What the top 15 school districts are doing to reopen

Hillsborough County, Florida, the country's eighth-largest district, will announce its decision on August 3. His school board previously rejected a virtual learning plan for the first nine weeks of school.
This is how the other large school districts, starting Thursday, plan to reopen while dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hybrid models
Students will be required to practice social distancing and cover their faces. There will be "increased access and regular opportunities" for hand washing and sanitizing.
Families can also choose instruction entirely online.
only online
Some of the districts that have opted for all-digital instruction, including Clark County, Nevada and Gwinnett County, Georgia, have said they will periodically review their decision while evaluating the spread of the virus in their communities.
At least three of these, Palm Beach County in Florida, Houston and Gwinnett County, delayed the planned start date so they could better prepare for digital-only instruction.
Here are the 10 districts that offer online only:
Los Angeles Unified – The district reversed its initial decision to offer a hybrid model.
Miami Dade
Clark County, Nevada
Broward County, Florida
Houston Independent School District – The district is online only until at least October 19.
Palm Beach County, Florida
Fairfax County, Virginia
Gwinnett County, Georgia – Gwinnett reversed his initial decision to offer one or the other.
Wake County, North Carolina
Montgomery County, Maryland – Online only throughout the fall semester, until at least January 29, 2021.
This report will be updated as school district plans change.
