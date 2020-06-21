What time does ‘Perry Mason’ premiere on HBO?

New from HBO Perry Mason The series gives us a side of the stubborn defense attorney like you've never seen him before. Set in the days before Perry Mason became a trusted legal eagle (and favorite court hero), HBO Perry Mason introduces its protagonist as an unlucky private investigator who reaches his limit. Starring Matthew Rhys, this new Perry Mason It doesn't look much like the one you remember, but it's still a sordid and sumptuous look at the black of the 1930s.

The original Perry Mason The series came out in 1957 and was based on a popular detective novel series written by Erle Stanley Gardner. That show starred Raymond Burr as its eponymous hero and stuck to a tried and true procedural structure. Perry Mason would have a client accused of some terrible crime and, through his own innate powers of deduction, Perry would find a way to prove that his client was innocent.

HBO Perry Mason Take this basic concept and turn it upside down. When we meet Perry Mason, he is not a lawyer, but a bankrupt detective. He is caught in a horrible web of deception, punctuated by violence and corruption. Everything changes for Perry when he is tasked with helping a lawyer friend, E.B. Jonathan defends a couple accused of organizing the kidnapping of their own son. It is a kidnapping that became terribly tragic when the boy was killed.

If you're excited to see Matthew Rhys working his way through another stylized throwback thriller, Perry Mason it's just the show for you. Here is everything you need to know about the new Perry Mason on HBO, including the release date and time, who's who on the Perry Mason cast, and where you can transmit the original.

The new Perry Mason will premiere on HBO today: Sunday, June 21, 2020.

AT WHAT TIME PERRY MASON BE ON HBO?

Perry Mason Episode 1, "Chapter One" will be on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. You should also be able to stream it on HBO, HBO Now, or HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET.

WHO'S IN THE NEW PERRY MASON TO EMIT?

The new Perry Mason stars as Matthew Rhys as the titular hero and who's who of award-winning actors in other roles, including:

Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice, a charismatic evangelist radio

John Lithgow as E.B. Jonathan, a passionate attorney and Perry's mentor

Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a black cop who disagrees with corrupt white detectives at the LAPD

Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, Perry's partner in private investigation

Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan's sharp and elegant secretary

Gayle Rankin as Emily Dodson, the mother of a brutally murdered boy

Nate Corddry as Matthew Dodson, the father of the same murdered boy

Lili Taylor as Birdy McKeegan, the mother of Sister Alice

Robert Patrick as Herman Baggerly, a prominent member of Sister Alice's church

Veronica Falcón as Lupe, a confident pilot who runs an airfield at Perry's farm

Stephen Root as Maynard Barnes, the aggressive district attorney in the case

HOW CAN I SEE THE NEW? PERRY MASON FREE?

Perry Mason it's free to all HBO subscribers. You can watch it with a traditional cable subscription to HBO, an HBO Now subscription, or the new HBO Max. The same goes for HBO channel plug-in subscribers on Hulu and Prime Video.

If you don't currently have HBO, you can opt for a 7-day free trial with HBO Max or with the HBO channel plugin for Hulu and Prime Video. After that week, HBO Max and HBO add-ons cost $ 14.99 / mo.

WHERE CAN I SEE THE ORIGINAL PERRY MASON?

Perry Mason Seasons 1-8 are available to stream on CBS All Access. You can also watch the first season with ads on CBS.com.

IT IS PERRY MASON ON NETFLIX?

Unfortunately, no. Not the original Perry Mason not new Perry Mason are broadcast on Netflix. You can only stream the original on CBS All Access or the new HBO with an HBO, HBO Now, or HBO Max account.

Where to transmit Perry Mason (2020)

