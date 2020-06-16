What the pandemic means for our summers (opinion)

Our responses to hearing these numbers seem to vary widely: some of us lock ourselves in our homes, while others tell us that the threat of infection is over.

Rather than rush to one of these extremes, it would be better for people to understand risk and make informed decisions. But with so much news and data coming in from so many different sources, how do we make good decisions for ourselves and our families?

Most people would look at the number of new cases per day and think that this would be a good metric, but it is not. Cases per day can be manipulated by the amount of evidence processed per day. When states evaluate more frequently, they find more people infected. And trying more every day is a good thing.

Each person who tests positive for the virus can subsequently isolate himself, breaking a chain of transmission. You want to see more evidence in your state, so let's not crucify the states that are increasing their tests when reporting the inevitable result of an increase in confirmed cases, especially since the alternative is much worse.

If your state evaluates fewer people, then the true dynamics of what is happening will be hidden.

The key numbers to keep in mind are how many of the daily tests are positive, as well as the weekly trend. Are weekly numbers increasing, staying flat, or decreasing? In a state where anyone can be tested, we want less than 2% of all tests to be positive.

In states where they are selectively testing and testing access points, then we want the number to be less than 5%. In both cases, the lower the number, the better the status to respond to the pandemic; A decrease in the percentage of positive tests is also a good sign. Nationwide, the percentage of tests that test positive is approximately 4.5% and flat, but this number varies greatly by state and county.

Currently, 16 states and Puerto Rico are above 5% of positive tests and in many of those states the trend in percentage of positive tests is increasing. One of the most worrying states is Texas. Daily cases increase, tests are flat, and the number of positive tests is high (9.7%) and increasing.

This may mean that they are testing heavily at critical points, but the overall trend is not good. On the contrary, the first most affected states like New York, Massachusetts and Michigan are doing well and improving. We know this because the percentage of tests that test positive and the daily number of new infections is decreasing.

You can check how your state is doing here.

The truth about collective immunity

One of the questions I am often asked is about herd immunity.

Many of you may have heard that the pandemic will end when we achieve immunity from the herd. However, for collective immunity to protect us, we need between 60% and 80% of the American population to be immune to this virus. If we reach 80% of the population that is immune, the virus would have difficulty finding a new host that could infect it.

But immunity can only occur from natural infection or vaccination, and there is no guarantee that immunity from natural infection will last. Only time will tell.

Even in the hardest hit states, like New York, only 20% of New York City residents have been exposed and successfully fought off the infection, compared to just 2.6% of people in the Finger region. Lakes of the state. This means that the city would need another two or three outbreaks, similar in magnitude to April, to achieve herd immunity through natural exposure. The rest of the state would take years to achieve this same goal.

This takes us a long way from beating this virus through natural exposure, and the prospect of a successful vaccine remains uncertain. Therefore, we must find a way to live with this virus without sacrificing 1% of our population or without returning to the strict restrictions of March and April.

However, a second wave of high infection rates and similar death rates is avoidable.

What does this mean for your summer?

Our elections in the coming months will determine the trajectory of this pandemic. If we continue to carry out activities that present a high risk of infection, such as large indoor gatherings, then we will hear the roar of that second wave sooner rather than later.

If we take a more measured approach, by improving hand hygiene, limiting daily interactions with other people, keeping physical distance, and increasing the use of face masks when we can't keep our distance, then companies can operate safely, People can return to work and activities that our children are missing can be resumed.

Our goals should be to reduce the risks of infection and reduce harm.

Ultimately, we all need to get in the habit of continually adjusting our behavior based on local, county, and state trends in the data. If I lived in the beautiful state of Montana, where there are only a handful of new cases per day, where they are being evaluated well, and only 0.4% of your tests are positive and that trend is declining, I would feel much more comfortable eating inside. a restaurant and socializing indoors with friends.

On the other hand, if you lived in a county where the test-to-positive ratio was 10%, limiting daily interactions, physical distance, and wearing masks would be critical to reducing the risk of infection.

Even with Montana's envious figures (0.4%), a gathering of 250 people would mean that at least one of those people who would be present would become infected and could infect others. And in another state, the idea of ​​putting 19,000 people indoors for a rally, when infection rates are already much higher than Montana, certainly catches my eye.

Despite the threat of infection, there are many things I'm looking forward to this summer: my first restaurant meal (dining al fresco), visiting more than one or two homes at a time, and spending time on the beach. These interactions will be a little different than last summer.

We will have to take personal risks and risk mitigation measures into account, but these adjustments are worth it to enjoy some of my family's usual summer activities.

We all have a responsibility to reduce harm, not only to ourselves but also to the community at large. Our actions, and the choices we make in the coming weeks and months, will determine what comes next, and, I dare suggest, even decide whether and when we have a second wave.