What the hell is the Governor of Georgia doing?

How did Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) respond to this obvious increase in Covid-19 in your state? By signing an executive order that prohibits cities and counties from requiring people to wear a mask when in public.

"Although Kemp's previous orders have prohibited local governments from taking more restrictive measures than the state, the rules he signed on Wednesday were the first to explicitly prohibit cities and counties from requiring the use of masks or other facial covering.

"The governor has said he believes that requiring masks is a 'bridge too far' and that that mandate cannot be enforced. Instead, he strongly urged Georgians not to cover themselves and warned against doing so threatens the college football season. "

Kemp's decision to ban local officials from requiring masks came the same day that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Republican, ordered to wear masks amid a Georgia-like surge in coronavirus cases in her state.

And the same day that Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, one of the most outspoken skeptics of the need to wear a mask, announced that he had contracted the virus.

And just 48 hours after the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, reiterated his organization's belief that masks are the best tool we have right now to combat the virus. "We are not defenseless against COVID-19," said Redfield. "Cloth face liners are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally in a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families and their communities. "

Sooooo, what is Kemp doing?

He didn't say much by way of explanation. In a tweet announcing the executive order, Kemp wrote : "To flatten the curve, I urge all local elected officials to enforce the terms of this order. Together, we will continue fighting # COVID19, we will resist this storm and we will come out stronger than ever. "

Which, yes, except that masks are a key part of weathering the storm. So why not order them? Or at least not prevent local officials from doing so?

There doesn't seem to be an answer to that question that doesn't go back to Kemp's politics.

Elected in 2018 with significant help from President Donald Trump, Kemp has made it clear that he takes his marching orders on this issue from the President. He resisted closing the state to deal with the virus amid repeated minimization of the challenge he posed to the country. When Kemp closed the state in early April offered this as his justification

"Discovering that this virus is now transmitted before people see signs, so we've been telling people at CDC guidelines for weeks that if you start to feel bad, stay home … those people could having been infecting people before they felt bad. But we didn't find out until the last 24 hours. "

Which was, well, crazy. Because asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus, symptom-free people capable of transmitting the virus to others, is something that people have known for weeks, if not months.

Then, three weeks after Kemp closed the state, he announced that it would begin to reopen, becoming the first state in the country to do so. It made that decision despite the fact that Georgia had not complied with federal guidelines for reopening. On concerns that he was moving too fast, Kemp said, "if we have an instance where a community starts to become a hot spot, then, you know, I'll take more action. But now (I) feel like we're in a good place to move forward. "

UH Huh.

When viewed through that context, Kemp's decision not to allow cities and counties to establish masking mandates makes perfect sense. Kemp has operated primarily with politics first and public health second during this pandemic. This last decision is more of the same.