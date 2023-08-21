Naga Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival that honors snakes and is observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists throughout India, Nepal, and other countries where Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist adherents live. Here are some things that one should avoid doing on Naga Panchami:

Killing or harming snakes: Snakes are considered sacred and are associated with mythical Naga beings, and harming or killing them is considered a sin. Using iron utensils: It is believed that using them for cooking on Naga Panchami can bring bad luck and harm to the family members. Ploughing the fields: Ploughing the fields on Naga Panchami can harm or kill snakes residing in the earth, and is therefore considered inauspicious. Cutting trees: Cutting trees on Naga Panchami can harm or kill serpents hiding or living on trees, and is therefore considered inauspicious. Doing sewing-related work: Doing sewing-related work on Naga Panchami is considered inauspicious and can bring bad luck. Putting an iron pan on fire: Putting an iron pan on fire or cooking food in an iron vessel on Naga Panchami is considered inauspicious and can bring bad luck.

It is important to note that the specific customs and practices associated with Naga Panchami may vary depending on the region and tradition. Additionally, it is always advisable to consult with a priest or religious expert for guidance on observing the festival correctly.

