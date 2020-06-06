What Penn Badgley Could Look Like As DCEU Villain Reverse-Flash

A new piece of fan art shows what actor Penn Badgley might look like as DCEU's Reverse-Flash for the upcoming Flash movie.

A new piece of fan art shows how actor Penn Badgley might look like Reverse-Flash in the next Flash movie for the DC Extended Universe. Barry Allen / The Flash by Ezra Miller appeared in Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice; The film's director's cut will now premiere on HBO Max in 2021. The next Flash Initially, the film was slated to hit theaters in July 2022, but was recently moved one month ahead of June 2022. The change in release date was reported to be directly related to Captain Marvel 2, which will open a week after its original release date.

Although there is not enough information about 2022 The flashThe film is rumored to follow the Flashpoint story for the comics. Director Andy Muschietti confirmed these rumors, though the story of the film will not be what Flashpoint fans expect. If the movie tackles that iconic story, there's a good chance that it may feature the infamous villain, Reverse-Flash, as the character plays a crucial role. In Flashpoint, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder by Reverse-Flash, creating an alternate timeline. In the new timeline, Barry is no longer The Flash, Bruce Wayne is no longer Batman, and Aquaman and Wonder Woman are at odds with each other. Reverse-Flash has been featured on CW The flash, where the villain made several appearances throughout the series.

A new work of art created by artist bobby_art shows how Penn Badgley could look like the infamous Flash villain, Reverse-Flash. The artist notes that his costume design for the character was inspired by Injustice 2. He also claims that Badgley would be an excellent choice for the role based on his performance on the Netflix series YOU, where the actor plays an obsessive serial killer. Reverse-Flash is seen wearing a gold and black suit with a red lightning bolt to the chest. The complete image is below.

Badgley has had a great professional revival since he starred in the YOU, which Netflix acquired and became a massive success. Based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, the series attracted some forty million viewers in its first month on the streaming service. Netflix renewed YOU for a season 3, set to premiere in 2021. Badgley is also known for his work on the CW series. Gossip Girl, where he played the character, Dan Humphrey, during his six seasons.

Badgley has been an underrated artist for years, appearing on a wide variety of projects and delivering featured performances in films such as Margin call and Easy one. The talented actor put on a powerful performance as Joe Goldberg in YOUThe first two seasons, giving a sympathetic, three-dimensional quality to the deranged character. It is clearly capable of taking on dark and layered roles, and the reverse flash would be right in its wheelhouse. This work of art shows that it would also look great in costume and is sure to intrigue the most passionate fans. Regardless, time will tell who will fill Reverse-Flash's shoes if the character really ends up in The flash.

