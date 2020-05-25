What to do when other people around you are not observing social distance patterns





As scientists continue to search for a vaccine for COVID-19, the best way to combat the disease is to follow social distancing. But many people have intentionally failed to follow or ignore the approach to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It can be frustrating to be that person who follows the safety measures of health experts and governments, but surrounded by people who do what they have been told to avoid. That is the case with Seth Gillihan, a clinical psychologist, and his family. Keeping a distance, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene could help fight COVID-19. But Gillihan said they have encountered people who were less careful in public places. "While most Americans seem to understand the need to limit contact with others to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people vary widely in their social distancing practices," said Gillihan, who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy and interventions based on in mindfulness. An article published in WebMD. “Perhaps you wear a face mask religiously in public, while many around you run out of mask. Or maybe some people seem to ignore the six-foot distance guidelines that you faithfully observe. ” The challenges of following the patterns of social distancing also occur within the family. Your spouse may not take it as seriously as you do, or the children in the house may think you are going crazy for no reason. There are ways to guide people around you to understand the importance of social distancing and other safety measures in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. The first step is to think about your approach to avoid a violent reaction and exposure to the virus.

Maintain a gap between you and the other person and remain calm. There have been cases of confrontations that led to violence in public, which could put those involved at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Screaming can only release drops that carry the virus into the air and cause exposure. If you are in a restaurant, grocery store or clinic, you should contact the people in charge of the place, such as the manager. Think about why they were unable to practice physical distancing. Other people may not keep distance or wear masks because they have a different understanding of the risk and the need to take precautions. This could make them think that they are actually being careful. For example, a friend thinks it's okay to approach you at the grocery store because they both wear masks. Knowing the true reason behind your behavior can help you speak calmly and rationally. Know What You Can Control It can be difficult to encourage everyone to follow the recommended guidelines to avoid COVID-19. It can cause frustration and increase your stress levels. Gillihan said you look at what you can control. One way is to avoid going to public spaces at the busiest times of the day. "Remember the value of accepting the limits of what you can control. This requires a deep level of acceptance, which does not mean resignation," said Gillihan. "You can be very concerned about this problem, even if you acknowledge that your control is limited."




