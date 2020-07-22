What the Yankees' Aaron Judge thinks about kneeling during the anthem

It is still unclear whether anyone in a New York baseball uniform will kneel during the national anthem performance before the game.

What is clear at the moment, however, is Aaron Judge's support for anyone who wants to do that.

"That is the beauty of the United States, it is freedom of expression," Judge said Tuesday after the Yankees completed training at Yankee Stadium. "The freedom to express yourself. We have a special platform to be athletes. And to be able to say what we think and speak (a) what is happening in this world. And some people express it online. Some people express it in words. Some people kneel, do what they have to do.

"But I think any message we are trying to get across here is that we want to express unity and that we are all in this together." I think that is the most important message that we are going to try to transmit from here. We are all in this together. Try to have those awkward conversations that we need to have. Bring those awkward topics of conversation. But whatever happens, we are in this together. "

On Monday night in Oakland, manager Gabe Kapler, coach Antoan Richardson and outfielder Jaylin Davis were among the Giants who knelt during the anthem. Angels pitcher Kenyan Middleton did the same thing Monday in San Diego. On Tuesday night, several Reds players, including All-Star Joey Votto, also knelt during the anthem.

"We haven't discussed it as a team yet," Judge said. "It's a little difficult to meet in an area with all the rules and regulations, which are 6 feet apart, but we'll definitely discuss it before Thursday (when the Yankees open the season in Washington)."

While baseball closed due to the coronavirus, Judge participated in a video, which featured many African-American players supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The judge's Yankees teammate Luke Voit asked about those who got down on their knees and said, "Obviously, this is a discussion that has been going on for a long time with everything that is going on." But I respect them. It is a continuous conversation that we have to have as players. We all have a voice. And we have to step up because this country has been in a strange place. But then also … my brother is in the army, I want to honor those who have sacrificed their lives as well. And I also want to honor my brother. So it's a little different, but I get it. We need a change, and I hope he is doing something that can improve this world. "

Judge and Voit manager Aaron Boone reiterated his green light for any of his players who choose to act once the season begins. No Yankee acted out of the ordinary during the team's three exhibition games in New York City.

"What I would say is that I support him," Boone said on his knees. "This country allows you to express yourself in many different ways and that is one of its beauties. So I respect how someone wants to demonstrate, whether in protest or in solidarity, whatever the reasons, I have no problem with that. I support that. And if that presents itself to us as a club, I'll endorse whoever has a strong feeling about it one way or another. "We've talked a little bit about that, yes. We'll talk a little bit more about the things that are planned for opening day and beyond when we meet again (Wednesday) and meet in D.C., so we'll see where it takes us. "

The Mets' Dom Smith, who has spoken eloquently about race relations, particularly since George Floyd's death in May, expressed his appreciation for those who have taken this position. He added: "I really haven't thought about kneeling, because I do a lot in the community to show the change. I really haven't thought about kneeling or not. Who knows what I could do? But I think kneeling is good to show support for us and for us as a community. "

Smith is proud, he said, to spend time with young people from south central Los Angeles, where he grew up.

"It is much, much more impactful and powerful when you are really there spending quality time with children and inspiring children," he said.

Smith's teammate Jacob deGrom said: "Honestly, we really haven't talked too much (kneeling). It's everyone's choice what they do. I respect their decisions, what they decide to do. I think that's the beauty of this country. You are allowed to make decisions. "