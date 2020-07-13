What the Trump mask cannot hide (Opinion)

You don't praise a president for wearing a mask after health experts in his own administration have urged all Americans to do so since April, a message that Trump inexcusably undermines both his actions and ridiculing those who wear a mask.
It is indisputable that wearing a mask in public slows down the spread of Covid-19 and, in turn, saves lives. That's why on April 3, Trump's own coronavirus workforce reversed an earlier guideline and recommended that Americans wear masks. At the time of this new mask guide, approximately 7,000 Americans had died from the coronavirus and there were more than 275,000 confirmed cases of the virus on American soil. (Currently, almost 135,000 Americans have died and there are more than 3.2 million cases of Covid-19 in the United States.)
Trump's campaign to undermine his own administration's recommendation to wear a mask started that same day, at the press conference, and Trump stated, "I'm choosing not to," adding, "but some people want to do it and that's it. " Well. "And so Trump's politicization of a life-saving measure was born during a deadly pandemic. Trump was sending a message to his millions of followers that he was choosing not to wear a mask and telling them they didn't need it either. This helps explain Why a poll conducted in late May found a sharp partisan divide in mask use, as 64% of Americans believe everyone should wear a mask in public, but only 40% of Republicans agree.
As the virus continued to spread and the death toll increased, Trump even mocked some who wore masks. During a press conference on May 26, he publicly ridiculed a journalist for wearing a mask, claiming that he only did so "to be politically correct." At the time, there were slightly less than half the number of Covid-19 cases in the United States (1.69 million) than today. And the next day, when our nation reached the horrifying toll of 100,000 killed by the coronavirus, Trump shared a tweet taunting alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden for wearing a mask, prompting Biden to respond by calling Trump "an absolute fool." "
Since then, health officials have urged Americans to wear a mask, and the Trump administration's infectious disease expert himself, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stated on May 27, in what could be seen as a subtle blow. for Trump: "I want to protect myself and others, and also because I want it to be a symbol for people to see that that's the kind of thing you should be doing."
In late June, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo publicly urged Trump to put on a mask. "Let the president lead by example and let the president put a mask on him." Cuomo also pleaded with Trump to follow New York's lead and sign an executive order directing Americans to wear face covers, a move Cuomo made at the Empire State Building on April 15.
Even Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, on June 28 began to increasingly encourage masks. Former Republican Party Vice President Dick Cheney put on a mask in a photo shared by his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, on social media on June 26, which read: "Dick Cheney says: WEAR A MASK."
However, despite all this, Trump refused until Saturday to wear a mask in public. And even then it seemed like Trump was only doing it because he was in a hospital, saying the masks "have a time and a place." Trump also added: "I have never been against masks," which, of course, runs counter to his past actions and comments.
Imagine if Trump on April 3, when his administration first recommended wearing masks, a time when the death toll on US Covid-19 was 7,000, did he loudly embrace the mask with words and Actions? How many fewer infections would our nation grapple with today and how many fewer families would mourn for a loved one killed by this virus? We can get an idea of what an answer to this grim question might have been by looking at projections from the Institute of Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME), which estimates that universal masking could save 45,000 lives by November 1.
We will never know for sure what might have changed in the past. But there is no doubt that if Trump did the right thing, he would have improved for the better. The masks are only part of a containment strategy, but Trump's weakening of the recommendation on facial coatings only worsened the consequences of this deadly pandemic. And this may very well be Trump's most reprehensible and unforgivable act as president.