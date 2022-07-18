If friends, family, drinks, and fun sound like the perfect evening, it’s time to start planning an outdoor dinner party. Homeowners who are ready to socialize and have some fun may want to hurry and send the invitations out, but don’t forget there is some planning to be done. Take the time to figure out the following before hosting the dinner party to make sure everyone has fun and enjoys the night.

Think About Upgrading the Grill

Is the grill starting to look a little outdated? Has it seen better days? If so, it’s time to start looking at a Weber Summit Grill to replace the old one. If there is any chance the grill will experience problems while cooking dinner, now’s the time to start thinking about upgrading it and trying something new.

Think About Tables and Chairs Needed

Consider how many guests are invited to the party and make sure there will be plenty of seating. It’s better to have kids sit at a table to eat, so there isn’t a lot of dropped food. Adults may be able to balance the plate better, but make sure they do have somewhere to sit if they’d like to rest. Renting tables and chairs is possible if more are needed, but this will need to be set up well in advance.

Look Into Lighting for the Yard

Though it stays lighter longer during the summer months, the party may go on long past the sun setting. If this is the case, there should be plenty of lighting in the yard to prevent accidents that could happen, especially if there are kids running around. Try out innovative ways to light the yard to make sure the right ambiance is set, but everyone can see where they’re going.

Purchase Flatware, Plates, and More

What the food goes on will make a difference. For more intimate parties with just a few close friends, the regular plates and flatware will be fine and can be easily washed later. For bigger parties, who wants to wash all of those plates? Paper plates and cups are an excellent option. Just make sure they are biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

Where Will the Trash Go?

When everyone is done eating, where will the trash go? While no one wants to think about trash bags taking up space on the patio or ruining the look of the yard, it’s necessary to think about where everything will go. Plan for trash bags in easy-to-access locations so everyone is encouraged to use them and can do so without any trouble.

Think About Food and Drinks

Of course, it’s important to think about the food and drinks available for party-goers to enjoy. There are tons of excellent food perfect for an outdoor dinner party, so consider what everyone will want to eat and what they might enjoy. It may be a good idea to ask about allergies before settling on a menu to make sure everyone can enjoy the night.

Hosting an outdoor dinner party can be a lot of fun, but it does take some work. Use this list to make sure everything is ready to go before the first guests start to arrive. By taking the time to get it all done now, it’s easier to enjoy the night and not have anything to worry about.