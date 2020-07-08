What prosecutors can learn from the Amy Cooper case (Opinion)

It's been over six weeks since Amy Cooper cried wolf. Why is she only now being charged for what appeared to be a very public crime?
However, it is not just white women. In Georgia, two white men (who were related to the police) called 911 and then chased Ahmaud Arbery. Authorities say they shot and killed a man in broad daylight for jogging essentially while they were black, but it took prosecutors 74 days and immense public pressure to finally indict them.
As a former prosecutor and practicing defense attorney, we both understand the likely reality of the delay of justice in the Amy Cooper case. Our justice system has a long history of ignoring or minimizing white crimes, from rescuing the heads of the financial industry that caused the 2008 housing collapse to the so-called "Karens" that control public space. At the same time, as we've seen firsthand, our system often punishes aggressively and overcomes charges against black and brown people. While we need radical changes to address these inequalities, district attorneys, due to their fiscal power and discretion, have the power, right now, to start leveling the scales.
Essentially, the job of the district attorneys is to process cases on behalf of your county. They decide what charges to bring and what evidence to provide in those cases. This means that DAs have incredible power to shape reform. We need progressive district attorneys across the country who are willing to institute policies to protect black and brown people from mass incarceration. District attorneys who will refuse to prosecute low-level crimes against people of color and end bail in cash that the poorest people cannot afford; who will replace laws and practices rooted in racism with effective reforms that can reverse some of the most damaging effects of harsh crime-fighting policies in recent decades. But at the same time, it is the job of those same district attorneys to take seriously the crimes that stem directly from racism in our system.
Crimes that may seem minor, like calling the police to a man in the park, can have disastrous consequences. As we all know, calling 911 can lead to the loss of innocent black lives like Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, and could have ended up with Central Park bird watcher Christian Cooper as well.
It's time to stop giving a pass to the Karens of the world.