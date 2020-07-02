What the United States must do to overcome this pandemic (opinion)

Almost 20 years ago, President George W. Bush's HIV / AIDS emergency plan did more than anything to fight the disease and save many millions of lives. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the US led the response in West Africa, dispatching emergency medics, troops, and supplies. During the 2008 economic crisis, the United States assumed a crucial role as global coordinator.
The Covid-19 pandemic is unlike anything the world has faced before, but we can take lessons from the past. America's record in coordinating international responses to global problems shows us what works. We need the United States to step up again. That means money and leadership.
In 35 years working in humanitarian crises, I have seen the United States use its size, strength, influence, and empathy to create a vision, rally others behind it, coordinate actions, and get the best from global organizations. It is a master class in combining power and leadership to move the entire international community and solve global problems.
When the United States has led, it has been good for everyone. The American people, NGOs, and leaders have a proud history of compassion and generosity. The United States now has a unique opportunity to experience the best of its history.
This pandemic has affected millions of people in the United States and across Europe, and is about to tear apart the world's most fragile countries. The results are expected to be catastrophic, and will ultimately affect all nations, rich and poor. We need all the firepower of the indispensable nation in the world centered directly on Covid-19.
It is difficult to overstate the threat posed by Covid-19 and the economic crisis it has brought about. The costs of inaction are enormous. If not controlled in the poorest countries, the virus will spread, mutate, and return to countries that have previously suppressed it. This is why full and equitable access to vaccines, therapies, and diagnostics is so important.
And if we do nothing to reduce economies and reduce incomes in fragile countries, we should be prepared for an increase in famine, social unrest and conflict, the perfect breeding ground for terrorism and instability.
We can prevent these problems from ending at the gates of other nations, including the United States. We estimate the humanitarian costs of protecting the poorest 10% of the world's population from the pandemic and the associated global recession at $ 90 billion: just 1% of the stimulus package that rich countries have implemented to save the global economy. .
Two-thirds could be covered by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, whose financial firepower was reinforced after the 2008 financial crisis. Now is the time to use it, with special offers for the most vulnerable. The rest must be accomplished through increased humanitarian aid for those who will not survive without it.
We all must do our part. African leaders have already taken steps to coordinate their response to help prevent Covid-19 from spreading. They need to know that the rest of the global community is coming together in the same way. But right now there are three specific things the US must do if we want to defeat this virus: tap into its current support and provide a substantial funding package; use their influence in international financial institutions to change the terms of loans for the poorest countries; and summoning the world behind an ambitious response to the impacts of the pandemic in the developing world. We are facing a big problem. But it is a problem that money and leadership can solve.
It is becoming painfully clear that while the virus can be deadly, it is our response to it that has the greatest potential to harm us, both individually and globally.
As an optimist, I am encouraged by the fact that our best examples of global cooperation emerged from our most challenging times. G20 leaders met for the first time amid the 2008 financial crisis; the Marshall Plan was a response to the devastation of World War II; The Great Depression gave rise to the New Deal of the United States.
We are facing the darkest moment of our generation. Bold leadership could make it our greatest triumph.
It is not too late to act.