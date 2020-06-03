In Doctor Who, the Daleks are the Doctor's most evil and infamous enemy. But what does its strange name mean and where does it originate from?

Plus Doctor who Fans know the fictional origins of the name Dalek, but what was the inspiration behind the term in real life? Like Batman and The Joker or the Rebel Alliance and the Empire, The Doctor and the Daleks go hand in hand as diametrically opposed enemies who, destined to fight each other (literally) until the end of time. It debuted in December 1963 as part of Doctor whoThe second story, the introduction of the Daleks cemented the popularity of the new science fiction series and dictated the direction of the franchise forever. Essentially, giant pepper pots wielding plungers and beaters, the public's imagination turned the Daleks into a fearsome enemy intention of universal domination and "extermination", and their metallic voices live in 2020, where the Daleks and Doctor who They are still deeply intertwined.

In Doctor who According to tradition, the name "Dalek" dates back to the origin story of the villains. Two different races lived on the planet of Skaro: the Kaled and the Thals, who were constantly at war with each other. Davros was a scientist to the Kaled and claimed to have devised a route to certain victory. Unfortunately, victory came by turning all of its people into ruthless totalitarian killing machines known as Daleks, reversing the species' original name. In reality, however, the Kaled were not introduced until "Genesis of the Daleks" in 1975, long after Terry Nation created the Daleks in the 1960s. So where did Nation's spark of inspiration come from for "Dalek"?

Creation history is far from straightforward, with several conflicting accounts, and this is largely due to Nation itself. After "The Daleks" debuted on the BBC in late 1963, Nation found the spotlight on him, with journalists from across Britain wanting to know the behind-the-scenes scoop Doctor whoThe new and popular baddies. Nation claimed in a 1964 newspaper interview that the name hit him as he wrote the Doctor who episode and looked at his bookshelf, marking the spine of an encyclopedia that said "DAL-LEK". For almost a decade, this explanation was widely accepted as the true story behind the Daleks' name and was widely reprinted in the day's publications.

Despite the prevalence of the Nation anecdote in the media, some Doctor who Fans were suspicious, claiming that it would be almost impossible for any encyclopedia to be divided such that the second volume ran from D to L. Finally, Nation admitted the deception and revised its original response. According respected Doctor who Terry Nation author and contributor John Peel, the father of the Daleks (Terry Nation, not Davros) claimed that there was no special reasoning behind the word, but the sudden popularity of his new alien creation pushed the writer to think of anything else. romantic and exciting story for reporters.

Despite Nation's own confirmation that the word "Dalek" was more or less taken from nothing, rumors and stories have not diminished over the years. Many Doctor who followers still believe the initial explanation from the 1960s encyclopedia, and that tale has even been modified so that the tome column supposedly reads "DAL-EKS." Others have suggested that Nation must have derived "Dalek" from the Serbian-Croatian dialect where the word can be interpreted as "alien". In truth, this is a coincidence applied retrospectively in order to create a logic slip where none can be found.

In fact, Nation's admission raises an interesting point, as many people would like to think that all iconic characters in fictional history were born from an unlikely and casual spark of inspiration, sometimes writers just … write . The job of a science fiction writer is to create alien races, strange new worlds, and quirky names. Sometimes they come with hidden and deep meanings that make good comments behind the scenes, but sometimes, as is the case with the Daleks, a name just comes out of nowhere.

Doctor who returns with "Revolution of the Daleks" this Christmas on the BBC.

