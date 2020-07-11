What the prospect of a new & # 39; Wonder Years & # 39; offers the United States (opinion)





Still, as with much more in the American media of the last century, nostalgia seemed to be the exclusive property of white America. African Americans have childhood memories as poignant, rich, and resonant as those in "Wonder Years."

But generally speaking, our relationship with the American past has always been (say) more bitter and bitter, and it remains to be seen to what extent the mainstream of the United States can or wants to relate to or connect with individual pasts. . of people of color.

That's why news of the upcoming all-black reboot of "The Wonder Years" on the same network where it ran more than 30 years ago initially offers an intriguing test case for how much empathy has grown between black and white Americans in a post-George Floyd time frame.

A cast has yet to be announced for the series, which will run in the late 1960s in Alabama and is co-produced by Fred Savage, the actor and director who played Kevin Arnold, the teenage protagonist of the original series, as a child. and Lee Daniels, director of films like "Lee Daniels' Butler" and "Precious" and creator and producer of the long-running soap opera, "Empire."