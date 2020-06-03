What My Florida City Can Teach Us About Racist Police (Opinion)





DeLand's "block party" took place a few blocks from the city where I grew up. The mostly African-American neighborhood known as Spring Hill is one of five historically neglected communities in the DeLand area where freed slaves settled to live separately after the Civil War. My elementary school, once heralded as a sign of this area's progress toward racial reconciliation when in the 1970s, white suburban students were transported there to implement the Brown v. Disintegration Order. Board of Education, 1954, remains a neighborhood school for most black and brown students

I have considered those in this area as part of my village since childhood. The elderly are precious to me. Some of the elderly living nearby include my kindergarten teacher, the widow of my former fifth-grade teacher, a former NAACP president, and a retired director of the city's public works department. Many of my friends own houses and some family members operate businesses in this neighborhood. Periodically, I worship in several of the local churches.

While I have strong ties to the African American community, I also have a special relationship with local law enforcement leaders. I was on the selection committee that voted to recommend Jason Umberger as the new DeLand City Police Chief in June 2017, where he still serves. Other committee members also grew up or worked in Spring Hill. We selected Police Chief Umberger, a white officer, because of his demonstrated commitment to improving police-community relations during his community activities and his decades-long career at the Swatara Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.

I was raised by a mother who was suspicious of law enforcement because of her experiences in rural South Georgia in the 1930s and 1940s, when local sheriffs were often members of the Ku Klux Klan. Despite my trained concern, Chief Umberger became the first law enforcement officer whom I trusted enough to sit down to eat one by one. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was second.

I have also received Sheriff Chitwood, Chief Umberger, and many of their deputies and officers as guests and participants in an informal series of community discussion known as the "Color Line Round Table," which facilitates regular discussions of what W.E.B. DuBois described in The Souls of Black Folk (1903) as "the color line problem". Participants include a diverse group of neighbors willing to share provocative thoughts and feelings on American race relations in an atmosphere where discretion and mutual respect can allow strangers to become friends. Many officers and deputies of all races have also attended the church with roundtable participants for what we call "Integrated Sunday Scholarships." Contents 1 Our community dodged a bullet

Our community dodged a bullet 2 An opportunity to speak honestly Our community dodged a bullet Finding out exactly what happened that Saturday night will take time and will require generous listening to reveal important details about exactly what events took place, how law enforcement was involved, and whether permits and operating procedures were followed. But based on my review of what was reported in the news and extensive discussions with public officials, community leaders, and residents, I am convinced that the representation of the event and the actions of law enforcement are contrary to what was initially informed This was not a Spring Hill pop-up party that spontaneously became massive, disruptive, and violent. Instead, it involved groups gathered for a series of events (including, but not limited to, a car show, concert, and memorial for a former Spring Hill resident who was the victim of gun violence in 2008) that were promoted successfully enough. as to attract attendees from as far away as Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville. And instead of becoming yet another incident where unarmed African Americans were shot by law enforcement officers who felt threatened by preconceived fears and racist assumptions, there have been no reports or claims that these law enforcement officers shot, killed, or inflicted injury. that threaten the life of any resident or visitor. (A visitor was reportedly hospitalized after being foot shot but there has been no suggestion that the police were involved in that incident). According to multiple news, law enforcement officers claim they were beaten and wounded that night by a suction hit and the throwing of bottles, a bar stool, and a mason jar; that they recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger and other weapons, some narcotics and $ 3,840 in cash; who made seven arrests and issued five traffic citations. It remains the subject of further investigation and reporting to resolve community complaints in social media posts about improper provocation, escalation, and illegal business disruption. Videos of the incident Shedding some light but not capturing all aspects of such a large crowd, the Volusia Sheriff's Office estimated it at 3,000, moving through multiple locations. What is clear from my own review of the media reports and DeLand police video and sheriff's office is that our community dodged a bullet because nobody was killed. So I acknowledge the training and downsizing methods that both Sheriff Chitwood and Chief Umberger Police have implemented within their agencies and the largely non-violent citizens who exercised restraint. I have spent hours discussing the event with a capable group of West Volusia elected and appointed officials, organizational leaders and residents. Based on these conversations, the way forward will require everyone involved to back away from their own personal, financial, or political interests to focus on something that we all seem to agree on: our elders are precious and deserve our disinterested protection from their rights to safely enjoy the houses they have worked hard to own. To facilitate effective community policing during this pandemic crisis, law enforcement leaders and African-American leaders and residents should debate and try to reach consensus on four practical steps: suspending plans for any major meetings until officials from public health say they are safe; advocating that national and state leaders put health on policy by warning of the continuing risks of transmission of asymptomatic viruses as the economy reopens; using social media to promote a consistent message about the danger of asymptomatic spread, especially since the African American community is experiencing a disproportionate number Covid-19 death toll, and ensuring that when large events are allowable, organizers comply with local permitting requirements, which must be applied consistently in ALL communities, not just African-American neighborhoods. An opportunity to speak honestly Furthermore, the way forward will have to include broader participation by all Americans in candid discussions about the long-standing issues of racial and class inequalities that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed. Ironically, the very morning of the Spring Hill neighborhood events in question, I was part of a group of 19 racially, politically, and socially diverse individuals from eight states and 11 cities gathered for a virtual "Color Line Roundtable." For two hours through Zoom, participants carefully discussed what values, beliefs and principles would guide their votes, or abstentions, in the November elections. Each of us had a slightly different way of articulating those core beliefs, but, as a first time participant e-mailed me after the discussion, it was "claiming to hear the community of beliefs and principles among a group of people who obviously they also have some significant differences in opinions and positions. " The next day, as I watched the police video dispersing a crowd of Spring Hill residents and visitors, my own sense of accomplishment in facilitating racial reconciliation was shattered. Chief Umberger He has told local media that while the police response was on public safety, not race, the body camera video clearly showed that "there continues to be some racial tension between the Spring Hill community and law enforcement. " However, after further reflection, I have come to appreciate the value of our community's series of roundtable discussions, which lasted for years. The Covid-19 restrictions and the murder of Floyd could have complicated relationships with law enforcement officials, but they offer us one more opportunity for us to be able to speak frankly about the complex issues of effective community policing, diversity. racial, equity and inclusion. And it shows us that, unlike communities where such ongoing conversations do not occur, it makes a difference when many of the stakeholders have developed relationships of trust and work, and perhaps even friendships, long before an incident that could be interpreted as a racist police action. Good solutions to the complex problems of racism and poverty do not usually look pretty. But having any hope of a successful outcome during encounters between police and residents of African American communities, particularly during this Covid-19 crisis, will require commitments from law enforcement agencies across the country to engage in frank conversations with residents on how to implement effective -Scaling and community policing strategies. If we hadn't had those discussions and built those relationships in Volusia County, the "massive block party" in Spring Hill could have ended on a much more deadly note.





Source link