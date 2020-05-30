What the directors of Dungeons & Dragons learned from working on the Flash and Spider-Man

Filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are tasked with bringing the role-playing world of Dungeons & Dragons to life in a modern film adaptation. The duo are no stranger to feeling the weight of the expectations of a passionate fan base for one of their films, as they previously joined DECU direct. The flash movie. Looking back on their experience, Goldstein revealed that he taught them to focus on the important basics of filmmaking, regardless of budget.

"The challenge is tackling it like you would a much smaller movie, and not get caught up in the fact that you have more than $ 100 million to spend and start thinking about the bigger pieces you can build. Rather, focus on things that makes it special and makes an audience invest, and those are the characters. That's where you don't need a lot of money to do the right thing. This is how we approach The Flash and this is how we approach D&D "

Apart from The flashThe duo also dipped their toes into the MCU world when they wrote the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and that experience was also a valuable lesson in the importance of the tiniest moments in a big-budget movie, as Daley explained.

"And that's how we get closer to Spider-Man, too. Our favorite scene we wrote in the movie was the scene in the car where Michael Keaton drives Tom Holland to the dance. It was probably the least visual show in the entire movie." "

Now they are both ready to apply their knowledge and experience to the world of Dungeons and Dragons, a particularly complicated endeavor given the game's goal nature. Previous iterations of the film's concept have ended up being half-hearted fantasy or too self-conscious for the public to take seriously. For Goldstein and Daley, find a middle way to explore the world of D&D that captured the imagination and the strategic potential of the game was the most interesting part.

"D&D is a unique look at the fantasy genre where it is contemporary in terms of the people who play it and the way they talk to each other. Therefore, we never wanted to tease or annoy the fantasy genre. But we wanted to find another way to do that we hadn't necessarily seen before. Only the Dungeons & Dragons format is very interesting and fun, and it has to do with critical thinking and thinking on your feet and discovering ways to make things work after you fall flat. There is a lot of that spirit that we are trying to inject into the film. "

Game adaptations have been doing well at the box office lately, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Detective Pikachu. Hopefully the D&D the film will follow in his footsteps as he introduces new swaths of the general public into his fantasy world. This news originated from The Hollywood Reporter.

