What prosecutors can learn from the Amy Cooper case (Opinion)

In the days and weeks that followed, the name Amy Cooper became synonymous with the kind of fake, racist 911 call that white women often make and that can have catastrophic consequences for the black person at the other extreme. Within 24 hours, Cooper faced quick online retribution and lost his job. (Amy Cooper later apologized for her action, and bird watcher Christian Cooper told CNN "if it's genuine and if you plan to keep your dog on a leash at the Ramble in the future, then we have no problems with each other." ).
But until Monday, when Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced that Amy Cooper was being accused of falsely reporting a third-degree incident, the only repercussion she avoided was criminal prosecution.

It's been over six weeks since Amy Cooper cried wolf. Why is she only now being charged for what appeared to be a very public crime?

Making a false report to 911 is a crime in New York and in most states. It also goes against New York's civil rights law and carries penalties. In recent years, we have become increasingly familiar with this specific type of false reporting. Whether it's a black person birding in Central Park, enjoying a barbecue, drinking coffee at a Starbucks, working as a home inspector, shopping at the Nordstrom Rack, or sleeping in the common room of their own bedroom. The list is endless. What we see is a disturbing trend, and not one that usually ends with the caller facing criminal prosecution for endangering a black person.
Writing like a black man, it is obvious that these calls are racially motivated. And writing as a white woman, it must be said that it is our responsibility to stop using the state as our personal security force. But where is the incentive for that when there is rarely any consequence? The white woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of whistling at him in 1955, resulting in a brutally famous lynching, retracted her testimony two years ago and no one was brought to justice.

However, it is not just white women. In Georgia, two white men (who were related to the police) called 911 and then chased Ahmaud Arbery. Authorities say they shot and killed a man in broad daylight for jogging essentially while they were black, but it took prosecutors 74 days and immense public pressure to finally indict them.

If we really want to prevent whites from calling the police on blacks for moving on, district attorneys must begin prosecuting this type of crime when it occurs, not six weeks later. The existing penal code is already clear, but lawmakers in New York and California have also introduced legislation that would allow prosecutors to classify false, racially-based complaint calls as a hate crime.

As a former prosecutor and practicing defense attorney, we both understand the likely reality of the delay of justice in the Amy Cooper case. Our justice system has a long history of ignoring or minimizing white crimes, from rescuing the heads of the financial industry that caused the 2008 housing collapse to the so-called "Karens" that control public space. At the same time, as we've seen firsthand, our system often punishes aggressively and overcomes charges against black and brown people. While we need radical changes to address these inequalities, district attorneys, due to their fiscal power and discretion, have the power, right now, to start leveling the scales.

Essentially, the job of the district attorneys is to process cases on behalf of your county. They decide what charges to bring and what evidence to provide in those cases. This means that DAs have incredible power to shape reform. We need progressive district attorneys across the country who are willing to institute policies to protect black and brown people from mass incarceration. District attorneys who will refuse to prosecute low-level crimes against people of color and end bail in cash that the poorest people cannot afford; who will replace laws and practices rooted in racism with effective reforms that can reverse some of the most damaging effects of harsh crime-fighting policies in recent decades. But at the same time, it is the job of those same district attorneys to take seriously the crimes that stem directly from racism in our system.

Crimes that may seem minor, like calling the police to a man in the park, can have disastrous consequences. As we all know, calling 911 can lead to the loss of innocent black lives like Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, and could have ended up with Central Park bird watcher Christian Cooper as well.

It's time to stop giving a pass to the Karens of the world.

