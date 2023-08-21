During Nag Panchami, devotees typically consume only satvik food, which is vegetarian food that is considered pure and healthy. Here are some common foods that are prepared and consumed on Nag Panchami:

Kheer: A sweet dish made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron. Laddoos: Sweet balls made with flour, sugar, and ghee, and flavored with cardamom and nutmeg. Peda: A sweet made with condensed milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. Modak: A sweet dumpling made with rice flour, coconut, and jaggery. Sabudana Khichdi: A dish made with tapioca pearls, potatoes, peanuts, and flavored with cumin and green chilies. Sabudana Vada: A deep-fried snack made with tapioca pearls, potatoes, and peanuts. Aloo Tikki: A shallow-fried patty made with boiled potatoes and spices. Chana Masala: A spicy and tangy dish made with chickpeas and flavored with garam masala and amchur.

It is important to note that the specific foods prepared and consumed on Nag Panchami may vary depending on the region and tradition. Additionally, some devotees may choose to observe a fast on Nag Panchami, and abstain from consuming any food or water until the puja is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT