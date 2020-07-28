What McConnell is doing very wrong in the stimulus bill (Opinion)

I can rarely say that we have voted meaningful legislation to help the American people. More often, I would say that we vote on a group of judges by President Donald Trump (the Senate confirmed its 200th judge last month) and other nominees. I'll be honest, it's frustrating.

But last week, I left Washington, DC, a particularly angry senator, and here's why.

Within days, tens of millions of Americans are about to lose their expanded unemployment insurance. It is the only lifeline that kept many people afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. In many states, foreclosure and eviction limits, which have prevented people from losing their homes, are expiring.

While Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, says these protections will be expanded, there is no clarity on what will come next. Local school districts have a minimal CDC orientation or some idea of ​​the help they can expect as they contemplate how to reopen schools safely. Small businesses are left struggling to make payroll. And the United States has just gone through 4 million Covid-19 cases, a quarter of which occurred in the past 15 days alone, and recorded more than 144,000 deaths.

Did we do something to significantly solve these problems in the United States Senate? No. The only thing we learned, hours after the Senate closed, is that McConnell will present a bill, drafted behind closed doors by Senate and White House Republicans, without any input from Democrats, so they believe what we should do next. However, he has since said that a final agreement is probably "a few weeks" away.

Perhaps Texas Senator Ted Cruz put it best: "What the hell are we doing?" He reportedly said this to White House negotiators and Senate Republicans at a meeting last week. It neatly summarizes the chaos we are witnessing. While Cruz and I certainly have different perspectives on what we should do right now, your question is a good one.

Trump must surely be responsible for this government's disastrous response to the pandemic. He called the coronavirus a hoax, repeatedly undermining public health experts, questioning proven strategies for controlling the disease, promoting ineffective ones, and constantly misleading Americans. It has failed to contain the pandemic, and the American public knows it.

But McConnell must also be held accountable.

Part of the Senate Majority Leader's job is to set the Senate calendar. The House passed its latest Covid-19 aid bill 10 weeks ago. The Senate has been in Washington for seven weeks since then, in addition to the three weeks McConnell bafflingly sent us home. At the time, we got 28 votes on Trump judges and nominees, and we voted on 19 different bills, some important, many not, and virtually none related to the pandemic.

So what has Mitch McConnell been up to?

As the majority leader in the Senate, did you think these 10 weeks could be used to develop a plan among members of your own party, not to mention Democrats, that we are ready to work? Have you ever thought that perhaps there was a more pressing business than confirming positions as the CEO of the United States Agency for Global Media, which oversees news organizations like Voice of America?

We cannot make up those 10 weeks. But there are a few things McConnell can do now to get the Senate back on track.

First, you need to remember that nothing can happen to the Senate without Democratic support. In fact, we saw this movie earlier when we approved the $ 2 billion stimulus package a few months ago. McConnell spent too much time crafting a partisan bill without input from Democrats; it was not passed because the Senate rules require bipartisan support for the passage of most laws.

Only then did he bring the Democrats to the table. We help improve the bill, adding provisions such as improved unemployment insurance and a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions. That happened with broad bipartisan support.

Crafting the current bill without Democrats is a waste of time. Rather than trying to placate the remoteness of his party or our erratic president, Senator McConnell should bring Democrats to the table now and avoid prolonging this process in mid-August.

Second, McConnell needs to understand that the way to a safe reopening and economic recovery is to do whatever it takes to suppress the spread of the virus: enforce social estrangement, require people to wear masks (which, after months of delay, the President finally approved for the last time week) and follow the CDC guidelines. And we must act urgently.

McConnell's slow walk in the Senate, and the President's shrill messages about reopening without considering the consequences, are costing us more than time. We have seen the results. Florida, with a population of 21 million, had more Covid-19 cases in a single day than South Korea, with a population of 51 million, during the entire pandemic. And in Texas, rural county health authorities have said they should start rationing care because their ICU beds are full.

McConnell must be a forceful voice of reason: the only way we can avoid running into other trillion-dollar legislation in a few months is by managing the virus.

Americans are trapped by uncertainty and concern. The United States Senate should be helping out, bowing their heads and working together to get the job done. I hope McConnell is ready to start. The American people need certainty and relief.

I don't want to fly home next Thursday without being able to tell Minnesotans that we've been working to get the help they need.