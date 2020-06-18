What matters: you put your pants on. Why not a mask?

The Constitution doesn't talk about wearing pants either, but we all wear them in public. (More on that in a moment).

In the absence of robust federal leadership, the spread of Covid-19 is being managed and will stop at the state and local levels.

Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat when he began describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to his City Council before they voted for a mandatory mask ordinance. "It has been a long day, I apologize," he said.

"The units are full of critically ill Covid patients," said Saliski. About 90% of them are black. He said hospitals can manage for now, but it is not sustainable. "This mask slows that down, 95% protection against something as easy as cloth … If this continues as it is, they will invade us."

More doctors followed him into the microphone, describing the dead that were taking place within 30 minutes of each other, and doctors were upset when people on the street asked them if the media was lying about the pandemic as part of a political ploy.

But that plea from medical professionals at the main access point of a state that is becoming a national access point was met with questions about constitutional rights:

Councilman Brantley Lyons questioned whether the masks and the six-foot spacing really help. They do, the doctors replied. Lyons was unmoved. "At the end of the day, if an illness or pandemic occurs, we don't throw our constitutional rights out the window," said Lyons.

That's the whole situation in a nutshell.

Doctors say "mandate masks". Opponents say "respect our freedom".

The virus continues.

Life, liberty, and the freedom to infect others?

The constitutional issue is simply poppycock, according to Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco who started the Masks 4 All group to advocate for a national mask rule in the US. USA

You have no constitutional right not to wear pants, he said in a phone interview. With Covid-19 sweeping the country, wearing a face mask should be like wearing pants. "There is a group of people making a scandal for their liberties when, in fact, if they saw someone sitting on a bus without pants, they would not go sit where that guy was sitting. That is not right, you have to wear pants & # 39; ".

Not wearing a mask right now is more dangerous than that, he said.

Howard wrote a widely cited Washington Post op-ed in March and received bipartisan support for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend face masks in public, including from an appearance on Laura Ingraham's Fox News program.

Howard has spent the past four months in Texas and says a face mask requirement is even more important now. In Houston, his anecdotal observation is that the use of masks began to decrease as the state relaxed its rules of social distancing. "As economies open up more, masks become more important, not less important," he said.

Where masks are required

The vast majority of countries in the world, including almost all of Europe and Asia, have or have had some sort of requirement that citizens wear masks in public, according to data compiled by Masks 4 All, which has tracked news reports on standards in other countries. .

Based on its similar count of US states. In the USA, there are a number of states in Northeast, Illinois, Michigan and New Mexico that have state regulations. Other states have enacted more local regulations. And some states, like Texas, have discouraged their local governments from demanding facial masks. The mayors of nine of the largest cities in Texas asked Republican Governor Greg Abbott to grant them the authority to order masks in public settings in their cities.

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott will not compromise on requiring them.

"I make it clear on a daily basis throughout the state of Texas that wearing a mask is very important, and local officials send that message," he said, according to the Tribune. "However, putting people in jail is the wrong approach to this."

Texas saw its biggest single-day surge in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and several hospitals in Houston were at capacity on Monday, according to local reports.

Masks like the condoms of this generation.

This debate over masks made my editor wonder if there was any kind of comparison between opposition to masks today and opposition to condoms in the 1980s and 1990s, when HIV was taking off. I spent time trying to research this.

But specifically in the comparison between masks and condoms, this is what leads me to Google.

Some real similarities:

Both objects are prophylactic placed on a person;

It might be easy to forget it or feel frustrated having to wear one of the two;

The end result of stopping or not stopping the disease is not immediately apparent from use;

There is a similar absence of federal leadership on the issue, back then by the Reagan administration and today by Trump, who seem to want to wish for Covid-19 to leave.

But there are some real differences. First, you can see someone in public wearing a mask. And you can see someone in public who is not. Condom use is not readily apparent to the public.

There was a religious element to the opposition to condoms: Church leaders did not want to push condom use because it would normalize the sex of single people.

Rather, I read an interesting interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci from a Frontline episode about the AIDS crisis (both he and that show have been around forever), in which he talked about how difficult it was to encourage condom use. among gay people. community at a NIH town hall very early in the fight against AIDS:

I said, "I don't know what's going on, but I strongly recommend that you use a condom in your sexual interactions, because I think we are dealing with a sexually transmitted agent," Fauci told the audience.

To my surprise, there were a sizable number of people in the audience who actually walked up to the microphone and booed me like I was trying to impose my standards of sexual behavior on them. I said, "It has nothing to do with my standards of sexual behavior. I am a person with infectious diseases and I tell you that I think you should use a condom." It was suspected that he was indirectly trying to suppress gay liberation.

While Trump and others have tried to label the coronavirus as coming from Asia, there are no other stereotypes about who it affects, other than that it predominantly preys on older people.

Here is the end result. Doctors say to wear a mask to protect yourself and others. It should not be that you are choosing a team using one. Being the only person using one in a grocery store or in the park can make someone feel silly, but it should have the opposite effect.