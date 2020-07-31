What the cockpit of the plane of the future would look like

(CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things: the way we socialize, work, and travel.

Air travel is still far from pre-pandemic levels, but began to recover in May. Still, travelers are pretty nervous about boarding a crowded plane, but luckily, the designers are already thinking ahead of time what the cabins of the future will be like.

In a recently launched concept, UK-based design studio PriestmanGoode has developed a post-pandemic cabin to focus on hygiene and personal space and to keep passengers safe and relaxed.

First, the company has reinvented the business and economy class. Passengers in "pure sky areas", formerly known as budget, will sit in a stepped seating configuration so they can travel alone, as a couple, or in groups. Divider screens are also placed at the end of each other row to further separate travelers, while in-flight entertainment systems have been removed in favor of the passenger's own devices.

Passengers will be seated in a stepped seating configuration so that they can travel in the group of their choice. Goode Priest

But some things never change: the business of flying is always more fun than the economy.

Those sitting in "pure heaven rooms" will fly in a completely enclosed personal space, divided by curtains and complete with light and temperature control systems, as well as a personal wardrobe and overhead storage and an in-flight entertainment system synchronized with the devices of the passenger. .

In-flight entertainment systems have been phased out in favor of passenger-specific devices in "pure sky areas," formerly known as economy. Goode Priest

In addition to comfort, the cabin also has hygiene credentials, with minimal split-line seat design and antimicrobial materials.

The study has also incorporated heat, UVC UV cleaning, and fogging as part of the cabin preboarding process, noting that non-contact functions are performed in the cabin.

"We have looked to the future to imagine future scenarios and have taken into account new passenger behaviors driven by the global pandemic to ensure that our designs can be implemented in a few years and meet the requirements of users and airlines for many years, "Nigel Goode, co-founding director of PriestmanGoode, said in a statement.

Although the cabins will not be part of your travel experience in the immediate future, according to PriestmanGoode, it may take three years to develop and certify them, the firm believes will stand the test of time.

"With airline passengers and employees at the center of this project, we have not only taken into account current anxieties, but have also tried to ensure that our solutions are future-proof against future pandemics, recognizing the important commitment and investment involved, "he added.

The firm envisions design features made from antimicrobial materials. Goode Priest

The company hopes that, through a combination of innovative design features, contactless technology, and material innovation, airlines can improve personal space and hygiene and reassure passengers, which they say will be vital to the industry. from airlines, even after the pandemic.

This week, the International Air Transport Association announced that global air travel will not recover from the Covid-19 crisis until 2024, a year later than previously anticipated.

In a revised baseline, the agency, which represents 290 airlines, forecasts that international passenger traffic will decrease 55% in 2020, compared to 2019, attributing the slow recovery to a number of factors, including lack of confidence consumer, declining business. travel and new spikes in coronavirus cases.