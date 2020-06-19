What should our monuments of the future be like? Artist Hank Willis Thomas writes about modern monuments

Written by Hank Willis Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas is an artist and co-founder of the For Freedoms collective. The opinions expressed in this comment are solely those of the author.

Monuments are critical tools in shaping the values ​​and identity of society. Most of what we know about many ancient cultures [Egypt, Great Zimbabwe, Greece, Rome] is through public monuments. So we have to imagine that much of what future generations will know about us is through the monuments we choose to put up and preserve.

There is not much public space dedicated to contemplation. Many of the images and objects we see outside are advertisements that direct us to buy something instead of asking us to reflect on something.

In two of the public sculptures I've created, "Unity," of an arm pointing skyward at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City; and the next work, "The Embrace," a tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, in Boston, made reference to incredibly common gestures that personify us all.

"The Embrace" is slated to debut in Boston Common in 2022. The statue, dedicated to Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King, is about the "power and intention behind an embrace of what it means to hug and rise up to each other. others, "Willis Thomas said. Credit: Hank Willis Thomas

With "Unity", my studio and I took a scan of the arm of an African immigrant athlete, Joel Embiid. There's poetry and power in a 22.5-foot-tall bronze arm of an immigrant pointing to the sky, echoing the gesture of the city's most famous monument, the Statue of Liberty. I hope it has a depth that has more meaning over time.

At their best, monuments become a place, a point around which people can meet and communicate. I think many of the best public monuments we have in the United States are our meeting points. I went to high school in Washington D.C. and I remember being able to walk to the Lincoln Memorial at one in the morning. I also grew up in New York City and my friends and I would meet "Alamo", a sculpture also known as "The Cube", at Astor Place, which has become a space to gather since it was created in 1960 .

"Unity", which Willis Thomas created in 2019, stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge, with a gesture reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty. Credit: Hank Willis Thomas

In particular, I have always admired the sculptures of the Swedish-American artist Claes Oldenburg, who could take any everyday object, such as a garden shovel or a badminton bird, and monumentalize it. In Philadelphia, where my mother is from, he made a colossal clothespin that is outside the Town Hall. But, his sculptures tend to be of western, American, middle-class iconography. When I designed "All Power to All People," from an Afro selection with a raised fist, I wanted to make an object that spoke specifically to African Americans. In Philadelphia, where it exhibited for nine weeks in 2017, the black community has always been there, but it is rarely recognized and appreciated. Work is a symbol of unity, pride and personal care.

Willis Thomas' "All Power to All People" exhibited in Philadelphia for nine weeks in 2017. The artist also created a massive 25-foot version of the work for the Burning Man arts and music festival. Credit: Hank Willis Thomas

That job also sat a few yards from one of Philadelphia's most controversial statues, of the discriminatory former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo. After 22 years, he was recently removed after protesters attacked him. Finally, the demands of the citizens were heard. When I created "All Power to All People," I wanted it to offer an alternative to Rizzo's image, to showcase a design that celebrates the community rather than killing him.

In global protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters in Philadelphia attacked the statue of controversial former Mayor Frank Rizzo. Then it was permanently removed by the city. Credit: Matt Rourke / AP

As we watched the monuments fall around the world: Confederate leader Jefferson Davis was removed in Richmond, Virginia; Christopher Columbus statues were beheaded and dismantled in the United States; Slave merchant Edward Colston collapsed in Bristol, UK: You can see what the public can do by simply meeting and making a decision. We saw it with the Berlin Wall: people had had enough. I think it is necessary to make room for anger and frustration, but as we move forward, rational reconsideration is also really important.

Who are we today? What do we value today, unlike 200 years ago? We should think not only about what to do with the statues that we demolished, in Budapest, for example, they have a park of statues arranged from the communist era, but also the useful life of the new statues that we erected. We have limited public space as is; perhaps areas like Columbus Circle in Manhattan should be reinvented from time to time. For the Colston statue in Bristol, more than a century was enough. There are other people, out of the billions that have been born since, that we could celebrate in that square. We may have to stop thinking that statues should be forever.

Protesters drop a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the port of Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol, England. Credit: Ben Birchall / AP

We also have to consider the context of our existing monuments. My former teacher, Robin DG Kelley, once argued with me that during the American Civil War, the North may have been the victor, but the South won the narrative battle. The Confederation only lasted four years, and yet more than a century later there are still statues that celebrate people who were traitors to the Union. I think we can only conclude the war now, 155 years later, as these statues are removed.

Public monuments have a higher burden now. They can celebrate a specific individual, or a group of people, but they should also invite a broader conversation about how a monument can connect with the rest of the world and represent its people.

We must also remember that what we choose to keep is not necessarily as important as what we choose to forget. There are so many forgotten figures in history because they didn't have the best public relations or the simplest narrative to retell. Instead of celebrating grandiose and direct narratives, we must recognize the complexity of particular moments. It is our responsibility in the 21st century, when we have incredible access to information, to understand that there will never be a sufficient way to tell the story: it is really through the nuances that we can learn from the past.