What time will the last dance be on Netflix?

Expansive documentary by Michael Jordan from ESPN The last Dance It was a cultural phenomenon. Released in April, the ten-episode series about the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty provided hours of entertainment for quarantined fans craving live sports.

Directed by Jason Hehir (who also directed the outstanding 2018 HBO documentary on Andre the Giant), The last Dance Broadcast for five weeks on ESPN, but now you'll have a chance to go through these acclaimed reviews in one weekend. Prepare to relive "The Shot," "The Flu Game" and the intense confrontation of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers in this absorbing look at the team that defined basketball in the 1990s.

What time The last Dance get to Netflix? Here is everything you need to know.

WHEN THE LAST DANCE PREMIERE ON NETFLIX?

The ten episodes of The last Dance premiere on Sunday, July 19 on Netflix.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX LAUNCH NEW SHOWS?

Netflix generally releases new episodes at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12: 00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME THE LAST DANCE BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is ​​based in Los Gatos, California, so The last Dance Must be available to broadcast at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time). If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for East Coast folks) and you don't see the new episodes on Netflix, give it a moment and then hit refresh.

