What the hell is going on in Portland?

Campbell: The protests we are seeing in Portland began largely after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. A city known for its robust and energetic activism quickly joined other communities across the country to take to the streets to demand racial justice and police accountability.

Portland is different, however, in that the protest movement here took up another cause after President Donald Trump dispatched federal forces around the July 4 holiday to protect the federal statues. That influx of federal agents was greeted with anger by many protesters, who viewed the movement as an attempt by the United States government to occupy their city.

Since then, a downtown federal building has largely served as the epicenter of the ongoing, mostly peaceful, protests, with periods of violence at night, as protesters continue to demand that the Trump administration remove federal officials from the city.

Cillizza: What is the state of the confrontation now?

Campbell: Portland is now witnessing a confrontation between protesters and an administration that continues to intensify its heated rhetoric to (falsely) describe the city as a state of chaos and total lawlessness. While there have been incidents of riot at night, including people launching fireworks at the federal building, setting fire outside and allegedly attacking federal agents, the focal point of that activity is primarily focused on the city block that houses the building. federal. Despite the President's descriptions, Portland is not a city under siege.

It is interesting to note that the conflict here in the city is not just between the feds and the protesters. In fact, many local city officials also want Trump's cavalry of federal agents to leave their community. On Wednesday, I interviewed the city's Democratic mayor, Ted Wheeler, who had very harsh words for federal authorities.

"This is clearly a waste of federal resources and is becoming increasingly dangerous," he said, referring to teams of agents guarding the federal building, who routinely collide with some protesters at night. "We did not ask the feds to be here, we do not want them here. They are not helping the situation, they are not properly trained, and we are demanding that they leave."

When it comes to protecting the property of the United States government, federal agents are basically alone. The mayor's Portland police office has distanced itself from the federal effort and is only tangentially involved in efforts to patrol the protest area at night.

Cillizza: Explain what happened to Mayor Wheeler on Wednesday night.

Campbell: While interviewing the mayor on Wednesday night among a crowd of hundreds of peaceful protesters, a group of protesters gathered near the fence outside the federal building and began firing projectiles at the building and setting fire. In a pattern we've seen over and over again, when federal agents in the building are set on fire, or a fire by protesters runs the risk of destroying the building, tactical officers will come out in full force and fire tear gas. to disperse the crowd.

By now, I have received tear gas more than I can count while covering this story, but due to its proximity to the epicenter from where the riots were starting to occur, the mayor and his security details also got to experience the horrible feeling from being gassed when federal agents threw gas cans into the crowd.

Cillizza: What is the role of the federal government there?

Campbell: The role of the federal government during these protests is multifaceted.

For one, it has a mix of federal agents from different agencies serving as guards and riot control officers in the downtown court. At night, when part of the crowd turns violent, officers often line up and push protesters blocks away from the building using tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons.

Some of his actions have come under close scrutiny after a protester was allegedly shot in the head with less-than-deadly ammunition, and a Navy veteran appeared in a viral video that he was beaten out of court with a walking stick.

Behind the scenes, we are told that investigative teams from various federal agencies, including the FBI, are working to identify the key agitators who are instigating much of the violence.

Agents from the US Customs and Border Protection Office were also criticized recently after a video appeared showing two tactical officers arresting a man and carrying him in an unidentified van. While officers had police insignia on their uniforms, they ignored requests from viewers asking them to identify themselves, which continued to fuel the Orwellian narrative that the Trump federal army was snatching people off the street and taking them to unknown places.

After hours and hours of denying our requests for comment on the incident, CBP finally released a statement acknowledging that the agents in the video were from their agency, stating that the man in custody was suspected of involvement in criminal activity. A DHS official later said the man was released.

In addition to the view of federal agents silently detaining people, the agency's initial lack of transparency and the slowness with which they have responded to basic requests for comment on their actions has led to great suspicion and anger by the protesters. Partly due to the incident, the Justice Department inspector general announced Thursday that his office will review the actions of federal officials in Portland and Washington.

Cillizza: How / when does this end?

Campbell: The truth is that there is no end in sight. It is a classic entrenchment.

Trump and his political representatives at DHS continue to publicly describe Portland as a state of insanity. By raising more questions about whether this is pure politics, the president also threatens to send federal agents to other Democrat-run cities, which he has described as illegal. In a heated election year, it's not out of reach for the possibility that Trump's hype about the state of affairs on the ground in Portland will be done for partisan profit as he tries to project his so-called "law and order" agenda. .

Federal law enforcement officials tell us that as long as the downtown Portland federal building remains threatened, the infusion of federal agents will remain. The acting secretary of homeland security said this week that if those officers left, the building would be burned to the ground.

The Portland mayor told me that that statement is ridiculous. He is blaming the presence of federal agents for fueling much of the protesters' outrage. The mayor said the Trump administration should introspect and reflect on what role the influx of federal officials is playing in his city.

And so, night after night, the protests continue. With federal and local officials disagreeing, and protesters resolved to continue their efforts until federal agents leave, the pattern of periodic protests and clashes between authorities and protesters continues.