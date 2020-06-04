What Time Period The Team Went To After 1931

Agents of SHIELD is heading into a new time frame with the next episode of Season 7. This is where the team went after the mission in 1931.

Warning: SPOILERS for Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D season 7, episode 2 – "Know your onions"

The end of Protection agents Season 7, Episode 2 saw them travel to a new time period, but where did they go after 1931? For the seventh and final season of the first Marvel TV show connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Protection agents it is configured to explore multiple points in the MCU timeline. The series previously saw the team travel to the future and return to the present, but season 7 now sees agents travel back in time to save SHIELD from being destroyed by the Chronicoms.

This story of time travel began at the end of Protection agents Season 6 when Director Mack, Daisy Johnson, Jemma Simmons, Melinda May, Yo-Yo Rodriguez and Deke Shaw boarded an advanced Zephyr One and returned to 1931. It was there that they activated an LMD / Chronicom version of Phil Coulson so that he had someone well versed in the history of SHIELD. His mission in 1931 turned out to be to protect Gideon Malick's father and ensure that he delivered a key ingredient from Abraham Erskine's super soldier serum to Hydra. Agents were successful with this mission, but left 1931 for a new period of time due to the closing of that time window and another opening.

Although the finale of the second episode of season 7, "Know Your Onions", does not reveal where they ended, the promotion for episode 3 includes key details on when Protection agentsThe story will continue. The next story will take place around Area 51, where the Chronicoms attempt to steal an unspecified space weapon. Part of the mission will involve going to a SHIELD base and meeting Agent CarterDaniel Sousa, referred to as Peggy Carter "old companion". With all this information combined, Protection agents has now traveled to the 1950s.

To break down the time period a bit more, this is how you can determine that time period. For starters, the 1950s is when SHIELD began to take shape. The following episode features Coulson in a SHIELD base with the logo placed everywhere, indicating that this is after the SSR was transformed into SHIELD. Daisy, meanwhile, refers to Sousa as Peggy's. "old companion" It could be another sign of the new decade. It is plausible that this reference has been made because Sousa was Peggy's companion in the past that Daisy knows, but the time travel element of history and the state of SHIELD indicate that this occurs after the events of Agent Carter.

There are also some real-life factors that can provide additional evidence of the 1950s environment. The Zephyr One surprises a young couple when it appears in the new time, but Coulson says this shouldn't be a big concern since they appeared near Area 51 in Nevada. The location known as Area 51 was purchased by the United States Air Force in 1955. If Area 51 is a known location at the time agents arrived, then this window could be reduced in the late 1950s. A The late 1950s is also when the space race began to heat up, which could help explain the presence of a "space weapon" at this time.

After the revelations and MCU connections Protection agents Had in 1931, it will be fascinating to see what's to come during a trip to the 1950s. And if there was more doubt that this is the show's new destination, Clark Gregg previously confirmed that this was an era they would visit. Now fans will just have to wait and see how long Protection agents It happens in the 1950s.

