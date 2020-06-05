What Really Happened to Create The Skywalkers?

The nine films in the main Star Wars saga revolve around the Skywalkers, but where did the family's deep connection to the Force begin?

From Darth Vader to Luke to Kylo Ren, the Skywalkers' legacy runs through the Star Wars saga, but the origin of the Skywalker family is shrouded in a dark connection to the Force. While Han Solo's revelation as Kylo's father in Star Wars: The Force Awakens is important to the story and revelation of Darth Vader as Luke's father in The Empire Strikes Back It is one of the most iconic scenes in the history of cinema, Anakin does not have that scene, since his mother, Shmi Skywalker, claims that he has no father. That's certainly a loaded circumstance in a franchise so full of mythological and religious pitfalls, and things only get more complicated when you consider Disney's recent move to the canon.

When Disney acquired the rights to Star Wars in 2012, they began a process of phasing out non-film work existing outside the canon, placing it under the legacy Legends label. Therefore, in the current Disney canon, the only actual information provided about Anakin's paternal heritage comes Star Wars: The Phantom Menace when Qui-Gon Jinn speculates that the child is the Chosen One, immaculately created by the Force to balance the dark and light side. However, Legends The material offers a little more context to that oblique Biblical explanation.

As detailed in Darth Plagueis, a Legends novel set before the events of the prequel trilogy, Darth Plagueis, of the famous tragedy, and his apprentice Darth Sidious finally managed, after much work, to effectively force the power of microbes sensitive to the Midichlorian Force to his will. Plagueis, fulfilling his lifelong obsession, used the dark side of the Force to manipulate life and death in the unnatural way that Sidious later promised to teach Anakin. Star Wars: Rnight of the sith. The Force was annoyed at being abused in that way, and the Midichlorians reacted to the actions of the two Sith by conceiving a boy who had the power to balance the Force.

Making Darth Sidious play a role in Anakin's birth seems fitting, as The Emperor has been the constant underlying antagonist for the nine Star Wars movies, and this would mean that he is not only inextricably linked to the Skywalker family, but is almost a distant relationship. Furthermore, by intertwining the Palpatine and Skywalker lines, Rey's claim to the middle name at the end of Skywalker's rise it would be even more definitive, although it could also undermine some of the themes of the found family trilogy.

Of course, any part of the story taken from non-canon Legends The material should be taken with a grain of salt. But as Disney's canon expands, the studio will present itself with more and more opportunities to incorporate the old canon into the new, as some notable Sith Lords have already done. There have even been some hints thrown at the Darth Vader comic series that seem to support some version of this rebellious Midichlorian explanation (but it is confirmed that Palpatine did not create Anakin). Although the Star Wars The universe is reportedly drifting away from the Skywalker family, its importance was so great that the question of its origin will always be relevant, and any answer, canon or otherwise, will have a massive impact on the fandom.

