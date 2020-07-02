What the United States must do to overcome this pandemic (opinion)





Almost 20 years ago, President George W. Bush's HIV / AIDS emergency plan did more than anything to fight the disease and save many millions of lives. During the 2014 Ebola outbreak, the US led the response in West Africa, dispatching emergency medics, troops, and supplies. During the 2008 economic crisis, the United States assumed a crucial role as global coordinator.

The Covid-19 pandemic is unlike anything the world has faced before, but we can take lessons from the past. America's record in coordinating international responses to global problems shows us what works. We need the United States to step up again. That means money and leadership.

In 35 years working in humanitarian crises, I have seen the United States use its size, strength, influence, and empathy to create a vision, rally others behind it, coordinate actions, and get the best from global organizations. It is a master class in combining power and leadership to move the entire international community and solve global problems.

When the United States has led, it has been good for everyone. The American people, NGOs, and leaders have a proud history of compassion and generosity. The United States now has a unique opportunity to experience the best of its history.