What the prospect of a new & # 39; Wonder Years & # 39; offers the United States (opinion)

Still, as with much more in the American media of the last century, nostalgia seemed to be the exclusive property of white America. African Americans have childhood memories as poignant, rich, and resonant as those in "Wonder Years."
But generally speaking, our relationship with the American past has always been (say) more bitter and bitter, and it remains to be seen to what extent the mainstream of the United States can or wants to relate to or connect with individual pasts. . of people of color.
A cast has yet to be announced for the series, which will run in the late 1960s in Alabama and is co-produced by Fred Savage, the actor and director who played Kevin Arnold, the teenage protagonist of the original series, as a child. and Lee Daniels, director of films like "Lee Daniels' Butler" and "Precious" and creator and producer of the long-running soap opera, "Empire."
Most reboots, to be honest, come as desperate attempts to prime the well pump that once flourished and dried up a long time ago.
But it has sparked unusual interest and excitement because, even with an older brand, it promises something different than prime-time network television beyond Black's traditional sitcom, whose historical props range from "Good Times." and "Family Matters" through "The Cosby Show" and "Black-ish".
This variation on "Wonder Years" also offers the chance for a time and place to expand the "coming of age" context of the show. After all, Alabama in 1968 is only a few years away from being a central location for some of the most tumultuous and tragic events in the civil rights movement: the bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, the marched in Selma in 1965.
Martin Luther King Jr., whose rise to world fame as a civil rights leader began 12 years earlier as the leader of the Montgomery, Alabama bus boycott, was killed that same year.
Not that I'm giving Daniels and company any ideas that they probably haven't considered yet. But the most intriguing part of this new "Wonder Year" is not the avalanche of great events in that busy year (as crowded, if not more so, as we are in now), but rather the area of intimacy and staff. transformation that happens to people and their children in those moments.
I remember the fear, hatred, and elusive hopes that I felt as a teenager that year. But I also remember what it was like to be alone with my thoughts and share them with others. I remember being in love and not knowing what to do about it, praying not to fail an exam or making a fool of myself at school, and worrying about keeping the good side of my parents without restricting my own dreams. .
Many black children like me also knew about those "wonderful years". Adults who found fellowship in the original "Wonder Years" might find a similar fellowship with it.