What to do and what not to do on July 4th from Dr. Janette Nesheiwat: precautions will help keep friends and family safe

As we celebrate Independence Day with friends and family, there are simple precautions we all need to take to keep the coronavirus at bay.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat offered some "do's and don'ts" on Saturday at "Fox & Friends Weekend".

"First of all, we want to make sure that if we are outdoors and we are not able to … social distance, we want to wear a face covering or a mask. That is really important," he said.

Nesheiwat emphasized constantly washing hands and staying six to 10 feet away from people, including loved ones from other homes.

"Remember," he said, "the virus likes to jump from one person to another."

Your health is at stake. According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are now nearly 2.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and more than 129,000 deaths.

"We just learned that for every person (who) tests positive, there are 10 to 20 people (who) are not diagnosed," Nesheiwat said.

The Fox News medical collaborator advised holding the Room at home with the family and avoiding large crowds and groups. Large groups serve as a breeding ground for the virus, which Nesheiwat said spreads through "talking, sneezing, coughing, yelling, and cheering."

"It goes into the air and it's aerosolized, and it goes into another person's eyes, nose (and throat)," he said.

People who have any symptoms or are not feeling well should stay home, preferably alone, to avoid infecting others.

Nesheiwat also urged people to avoid traveling to areas where there is a known outbreak, including parts of Arizona, Texas, Florida, and California.

A recent surge in cases has worried many health experts, with at least five states setting up single-day infection records on Friday.

This comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Tuesday that the number of new cases across the country could rise to 100,000 per day "if this is not resolved."

While the holiday weekend has the potential to be a perfect storm to spread the virus, Nesheiwat said that won't happen if people remain vigilant by keeping social distance, washing their hands, and wearing masks.

"All of these little things together can help you stay safe and enjoy vacations with your family and friends," he said.