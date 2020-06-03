What My Florida City Can Teach Us About Racist Police (Opinion)

I have considered those in this area as part of my village since childhood. The elderly are precious to me. Some of the elderly living nearby include my kindergarten teacher, the widow of my former fifth-grade teacher, a former NAACP president, and a retired director of the city's public works department. Many of my friends own houses and some family members operate businesses in this neighborhood. Periodically, I worship in several of the local churches.
While I have strong ties to the African American community, I also have a special relationship with local law enforcement leaders. I was on the selection committee that voted to recommend Jason Umberger as the new DeLand City Police Chief in June 2017, where he still serves. Other committee members also grew up or worked in Spring Hill. We selected Police Chief Umberger, a white officer, because of his demonstrated commitment to improving police-community relations during his community activities and his decades-long career at the Swatara Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.
I was raised by a mother who was suspicious of law enforcement because of her experiences in rural South Georgia in the 1930s and 1940s, when local sheriffs were often members of the Ku Klux Klan. Despite my trained concern, Chief Umberger became the first law enforcement officer whom I trusted enough to sit down to eat one by one. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was second.
I have also received Sheriff Chitwood, Chief Umberger, and many of their deputies and officers as guests and participants in an informal series of community discussion known as the "Color Line Round Table," which facilitates regular discussions of what W.E.B. DuBois described in The Souls of Black Folk (1903) as "the color line problem". Participants include a diverse group of neighbors willing to share provocative thoughts and feelings on American race relations in an atmosphere where discretion and mutual respect can allow strangers to become friends. Many officers and deputies of all races have also attended the church with roundtable participants for what we call "Integrated Sunday Scholarships."
Our community dodged a bullet
Finding out exactly what happened that Saturday night will take time and will require generous listening to reveal important details about exactly what events took place, how law enforcement was involved, and whether permits and operating procedures were followed.
I have spent hours discussing the event with a capable group of West Volusia elected and appointed officials, organizational leaders and residents. Based on these conversations, the way forward will require everyone involved to back away from their own personal, financial, or political interests to focus on something that we all seem to agree on: our elders are precious and deserve our disinterested protection from their rights to safely enjoy the houses they have worked hard to own.
An opportunity to speak honestly
Furthermore, the way forward will have to include broader participation by all Americans in candid discussions about the long-standing issues of racial and class inequalities that the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed.
Ironically, the very morning of the Spring Hill neighborhood events in question, I was part of a group of 19 racially, politically, and socially diverse individuals from eight states and 11 cities gathered for a virtual "Color Line Roundtable." For two hours through Zoom, participants carefully discussed what values, beliefs and principles would guide their votes, or abstentions, in the November elections. Each of us had a slightly different way of articulating those core beliefs, but, as a first time participant e-mailed me after the discussion, it was "claiming to hear the community of beliefs and principles among a group of people who obviously they also have some significant differences in opinions and positions. "
However, after further reflection, I have come to appreciate the value of our community's series of roundtable discussions, which lasted for years. The Covid-19 restrictions and the murder of Floyd could have complicated relationships with law enforcement officials, but they offer us one more opportunity for us to be able to speak frankly about the complex issues of effective community policing, diversity. racial, equity and inclusion. And it shows us that, unlike communities where such ongoing conversations do not occur, it makes a difference when many of the stakeholders have developed relationships of trust and work, and perhaps even friendships, long before an incident that could be interpreted as a racist police action.
Good solutions to the complex problems of racism and poverty do not usually look pretty. But having any hope of a successful outcome during encounters between police and residents of African American communities, particularly during this Covid-19 crisis, will require commitments from law enforcement agencies across the country to engage in frank conversations with residents on how to implement effective -Scaling and community policing strategies. If we hadn't had those discussions and built those relationships in Volusia County, the "massive block party" in Spring Hill could have ended on a much more deadly note.