast

KAB: Biden can learn from John McCain and not wait until the last minute to make his decision.

McCain was left fighting for a running mate. Sarah Palin was not known nationally and had been the Governor of Alaska for less than two years. He wasn't even on McCain's long list of potential candidates. She caught his attention because the other options were too predictable and not because of the game changers he and his campaign strategists thought he needed to win.

McCain's investigative attorneys had only 72 hours to examine Palin, who was 44 years old and only six years as mayor of Wasilla, Alaska. It was one of the biggest bets in modern politics. Biden, of course, has had much more time.

Be honest, be decisive

KAB: Potential career partners Biden is watching can learn from Palin's answer to this question, which was posed to her by a McCain team member and showed her strength:

"You are the acting president, the president just had surgery, and the chief intelligence officer comes in and says they have a confirmed sighting of Bin Laden in the Northwest Territories of Afghanistan. He tells him we have a plane up high ready to take the shot, but there will be multiple civilian casualties. Do you take the shot? "

Palin replied, "Yes, I would take the photo because I am the President of the United States. This is our arch enemy who took the lives of over three thousand Americans. And then I knelt down and begged forgiveness for the innocent souls whose lives I would be taking." . It is important that women project strength.

They must also be honest from the beginning. It is always best to put everything on the table during the research process. Palin did not disclose the pregnancy of her 17-year-old daughter, Bristol, in the written questionnaire, but she told someone on McCain's team during a phone conversation later.

Another thing to learn from McCain and Palin is trying to develop a personal relationship from the beginning. McCain had spent less than three hours with her when he announced her as his running mate.

More harm than good?

ZW: Is there any evidence that a running mate really helps a candidate or hits him in the polls? Is there a running mate who has had a very bad effect on a candidate?

KAB: It's a parlor game in Washington to weigh in on how different potential partners can help secure votes for different demographic groups, but presidential candidates want something much simpler: they don't want to be ashamed.

Two examples of career partners who hurt candidates are Thomas Eagleton and Palin. In 1972, South Dakota Senator George McGovern chose Missouri Senator Thomas Eagleton as his running mate. At a time when mental health was even less understood than it is now, Eagleton was forced to drop the fine after just 18 days, when it was revealed that he was suffering from depression and had undergone electro-shock therapy.

A more recent example is Palin. Her personal problems and her lack of exposure to national media attention led to a caricature of her as an unsophisticated and inexperienced vice presidential candidate. Campaign assistants understand that vice presidents cannot help their candidate get elected, but they certainly can hurt him. Palin proved that this was true. Palin cost McCain 2.1 million votes, or 1.6 percentage points, according to a 2010 study by researchers at Stanford University.

What is going on in the process right now?

ZW: How does this process really work? What's probably going on behind the scenes right now?

KAB: Biden knows this job inside and out as he was on it for eight years.

Biden and Obama agreed on five basic rules in a private written document:

"JRB and BO have weekly meetings without staff; JRB can participate in any BO meeting; JRB must have a contemporary receipt of all paper: all printed words that go to BO go to JRB; JRB staff must be included in any meeting with his personal parallel BO, JRB will not have a portfolio, because he will be involved in everything. "

Another thing, Biden said to Obama: "I am not changing my brand. I am what I am."

Veterinary attorneys often have less than a month to dig up everything they can find in a potential running mate. Many of the questions they ask finalists are cringeworthing. Rumors of infidelity or financial irregularity are often the tip of the iceberg, and sometimes lawyers decide to suspend a vet early if a broader scope will only embarrass the person under investigation.

With less than a month to discover every detail about a person's life, and without the help of the FBI, the investigative job is more private than a white-collar attorney. Most people, no matter how much they say they don't want to be vice presidents, enthusiastically answer questions from veterans.

But the digging goes far beyond interviews with the candidates. Jim Hamilton, a well-respected Democrat attorney who investigated colleagues in John Kerry, Obama and Hillary Clinton, said there are four standards for the investigation: thoroughness, confidentiality, expedition and respect. Recognize that there is an inherent tension between them. Occasionally, he will tell his lawyers not to interview too many people, especially when they travel to the candidate's hometown and search for his eighth-grade teacher. The more people interviewed, the more likely it is that there will be a leak.

The list of questions now exceeds one hundred.

Veterinarians collect everything the candidate has written, sit down with their spouses, request details of past relationships, log into private social media accounts, and insist on tax returns. They even look at potential children of the nominees, and in many cases at grandchildren, Facebook pages, and Instagram accounts. They want to know everything, even if it is not disqualifying. To ensure that shameful disclosures do not see the light of day, everything that is written, including notes on what the candidate said during his interviews with lawyers, is destroyed or returned to the person under investigation.

"There are no written reports from the vets," said Hamilton. "Reports are made to the candidate orally. I don't want any written record."

At the beginning of the background investigation process, the attorneys produced a "black book" about each contestant on the long list. The book is compiled from publicly available material and is part of what is known as a "blind vet" because the people being tested don't know they are under consideration.

The option that Obama's advisers would not give him

ZW: In the recent history of these teams there is a lot of secrecy and cloak and dagger things. Why do campaigns want to keep this selection as a big reveal?

KAB: Obama's background investigation team initially focused on 23 people. Obama requested the so-called black book on each of the candidates. Vetters flew to the Obama campaign headquarters in Chicago to present the books to him. But there were 22, not 23.

"I have 22 books for you," a person who was involved in the process, but who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Obama.

"But we agreed with 23," Obama replied.

"Yes," said the person, "and I decided not to bring the 23rd."

"I wanted 23," said Obama, who is famous for his lack of emotion, sounding a little annoyed.

