What to do when adults don't have the answers (opinion)





As my school ended classes in person and my conversation at the table was consumed with pandemic fears, I tried to channel my energy to do something productive. As a person who has always been fascinated by nanotechnology, manipulating matter on an extremely small scale, he believed that it could be used to potentially protect Americans from the spread of the virus.

After seeing front-line workers make calls to get more effective masks and hear the struggles of healthcare professionals directly, I realized the great need for a lightweight mask that covers all the holes in the face. So, I began to consider the concepts I learned in my school's nanotechnology club and chemistry class, as well as reviewing various research articles from scientific journals. Several weeks later, I developed the idea of ​​a nitrogen doped graphene mask.

Although it has never been done before, the concept of a nitrogen doped graphene mask is not so radical. On its own, graphene, which is a single-layer carbon allotrope, is waterproof, so that even a helium atom cannot pass. However, when graphene is doped with nitrogen, some carbon bonds are broken in the graphene, which opens up the nanoscopic pores. These pores selectively allow oxygen to enter, theoretically making graphene masks breathable, but they act as a barrier to Covid-19 particles, which are larger than oxygen atoms.

Of course, recognizing my own limitations, I decided to post a video of my idea on YouTube and seek advice from more experienced researchers via email. I was so overwhelmed by the number of responses I received from professors across the United States, as well as from directors of the National Science Foundation (NSF) and The Graphene Council. In fact, I am currently working with engineering researchers at the University of West Virginia to develop my idea. NSF also put me in touch with the CEO of a company that specializes in using graphene oxide as a filter in the water industry, so that I could better understand the physical challenges associated with graphene. And some of my state government officials, like State Rep. Suhas Subramanyam and the office of the American representative Jennifer Wexton, have also supported me in my scientific efforts. While being able to make my mask, assuming it is medically sound, on a scale necessary to fight the virus can be challenging, my hope is that my idea will inspire others to think creatively about ways to approach Covid-19. In particular, I hope it inspires my Generation Z peers to recognize that we don't always need to turn to adults for the answers; We can also have some of our own. And one of those ideas could save a life. Parnika Saxena is a high school student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia. Alexis day at university: when in doubt, turn to TikTok Like millions of students across the country, my spring semester was interrupted by the pandemic. After saying goodbye to my classmates and professors at the University of San Diego, I found myself on a desert trip to Las Vegas, my hometown. As my university worked to establish a virtual classroom system, I suddenly had some extra time on my hands. In an effort not to spend all my time scrolling through Instagram and mourning the many missed senior moments, from graduation to department accolades and weekend parties, I tried to find a medium that could speak to my disappointment and offer a brief respite. from the chaos of the pandemic. Enter TikTok, a platform that shares staged video clips of people or events in a minute or less. Although the platform has been around for several years, this year provides a collective space for the Class of 2020 to share related videos expressing the anguish, joy, and confusion that we all experience during this time. I feel connected to my fellow graduates when I see jokes about finishing our degree in our childhood rooms, the technical difficulties of using Zoom to complete our courses, or the adjustments we are all making to return to live with our parents. And, after two months at home, I have made some TikToks, although I have only shared them with my closest friends and family. They have ranged from lighthearted skits or collaborations with friends to really poor attempts at learning viral dances. TikTok groups high school and college seniors into "Class of 2020", so when I search for recent content, I see a wide variety of stories, and I see high school students for several years that my youngest child expresses her roller coaster of emotions, but with her characteristic adolescent sarcasm she makes me feel a little younger and full of energy. In other words, even if I am physically isolated, I am not alone in my experience, and these days that virtual connection is priceless. Alexis Day recently graduated from the University of San Diego and majored in political science and communication studies.





