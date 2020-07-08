What prosecutors can learn from the Amy Cooper case (Opinion)





In the days and weeks that followed, the name Amy Cooper became synonymous with the kind of fake, racist 911 call that white women often make and that can have catastrophic consequences for the black person at the other extreme. Within 24 hours, Cooper faced quick online retribution and lost his job. (Amy Cooper later apologized for her action, and bird watcher Christian Cooper told CNN "if it's genuine and if you plan to keep your dog on a leash at the Ramble in the future, then we have no problems with each other." ).

But until Monday, when Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced that Amy Cooper was being accused of falsely reporting a third-degree incident, the only repercussion she avoided was criminal prosecution.

It's been over six weeks since Amy Cooper cried wolf. Why is she only now being charged for what appeared to be a very public crime?

Making a false report to 911 is a crime in New York and in most states. It also goes against New York's civil rights law and carries penalties. In recent years, we have become increasingly familiar with this specific type of false reporting. Whether it's a black person birding in Central Park, enjoying a barbecue, drinking coffee at a Starbucks, working as a home inspector, shopping at the Nordstrom Rack, or sleeping in the common room of their own bedroom. The list is endless. What we see is a disturbing trend, and not one that usually ends with the caller facing criminal prosecution for endangering a black person.