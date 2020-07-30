What the top 15 school districts are doing to reopen

Hillsborough County, Florida, the country's eighth-largest district, will announce its decision on August 3. His school board previously rejected a virtual learning plan for the first nine weeks of school.

This is how the other large school districts, starting Thursday, plan to reopen while dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Orange County, Florida, the ninth largest system, offers a choice: in person or online only. Parents or students must choose one.

Hybrid models

In New York Schools that are part of the hybrid model "will be taught onsite at the school for part of the week, and will attend school remotely the other days of the week," according to the education department's website.

Students will be required to practice social distancing and cover their faces. There will be "increased access and regular opportunities" for hand washing and sanitizing.

Families can also choose instruction entirely online.

TO Chicago Public Schools, only half of the regular student population will be in school at any given time. Students must wear masks and have their temperature taken before entering school.

the Hawaii Department of Education It offered schools three different models each for elementary, middle and high schools, including full-time instruction at the school for all students or combined rotation, where some students are in school while others learn remotely and the variations of that hybrid.

only online

Some of the districts that have opted for all-digital instruction, including Clark County, Nevada and Gwinnett County, Georgia, have said they will periodically review their decision while evaluating the spread of the virus in their communities.

At least three of these, Palm Beach County in Florida, Houston and Gwinnett County, delayed the planned start date so they could better prepare for digital-only instruction.

Here are the 10 districts that offer online only:

Los Angeles Unified – The district reversed its initial decision to offer a hybrid model.

Miami Dade

Clark County, Nevada

Broward County, Florida

Houston Independent School District – The district is online only until at least October 19.

Palm Beach County, Florida

Fairfax County, Virginia

Gwinnett County, Georgia – Gwinnett reversed his initial decision to offer one or the other.

Wake County, North Carolina

Montgomery County, Maryland – Online only throughout the fall semester, until at least January 29, 2021.

This report will be updated as school district plans change.