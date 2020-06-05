What should CEOs and managers do for black employees?

The first step: "Acknowledge what's happening. Admit that racism exists," said Crystal Ashby, acting chief of the Executive Leadership Council, which is made up of current and former black executives who aim to build an inclusive line of leadership in Business.

And realize that racism exists in your company.

"[It's] not just 'out there' wrote Erin Thomas, director of diversity, inclusion and membership of Upwork, in a Twitter thread titled "Dear Company Leaders". "It is embedded in their organizational structures, team dynamics and individual employee experiences."

Reach, but don't do it for yourself

As a manager, "you have a responsibility to consult with your black employees," said Michael Kraus, a social psychologist and professor at the Yale School of Management.

But the look of that check-in needs to be calibrated based on how well you know the person.

If you're not close, and especially if you've never discussed racism or police brutality, now is not the time to continue on about how upsetting Floyd's murder made you. Nor is it the time to ask them if they think you are racist.

"That is asking someone who is going through pain to manage your emotions," Kraus said.

But let them know it's there to support them as they need it, whenever they need it. And then really listen to what they have to say.

Follow their example

Some people may not want to speak. Some may need free time. Some may want more time to finish a project.

"Protect the time and ability of black employees to heal," suggested Thomas.

And let them know about helpful company policies and free resources, like crisis counseling, training, or mental health days.

Don't ask black employees to educate you

It is not the job of black employees to teach management and colleagues about racism.

"It is not a black person's problem. It is everyone's problem," Ashby said.

And just like no executive would go to a meeting without preparation, he said: "You must do your own homework. There is a lot of information available."

For example, here is a list of the best sellers of books about race

Adopt a sense of urgency to remedy racial inequalities in your business

Employers alone cannot solve society's deep-seated problems with racism, but they can run their own home. And now is the time.

"We always use 'Let's talk about it'," Ashby said. Not that there is no need for that, he added. "But the moment has to be short and sweet."

Black employees want to see actions to eradicate the barriers and the alleged prejudices about them. And they want more career opportunities.

Tim Ryan, American President of PwC and Co-Founder of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion points out that corporate leaders must be transparent and intentional in their efforts to set and achieve these goals.

"[S] starting this summer, we [at PwC] will share our diversity plan and progress on our goals with our people annually, so that they can hold us accountable if we don't meet expectations or don't do it quickly enough." Ryan said in a LinkedIn post.

Give black employees as many opportunities as whites

Black professionals often face a "concrete ceiling" at work because employers invest little in their development and often think they are "at risk" when hiring or promoting a black person, Ashby said. "They have good [black] talent, but they don't treat it as well as their white talent."

By this he means that the leadership will invest resources and time in caring for their white professionals and will give them elastic tasks that raise their profiles in the company.

The same should be done with black employees so that when a promotion arises, they can compete on equal terms with their white peers. "Make sure they are allowed to shine," Ashby said.

And have someone at the table who can talk about your excellence, he added. "If you don't know your black talent, you don't know your organization."

However, none of this can happen without full acceptance from the corner office.

"The top of the house is required to lead. This must come from the CEOs and the chairmen of the board, who will say 'This is how we will do it.'"