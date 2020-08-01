What my Nextdoor neighbors don't understand about the word & # 39; plantation & # 39;

But as we know, history does not stay in one place. My new neighborhood and my playground are built on an old cotton plantation.
Any other summer, this University city of Florida would be full of rumors about whether the Gators will win the title of the Southeast Conference. But with the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, I can't ignore that my predominantly white neighborhood name invokes a dark history.
A word like "plantation" may seem shorter-range compared to other iterations of America's past and present racists, but what it stands for is larger than the worst-case 10-letter slavery and exclusivity in the best.
What I considered a welcoming community when I moved into it (despite its name), I find it uncomfortably different after someone from my HOA posted on Nextdoor (which groups members into virtual neighborhoods based on their real addresses) about the elimination of the Haile Plantation "plantation" as a consideration for residents and visitors who are black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
The answers came. While the original post had more than 225 responses from Haile Plantation residents and nearby communities, subsequent posts about the name change added hundreds more.
"If you don't like it (plantation), go!" and many variations of "This is ridiculous even to be a conversation. The instantly offended crowd needs to stop", were common sentiments of those contents with the current name. As I was writing this, Nextdoor's unofficial poll showed that a majority that voted wants to keep the "plantation" in the name.
A black woman, who does not live in Haile Plantation, but who is part of my Nextdoor neighborhood, commented in the original post, "Ask someone who is black if he is offensive, and then comment. If you are not willing to do that, you are the problem and there is nothing I or the publication can help you with. My 11 year old black son will not play outside or run through any neighborhood called plantation, some people worry about this and others have openly stated in this publication they don't And this is the America we live in. "
What does this tell me? More white people who want to be allies need to speak up.
Maintaining the "plantation" on land that was actually a plantation 166 years ago is a tribute to the Haile family's lifestyle.
A surprising number of responses joke with out-of-contact comments like, "As far as I know, there are no slaves here anymore and the Union won" and "It bothers me that people are bothered by the name … can we? In any way?" way to get rid of these people ????? It was fine with everything, I was at peace, and now some people want to make it ugly and without peace … where before there was no ugly! "
A commenter mockingly suggested changing the name from Haile Plantation to Haile Revisionist, echoing other responses stating that changing the name changes history. While I admit that without the "plantation" at Haile Plantation, I might have overlooked its history when I moved here, I can understand that not everyone wants a reminder of slavery every time they drive home.
Claiming that it is just a name does not mean that this name is not toxic to another person. And to think that African Americans are going to forget the history of slavery without the word "plantation" stamped on it is completely ignorant.
This explosion of Nextdoor suggests that the outrage has little or nothing to do with the name itself. It really is an unwillingness to look through a different lens. The real litmus test for people who don't see a problem with retaining the word "plantation" is to change the matter to something that affects their wealth.
Would a Jewish family feel comfortable settling in Hitler Homes? Will Russians sign up to live in the Common Communists? Would Gators fans consider a home in Seminoles & # 39; Village? Are these examples unrealistic and extreme? Yes. But that is the point.
It's easy to see that denying service to a person of color is racist, that looking at a black shopper with skepticism is racist, but ignoring words that seem innocuous but can feel like a splinter that annoys every time you become a neighborhood or sending your child outside to play is also racist.
The words are triggers and "plantation" is practically synonymous with the anteroom South and its roots of slavery. The woman who first posted about renaming Haile Plantation on Nextdoor is not alone in her endeavor.
With the full attention of social media on Nextdoor, my HOA formed an exploratory committee of volunteers to determine if its more than 1,500 residents care enough about the "plantation" dispute to put it to a vote, or if it's an issue. fleeting that will soon be resolved. forgotten. Regardless, among count polls and other HOA bureaucracies, the Haile Plantation name change question is unlikely to be answered any time soon.
It's easy to ask someone like me: Well, if you don't like it, why you to live here? Yes, I could move to another neighborhood, but I also want to make this neighborhood, and similar neighborhoods, deliver on their promise of a true community.
We cannot move forward and teach our children about diversity and inclusion if we are intimidated by bullies who say things like, "Face it or move north where all the riots are." I am staying. It is time to make a monumental change and remove "plantations" from our neighborhoods.
Real change does not happen in a vacuum. Neighbors in all communities should keep this conversation alive, in book clubs and bars, on Facebook and on FaceTime.