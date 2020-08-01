What my Nextdoor neighbors don't understand about the word & # 39; plantation & # 39;

But as we know, history does not stay in one place. My new neighborhood and my playground are built on an old cotton plantation.

But I loved its proximity to good schools and miles of trails covered by ancient oak trees and curtains of tropical vegetation. Unlike typical Florida developments with scorching, desolate sidewalks, the Haile Plantation lured us in with the promise of shade and a sense of community that recalls what we had most enjoyed living in Richmond.

Any other summer, this University city of Florida would be full of rumors about whether the Gators will win the title of the Southeast Conference. But with the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, I can't ignore that my predominantly white neighborhood name invokes a dark history.

There is good reason why in recent years the wedding industry has stopped promoting nuptials on land historically defined by captive humans.

Gainesville does not cling to Confederate memories, a statue honoring Confederate soldiers was removed from the city center in 2017, but we have many neighborhoods named "plantation" such as Willow Oak Plantation and Wilds Plantation, all within a short drive.

A word like "plantation" may seem shorter-range compared to other iterations of America's past and present racists, but what it stands for is larger than the worst-case 10-letter slavery and exclusivity in the best.

Haile Plantation, an unincorporated community within the Gainesville city limits, sets itself a bit like Disney & # 39; s Magic Kingdom in the sense that it encompasses dozens of clustered, perfectly connected micro-neighborhoods. They are organized in (and respond to) several different homeowners associations (HOAs).

What I considered a welcoming community when I moved into it (despite its name), I find it uncomfortably different after someone from my HOA posted on Nextdoor (which groups members into virtual neighborhoods based on their real addresses) about the elimination of the Haile Plantation "plantation" as a consideration for residents and visitors who are black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

The answers came. While the original post had more than 225 responses from Haile Plantation residents and nearby communities, subsequent posts about the name change added hundreds more.

"If you don't like it (plantation), go!" and many variations of "This is ridiculous even to be a conversation. The instantly offended crowd needs to stop", were common sentiments of those contents with the current name. As I was writing this, Nextdoor's unofficial poll showed that a majority that voted wants to keep the "plantation" in the name.

A black woman, who does not live in Haile Plantation, but who is part of my Nextdoor neighborhood, commented in the original post, "Ask someone who is black if he is offensive, and then comment. If you are not willing to do that, you are the problem and there is nothing I or the publication can help you with. My 11 year old black son will not play outside or run through any neighborhood called plantation, some people worry about this and others have openly stated in this publication they don't And this is the America we live in. "

What does this tell me? More white people who want to be allies need to speak up.

Gainesville is a moderately liberal city, with 58% of Democratic voters in the last presidential election. It is troubling to see that so many residents cling to the "plantation" so vehemently, dismissing how it could be offensive to BIPOC.

Maintaining the "plantation" on land that was actually a plantation 166 years ago is a tribute to the Haile family's lifestyle.

A surprising number of responses joke with out-of-contact comments like, "As far as I know, there are no slaves here anymore and the Union won" and "It bothers me that people are bothered by the name … can we? In any way?" way to get rid of these people ????? It was fine with everything, I was at peace, and now some people want to make it ugly and without peace … where before there was no ugly! "

Except there were a lot of ugly things. Sixty-five percent of the 1,700 acres now known as the Haile Plantation belonged to the Haile / Chesnut family (the father was a Confederate cavalry officer) who established a cotton plantation on Sea Island after moving to Gainesville from South Carolina. in 1854 with 56 enslaved workers.

By 1860, 66 enslaved people lived on the land in just 18 shacks. This land conforms to the Merriam-Webster definition of "an agricultural farm generally operated by residential labor."

A commenter mockingly suggested changing the name from Haile Plantation to Haile Revisionist, echoing other responses stating that changing the name changes history. While I admit that without the "plantation" at Haile Plantation, I might have overlooked its history when I moved here, I can understand that not everyone wants a reminder of slavery every time they drive home.

Claiming that it is just a name does not mean that this name is not toxic to another person. And to think that African Americans are going to forget the history of slavery without the word "plantation" stamped on it is completely ignorant.

This explosion of Nextdoor suggests that the outrage has little or nothing to do with the name itself. It really is an unwillingness to look through a different lens. The real litmus test for people who don't see a problem with retaining the word "plantation" is to change the matter to something that affects their wealth.

Would a Jewish family feel comfortable settling in Hitler Homes? Will Russians sign up to live in the Common Communists? Would Gators fans consider a home in Seminoles & # 39; Village? Are these examples unrealistic and extreme? Yes. But that is the point.

Why not spread this empathy to all the "plantations" in the country? If recent protests and corporate promises to work for inclusion have taught us anything, it is how poorly whites understand the racist implications of the words, concepts, institutions, and traditions that stem directly from the past subjection of African Americans and racism. towards BIPOC.

It's easy to see that denying service to a person of color is racist, that looking at a black shopper with skepticism is racist, but ignoring words that seem innocuous but can feel like a splinter that annoys every time you become a neighborhood or sending your child outside to play is also racist.

The words are triggers and "plantation" is practically synonymous with the anteroom South and its roots of slavery. The woman who first posted about renaming Haile Plantation on Nextdoor is not alone in her endeavor.

Residents of three Hilton Head Island, South Carolina developments are also asking their homeowners associations to remove the plantations from their name: There are now almost 9,400 signatures to remove the "plantation" of vernacular communities from county communities. de Beaufort.

In the city of Plantation, Florida, Dharyl Auguste also started a petition asking Governor Ron DeSantis and city leaders to rename the city (perhaps something Plantation, Mississippi, and Plantation, Kentucky residents should reflect on).

In Rhode Island last month, Governor Gina Raimondo removed the word "plantation" from official state documents and symbols by executive order.

With the full attention of social media on Nextdoor, my HOA formed an exploratory committee of volunteers to determine if its more than 1,500 residents care enough about the "plantation" dispute to put it to a vote, or if it's an issue. fleeting that will soon be resolved. forgotten. Regardless, among count polls and other HOA bureaucracies, the Haile Plantation name change question is unlikely to be answered any time soon.

It's easy to ask someone like me: Well, if you don't like it, why you to live here? Yes, I could move to another neighborhood, but I also want to make this neighborhood, and similar neighborhoods, deliver on their promise of a true community.

We cannot move forward and teach our children about diversity and inclusion if we are intimidated by bullies who say things like, "Face it or move north where all the riots are." I am staying. It is time to make a monumental change and remove "plantations" from our neighborhoods.

Real change does not happen in a vacuum. Neighbors in all communities should keep this conversation alive, in book clubs and bars, on Facebook and on FaceTime.

"It is the repetition of statements that leads to belief. And once that belief becomes a deep conviction, things begin to happen," wrote Muhammad Ali. And so we must fight complacency so that our neighbors, present and future, do not live in a place with a racist nickname.