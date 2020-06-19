What should our monuments of the future be like? Artist Hank Willis Thomas writes about modern monuments

Monuments are critical tools in shaping the values and identity of society. Most of what we know about many ancient cultures [Egypt, Great Zimbabwe, Greece, Rome] is through public monuments. So we have to imagine that much of what future generations will know about us is through the monuments we choose to put up and preserve.
There is not much public space dedicated to contemplation. Many of the images and objects we see outside are advertisements that direct us to buy something instead of asking us to reflect on something.
"The Embrace" is slated to debut in Boston Common in 2022. The statue, dedicated to Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King, is about the "power and intention behind an embrace of what it means to hug and rise up to each other. others, "Willis Thomas said. Credit: Hank Willis Thomas
With "Unity", my studio and I took a scan of the arm of an African immigrant athlete, Joel Embiid. There's poetry and power in a 22.5-foot-tall bronze arm of an immigrant pointing to the sky, echoing the gesture of the city's most famous monument, the Statue of Liberty. I hope it has a depth that has more meaning over time.
At their best, monuments become a place, a point around which people can meet and communicate. I think many of the best public monuments we have in the United States are our meeting points. I went to high school in Washington D.C. and I remember being able to walk to the Lincoln Memorial at one in the morning. I also grew up in New York City and my friends and I would meet "Alamo", a sculpture also known as "The Cube", at Astor Place, which has become a space to gather since it was created in 1960 .
"Unity", which Willis Thomas created in 2019, stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge, with a gesture reminiscent of the Statue of Liberty. Credit: Hank Willis Thomas
In particular, I have always admired the sculptures of the Swedish-American artist Claes Oldenburg, who could take any everyday object, such as a garden shovel or a badminton bird, and monumentalize it. In Philadelphia, where my mother is from, he made a colossal clothespin that is outside the Town Hall. But, his sculptures tend to be of western, American, middle-class iconography. When I designed "All Power to All People," from an Afro selection with a raised fist, I wanted to make an object that spoke specifically to African Americans. In Philadelphia, where it exhibited for nine weeks in 2017, the black community has always been there, but it is rarely recognized and appreciated. Work is a symbol of unity, pride and personal care.
Willis Thomas' "All Power to All People" exhibited in Philadelphia for nine weeks in 2017. The artist also created a massive 25-foot version of the work for the Burning Man arts and music festival. Credit: Hank Willis Thomas
In global protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters in Philadelphia attacked the statue of controversial former Mayor Frank Rizzo. Then it was permanently removed by the city. Credit: Matt Rourke / AP
Protesters drop a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into the port of Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol, England. Credit: Ben Birchall / AP
Public monuments have a higher burden now. They can celebrate a specific individual, or a group of people, but they should also invite a broader conversation about how a monument can connect with the rest of the world and represent its people.
We must also remember that what we choose to keep is not necessarily as important as what we choose to forget. There are so many forgotten figures in history because they didn't have the best public relations or the simplest narrative to retell. Instead of celebrating grandiose and direct narratives, we must recognize the complexity of particular moments. It is our responsibility in the 21st century, when we have incredible access to information, to understand that there will never be a sufficient way to tell the story: it is really through the nuances that we can learn from the past.