What Russia's leakage of rewards really says about the Trump administration

Here's a possibility: The internal governance system for whistleblowers is so broken that concerned officials went to The Times to report it.
Times National Security Correspondent and CNN contributor David Sanger says it is a valid theory.
"If there was a whistleblower / inspector general system that intelligence and Pentagon officials trusted, this story might not have leaked," Sanger told me. "But because President Trump has dismantled or politicized much of that system, those who want to make it clear that the president has ignored intelligence may have felt they had no choice but to go to the press."
Sanger said the president's determination to eliminate the "deep state," fueled in part by daily pro-Trump media attacks on the bureaucracy, he might add, has potentially accelerated the leak that is happening.
Many government officials would argue that the leaks are detrimental to national security. Many reporters, including myself, would argue that the leaks are net positive, because the bounty story has many more legs this way.
Three key points
- "The nature of intelligence, always incomplete and not always final, gives Mr. Trump an opportunity to rule out anything that challenges his worldview."
- "It does not require top-secret authorization and access to the government's most classified information to see that the list of Russian attacks in recent weeks rivals some of the worst days of the Cold War."
- "Even Russian state television now regularly mocks Trump like a jester, very different from his giddy tone during the 2016 presidential election."
"The true deception of Russia"
The PDB problem
"I didn't see, in 17 months, any evidence that the president read the PDB himself," John Bolton told Jake Tapper on CNN Thursday afternoon, referring to the president's Daily Daily. So Trump should have been told verbally about the information, even if there was uncertainty. Yes, but can anyone defend the president's choice not to read the CIA's daily assessment?
In the Tapper interview, Bolton also said that he had received Trump's anger over the information related to Russia.