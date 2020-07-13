What the Trump mask cannot hide (Opinion)





You don't praise a president for wearing a mask after health experts in his own administration have urged all Americans to do so since April, a message that Trump inexcusably undermines both his actions and ridiculing those who wear a mask.

It is indisputable that wearing a mask in public slows down the spread of Covid-19 and, in turn, saves lives. That's why on April 3, Trump's own coronavirus workforce reversed an earlier guideline and recommended that Americans wear masks. At the time of this new mask guide, approximately 7,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus and there were more than 275,000 confirmed cases of the virus on American soil. (Currently, almost 135,000 Americans have died and there are more than 3.2 million cases of Covid-19 in the United States.)

Trump's campaign to undermine his own administration's recommendation to wear a mask started that same day, at the press conference, and Trump stated, "I'm choosing not to," adding, "but some people want to do it and that's it. " Well. "And so Trump's politicization of a life-saving measure was born during a deadly pandemic. Trump was sending a message to his millions of followers that he was choosing not to wear a mask and telling them they didn't need it either. This helps explain Why a poll conducted in late May found a sharp partisan divide in mask use, as 64% of Americans believe everyone should wear a mask in public, but only 40% of Republicans agree.

As the virus continued to spread and the death toll increased, Trump even mocked some who wore masks. During a press conference on May 26, he publicly ridiculed a journalist for wearing a mask, claiming that he only did so "to be politically correct." At the time, there were slightly less than half the number of Covid-19 cases in the United States (1.69 million) than today. And the next day, when our nation reached the horrifying toll of 100,000 killed by the coronavirus, Trump shared a tweet taunting alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask, prompting Biden to respond by calling Trump "an absolute fool." "