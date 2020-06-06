What Medical Condition Chuck Has (Is It Real?)

Chuck McGill is Jimmy's older brother in Better Call Saul and suffers from a strange aversion to electricity. But is that condition real?

What condition does Chuck suffer in Better call Sauland is it real As a prequel to Breaking Bad, Better call Saul takes the character of Saul Goodman and delves into his previous life as Jimmy McGill. Fans can see how Jimmy started out as a brave and honest young lawyer and how his playful streak as a petty scammer turned into a full-time career defending New Mexico criminals. Better call Saul It also features Jimmy's older brother Chuck. Jimmy, a respected legal professional and partner in his own law firm, idolizes Chuck and is desperate to earn his respect … at first. The fractures between the McGill brothers eventually turn into complete fissures and Chuck kills himself as a direct result of his enmity.

A defining characteristic of Chuck is the medical condition he claims to have: electromagnetic hypersensitivity. When viewers first meet Chuck, his home is devoid of modern appliances, guests are forced to remove anything from his person with a battery, and Chuck cannot be in the presence of excessive electricity. Exposure to electromagnetism sends Chuck into a dizzying haze and can make him completely pass out. Chuck not only largely avoids the outside world in Better call SaulBut his stringent medical requirements alienate others from him, except for Jimmy and fellow HHM partner Howard Hamlin.

Although Better call Saul Often featuring Chuck as a wacko, electromagnetic hypersensitivity is a genuine term, though not one that any medical organization recognizes as a genuine condition, since EHS has never been scientifically proven. Generally speaking, the causes and symptoms of EHS in the real world are the same as those experienced by Chuck in Better call Saul, but because the condition is on the verge of pseudoscience, they are difficult to define. Triggers generally involve electricity in public spaces such as masts and cell phone generators, but can be extended to simple, Chuck-like appliances. Similarly, symptoms can range from mild headaches to unconsciousness, suggesting that Chuck's EHS is at the extreme end of the spectrum.

Again, there is no evidence to suggest that certain people are more sensitive to electromagnetic fields than others, and if a patient visits a registered doctor who claims to have EHS, the doctor would explore all other possible causes of those symptoms, including psychological route. This is reflected in Better call Saul. Doubts are cast on the fidelity of Chuck's condition from the start, but are confirmed by Dr. Cruz, who shows that Chuck cannot know when his electric hospital bed turns on. This reflects how EHS studies have been conducted in real life: Participants who allegedly have the condition do not consistently respond to the presence of electromagnetism. Chuck's symptoms have been shown to be psychosomatic in Better call Saul season 3, where Jimmy has a battery placed in his brother's pocket in court to discredit him.

Additional evidence that Chuck's problems are mental rather than physical occurs when his condition begins to improve through therapy. Chuck uses grounding techniques (noticing and describing objects around him) that are taught to those with anxiety, PTSD, and other psychological conditions. Rather, Chuck's condition worsens in times of great stress, and it was triggered initially after the breakup of his marriage.

While Chuck's condition is real in the sense that EHS is inspired by real life, it certainly isn't. real in the traditional sense Just as fighting vaccination and climate change are a hoax, EHS is the result of spreading false information and taking advantage of people with existing psychological conditions. EHS also plays with the novelty of modern technology, planting seeds for possible side effects without any evidence to back up those claims. Through Chuck, Better call Saul It accurately depicts how convinced a person can be of having EHS and how debilitating it can be, while clearly highlighting the mental causes behind the condition.

