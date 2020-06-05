What ‘Straight TikTok’ Means & Other Slang TikTok Terms Explained

The debate between being Straight TikTok and Alt TikTok has reached Twitter, where most people wonder what those words mean.

There is a war between the two houses of TikTok, and it stems from the most basic entertainment rivalries. The debate between Straight TikTok and Alt TikTok has spread to Twitter's arguments, spreading awareness of this most important distinction.

TikTok started out as Musically but its true roots, for some, are in Vine. The short, laid-back video service was so influential that Vine's video compilations are fondly remembered as "the good old days" for people, even though that time was less than a decade ago. With such short videos, Vine's creators had to deliver humor efficiently, while also being relatively unrefined compared to the carefully edited content one might expect from YouTube. At the same time, Instagram has spawned an unexpected culture of model-type content creators. There's an Instagram community for traditionally attractive men and women who exclusively post "thirst traps" – carefully designed self-portraits to get attention because of their physical beauty.

Both genres, Vine's weird and condensed comedy and glamorous and exciting Instagram posts, have found a new home on TikTok. The latter is generally known as Straight TikTok. People in this space make a career out of being attractive and having primary appeal. Straight TikTokers are the Internet equivalent of popular kids at school; the kings and queens of the prom we see haunted in most teen dramas. A great example of this is the "Don't rush Challenge, "which featured attractive people in transition to … sexier versions of themselves while listening to a song of the same name. Compilations of that trend went viral earlier this year when celebrities and athletes participated.

Alt TikTok is for the rare. Its content is generally more humor-focused, and the biggest Alt TikTok videos are those that are fun in ways that can't be easily explained. Alt TikTokers aren't necessarily unappealing, but they focus on entertaining first, rather than boasting. It's hard to call them outsiders, but their humorous style is unconventional and they probably won't connect with people who don't spend time on the internet. If you didn't get Vine, you might not get Alt TikTok. Sarah Cooper's weird and surprising lip sync videos from Donald Trump are an example of the popular Alt TikTok.

The crack between Alt TikTok and Straight TikTok

In essence this is really an argument about selling and being real. As is the case with sold out tickets, Straight TikTokers don't like to be called Straight TikTokers. It is a kind of insult that says the person is mainstream, but in that "so popular, you are annoying" way. Alt TikTokers don't really get drama for being Alt, but they don't reach the same levels of popularity as Straight TikTokers either. There's an occasional dig in Alt TikTok, narrowing it down to strangers by being strange, but overall, everyone wants to think they're creating meaningful art with their TikTok content.

Ultimately, the "fight" is a microcosm of why TikTok is so successful. There is something for everyone and it is incredibly accessible. Millions of people, it seems, just want to see sexy people dancing rap songs or posing on camera, and there's a lot of that. Others want to see weird jokes that are too outrageous for television, but still fun, but also inexplicable. The TikTok platform borrowed ideas from Vine, Instagram, and Snapchat, so it makes sense that its audience is a fusion of people who would have also stood out on those platforms.