"It would be very bad policy for you to have a book that has been prepared about one of the candidates," the person told him, "because it has so much dirt." Investigative attorneys were so concerned about this person that they were even worried about putting a folder on him, fearing he could be traced back to the Obama campaign. The information was too scandalous. Obama, of course, wanted to know who he was. The room was filled with campaign staff, so the person told Obama that they should speak alone in the hallway.

"So who didn't you make a book with?" Obama asked.

"Mike Bloomberg".

Obama nodded, but this time he kept his poker face and returned to the room. A New York Times article published on May 2, 2008, noted that more than 50 women accused Bloomberg L.P. to discriminate against pregnant employees.

There were no disputes for Obama's background investigation team: Bloomberg was absolutely off the table. The three finalists were much less controversial: Joe Biden, Indiana Senator Evan Bayh, and Virginia Governor Tim Kaine.

Being vice president goes only up to a point

ZW: Biden is the first former vice president to be on the ballot as a presidential candidate since Al Gore, who lost in 2000. George H.W. Bush was a former vice president who served only one term.

KAB: Serving as vice president certainly does not guarantee your presidency. In fact, sometimes it makes it more difficult, because they must answer for the record of the person they worked for. In Gore's case, he struggled to create his own identity while celebrating the administration's successes and downplaying the scandals that consumed the Clinton White House. "You are number two," Gore told me in an interview, "and whether it's in politics or business or other professions, you have to make the transition from being number two to number one."

Gore pollster Stan Greenberg argued that Gore should not appear on the Clinton-Gore record and should distance himself from Clinton. Gore chose to follow Greenberg's advice. They had to capture white women under 50 with no college education who questioned Gore's morality because of his association with Clinton, Greenberg said.

Clinton's former aides argue that not using Bill Clinton to campaign for him was Gore's biggest mistake.

The two men who were once friends and associates met alone for a two-hour conversation after Gore lost the election, a meeting that was deliberately kept out of public hours. The discussion was a political autopsy of what went wrong, and there was a lot of blame for everyone. Clinton said she understood why Gore wanted to run alone, but at the end of the day, Clinton argued that it could have been helpful in some key states, particularly in his home state of Arkansas, which Gore lost by less than 5 percentage points.

In New Hampshire, Clinton said, George W. Bush won by a narrow margin, and Clinton had approval ratings above 60% there. If he had gone there, Clinton argued, Gore would be president. "I think you made a mistake by not using me anymore in the last 10 days," Clinton told him.

Could Trump get rid of Pence?

ZB: It hasn't happened in a long time, but there are many precedents for presidents to find new career partners. (Richard Nixon and Abraham Lincoln, to name two.) Is it too late for Trump to reconsider Mike Pence?

KAB: Presidents look for someone to balance their weaknesses, as Ronald Reagan did when he chose George H.W. Bush, who was perceived as more moderate.

Pence certainly gives Trump much-needed credibility with Christian conservatives and has proven his loyalty time and time again. Ultimately, it's a bad decision to leave the vice president, because you should stick with the one you entered.

Gerald Ford had always regretted having replaced Nelson Rockefeller with Bob Dole.

"I was convinced with Reagan in the race, and given the makeup of the party, there was no way we could win the nomination unless we got conservative votes," said Dick Cheney, who worked for Ford. "We would never get those conservative votes if the guy we had on the ticket with us was Nelson Rockefeller."

In the end, Ford deeply regrets leaving Rockefeller, in part because he lost and also because he felt guilty about the decision. Using the Rockefeller nickname, Ford told his friends that "Rocky fell apart," but everyone knew he was forced to. "It was the biggest political mistake of my life," Ford later confessed. "And it was one of the few funky things I did in my life."

Melania was key to Trump's election

KAB: Although she was noticeably absent when her husband actually announced Indiana Governor Mike Pence as his running mate, Melania Trump was a critical voice in the meeting with other family members where she made up her mind.

It was the first time in modern campaign history that a presidential candidate's wife was not in the public announcement, and it was an early indication of how awkward she would be as first lady.

At that final meeting it was decided that what they needed was someone with "safe hands," as investigative lawyers call it. Someone who would be calm in a crisis; Someone who could instill a sense of confidence in the Republican base who remained deeply skeptical of Trump. Above all, what they needed was someone who could take over the presidency, if necessary.

Melania was well aware of the need to balance her husband, who has spent much of his public life, and most of his life was held in the limelight, awash in scandal. She wanted to make sure that there were absolutely no skeletons in her career partner's closet. But one finalist had a closet full of them (still, Donald Jr. endorsed him to the end), and another contender was so controversial that he would be expelled in the administration's first few weeks when he served in a different position. Melania's cunning instincts were correct; Mike Pence was by far the least controversial on the list of candidates for Trump's vice presidency, and Pence could help Trump conquer conservative Republicans.

The & # 39; divine appointment & # 39; from Pence

KAB: Trump was also looking for someone who would fit the role, someone who looked like a vice president. "Directly from the central cast," Trump is said to have said of Pence.

In the end, it was reduced to two men. Pence, a devout evangelical Christian in his 50s, won over former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, the much more controversial finalist, who, like Trump, was in his 70s and had been married three times.

An old friend of Pence's said Pence considered the vice presidency his "divine appointment."

No specific agreement was reached between Pence and Trump on what Pence's role as vice president would be, but in the end there was very little doubt from Mike and Karen Pence.

"They felt called to do this," Jim Atterholt, who was Pence's chief of staff when he was governor of Indiana, recalled in an interview with me. "They knew what they were getting into, they knew the story, they knew the challenges, and they accepted that as part of their vocation."

There is no one who can maintain the conservative Christian base like Mike Pence.