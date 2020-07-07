What to see in Tuesday's primaries in New Jersey

Registered Democrats and Republicans across the state received ballots before the vote, and unaffiliated voters had the option to request one, as in-person voting remains in the background amid a pandemic that slowed, but did not go away, in The State of the Garden.

However, it won't be late at night, as any of the results are unlikely to be clear on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, as state officials won't finish counting the ballots for at least a week, or, if New York was some. preview: longer than that.

But that shouldn't lessen the drama in a series of contested races that will shape Republican efforts to make up for what they lost in 2018, the Democratic push to regain a seat they lost after a 2019 defection and a progressive primary challenge. that: – If successful – it would be the impact of an already remarkable primary season.

Voters in Delaware will also go to the polls on Tuesday. Surveys close in both states at 8 p.m. ET.

New Jersey Republican primaries for the swivel seat get personal

Republican primary elections to confront New Jersey freshman Andy Kim in the state's 3rd District have become personal.

The primary pitted David Richter, a former CEO of global construction consultancy Hill International, against Kate Gibbs, a former Burlington County owner and deputy director of a local construction union.

Richter has released an ad comparing Gibbs' court record to Snooki of MTV's "Jersey Shore". Gibbs replied that she had "confessed" to her juvenile mistakes, which included robbery, drug possession, and alcohol charges on the beach. Gibbs said in an ad that she is no longer that "college girl" but a "conservative woman" who cut property taxes while in office and would join President Donald Trump in Congress.

Gibbs has attacked Richter for running in the primary race after initially campaigning against Rep. Jeff Van Drew in southern New Jersey. Richter changed districts after Van Drew defected to the Republican Party last year.

Richter has spent more than double the cash on Gibbs' campaign, lending his campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars. He also aired announcements criticizing Gibbs for his employer's support to increase tolls to rebuild the New Jersey Turnpike.

In a June debate, Gibbs reportedly called Richter "a wealthy guy with a right" who is "desperate for a degree", while Richter denounced Gibbs for his "pattern of reckless disregard for the law."

The winner of Tuesday's primaries will face Kim in November. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has called the general election race a "setback." In 2016, Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur won re-election in this district, which stretches from the eastern suburbs of Philadelphia to the coast, by 20 percentage points. Two years later, he lost to Kim, a former national security official in the Obama administration, for less than two.

New Jersey elects Democrats to take over Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew

In 2018, Van Drew became the first Democrat to represent southern New Jersey in the House of Representatives in more than two decades. In 2019, he voted against impeachment articles, pledged his "everlasting support" to Trump, and became a Republican.

On Tuesday, the second Atlantic City-based district will vote for the Democrat to take over the restructuring.

Elementary is considered a power fight. Two weeks ago, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy endorsed Amy Kennedy, a mental health advocate and former public school teacher married to former Rhode Island Representative Patrick Kennedy. But New Jersey power broker George Norcross and state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, two of Murphy's rivals, have backed Brigid Callahan Harrison, a professor of political science at Montclair State University.

Kennedy has spent by far the most money of any candidate in the race, fueled in part by his own $ 500,000 donation to his campaign. She has portrayed herself as a stranger confronting the state's political machinery while promoting her ties to the Kennedy family dynasty.

But Harrison has the support of the New Jersey senators and six of the eight county presidents in the district, attacking Kennedy for using his family's connections in his candidacy for Congress.

Will Cunningham, a former investigator for the House Oversight Committee, is also running and recently received the endorsement of the editorial board of the Philadelphia Inquirer. He ran in 2018 against Van Drew and received 16% of the vote. Cunningham, an openly gay black lawyer who grew up homeless, has spoken about national reckoning with racism and police brutality since the murder of George Floyd from his own personal perspective.

If any one of these three Democratic candidates defeated Van Drew, the election would break gender or racial barriers for South Jersey.

The primary is not expected to be called for days due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will take place mainly by mail, which must be postmarked by Tuesday.

One of the most conservative House Democrats faces a progressive challenge

Arati Kreibich, a neuroscientist, supported Rep. Josh Gottheimer in 2016, it was his first sign of a non-presidential lawn, he told CNN, and again in 2018, when he offered to help re-elect him.

But all of that changed after a rift on Capitol Hill over a border financing bill last year, perhaps the sharpest clash so far between Democrats' moderate and progressive caucuses, made Gottheimer a prime target for the left, and convinced Kreibich to challenge him for the seat. in the fifth district of New Jersey in 2020.

Kreibich received a boost in exposure after New York Progressives performed well in their primaries last month and a boost in fundraising after she was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. She is supported by Indivisible's campaign arm, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and the smallest liberal groups on the ground in New Jersey.

Still, Gottheimer is a formidable incumbent with connections to almost every sector of the Democratic and National Liberal State establishment, from Senator Cory Booker to mayors across the district. She supports abortion rights and has long supported same-sex marriage. The former Clinton White House speechwriter is also a fundraising behemoth, his nickname in some quarters is the "Human Fundraising Machine," and while he's barely tapped into his treasure, he'll easily spend more than Kreibich.

Gottheimer and Kreibich, 45, who came to the United States from India when he was 11, hold competing theories about the makeup of their district. Trump narrowly won it in 2016, the same night Gottheimer dismantled former Republican Rep. Scott Garrett. Two years later, Gottheimer won reelection by double digits.

Despite the 2018 results, Gottheimer and top House Democrats still consider the fifth to be a swing district. Republicans are lining up for a chance to claim it in November. Kreibich, meanwhile, has no illusions about what a general election contest would entail, but she argues that the district is blue and is getting bluer, thanks, as she said, to people like her.

Tuesday's race, then, is largely a matter of whose perception it is most closely aligned with Democratic voters, who once again must weigh any desire to draw the party away from warnings from an establishment that it says would run the risk of be defeated in November.