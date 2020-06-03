What to see: Movies and TV series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max in June

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to create a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a dog groomer in Season 5 of "Weird eye" in Netfix. Here's some of what's airing in June.



"Meet the fockers": In this sequel to the 2000 hit "Meet the Parents," newcomer Greg and Pam join Pam's family on a camper trip to Miami to meet Greg's eccentric parents. (Starz)

"Crazy Delicious": Using ingredients from an edible magical forest, amateur chefs must prepare ingenious and delicious creations to impress three powerful food judges. (Netflix)



"Boogie Nights"A tight-knit group of porn actors from the 70s greets a well-endowed bartender and transforms into Dirk Diggler in this acclaimed movie. (Show time)

& # 39; We are freestyle supreme love ": Long before the world knew about Tony-award winning Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In The Heights", Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvised hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began relating to the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme's beatboxing and rap on the sidewalk, unsure of how their stories would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them gathering for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant career on Broadway. (Hulu)

"Search Party" Season 3: This comedy thriller focuses on a group of privileged and selfish twentysomethings whose search for a long-lost lost friend leads them down a shocking and dark path of no return. (HBO Max)

"The Last Days of American Crime": As a final response to terrorism and crime, the US government. USA You plan to transmit a signal that makes it impossible for someone to knowingly commit illegal acts. Graham Bricke (Édgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to reach the big score, joins the famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael Pitt) and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to committing the heist of the century and the last crime in United States history before the signal goes out. (Netflix)

"Casino": Robert De Niro met with his "Goodfellas" director Martin Scorsese in this 1995 film in which De Niro plays a gambling expert who falls in love with the mob. (Hulu, Showtime)

"Fulfillment of his duty": This 2020 Edgar Award winner who just won for Best Teleplay is a cat-and-mouse thriller that looks at modern police corruption. (Acorn TV)

"Dirty Dancing": You'll have the best time of your life with this romantic musical drama starring Patrick Swayze as a dance instructor at a Catskills resort and Jennifer Gray as her student. (Hulu)

"13 reasons why" Season 4: In the powerful final season, the senior class at Liberty High School prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to come together one last time to keep a dangerous secret hidden, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final and heartbreaking decisions that could alter their lives forever. (Netflix)



"Doom Patrol" Season 2: DC's weirdest hero group: Cliff Steele, aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor, aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr, aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane, aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Victor Stone alias Cyborg (Joivan Wade): They have returned to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow … both figuratively and literally. (HBO Max)

"Crossing swords": From the people behind "Robot Chicken", this animated series for adults revolves around a kind-hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position in the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns that his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet's nest of monarchs, thieves, and horny quacks. (Hulu)

"Spelling the dream": An Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 consecutive years, making the trend one of the longest in sports history. This documentary chronicles the ups and downs of four American Indian students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. (Netflix)

Season 7 of "Tyler Perry The haves and the have-nots": In Savannah, Georgia, the Cryer family is the enviable face of success and wealth. At least that's how it looks from the outside. But within the walls of the opulent family mansion, dysfunction and double life threaten to destroy their world of privilege. (Hulu)

"Mike Tyson Mysteries" Seasons 1-3: This animated series for adults follows the mysterious adventures of boxer / actor Mike Tyson. (Hulu)

"The Politician" Season 2: Double crosses, a tripartite relationship, and a single-issue candidate add to a mud race by the State Senate that Payton will do anything to win. (Netflix)

"Gigli": Then couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck worked together in this 2003 movie about a low-level mobster whose world turns around when he is forced to work with a beautiful woman. (Hulu)

"Esme and Roy": Esme and Roy are best friends, and the best monsters in Monsterdale! The animated series from the creators of "Sesame Street" will bring little viewers into a colorful world where even the smallest monsters can overcome great challenges together. (HBO Max)

"The Chi" Season 3Produced entirely in his eponymous city, this season of the series finds a mature Emmett (Jacob Latimore) trying to alter the way his mother (Yolonda Ross) views him, going from being a demotivated teenager to a void. But her mother, Jada, has her sights set on her next chapter. (Hulu, Showtime)

"That's my Boy": A man who owes taxes looks at his son when he was a teenager to help him in this comedy. (Hulu)

"7500": It seems like a routine day at work for Tobias (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a young soft-spoken American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he goes through the pre-checklist with Michael, the pilot, and talks to Gökce, his girlfriend flight attendant. But hell breaks loose shortly after takeoff when terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cabin, severely injuring Michael and cutting Tobias's arm. (Amazon Prime)

"101 Dalmatians: The Series": The Gubaney and Amber family get to work on a project inspired by "101 Dalmatians". (Disney +)

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief": Things are electrified when a teenager discovers that he is a descendant of a Greek god and is caught in a battle between deities. (Disney +)

"Towards the Unknown: Making Frozen 2": With the elapsed time and less than a year until the world premiere of "Frozen 2", the filmmakers, artists, composers and the cast open their doors to the cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, the heart and collaboration. It takes to create one of the most anticipated movies. (Disney +)

"Fuller House: The Farewell Season": Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headlong into the world of parenting. But don't worry: they have plenty of hands to help in this final season of the "Full House" sequel series. (Netflix)



"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" Volume 6: The Peabody and Emmy Award-winning weekly comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape in depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comic voice and storytelling ability to investigate the broader trends that shape our fragmented world. (Netflix)



"Lenox Hill": An intimate look at the lives of four doctors as they navigate the ups and downs of work at the famous Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unwavering eye, the series shows each doctor's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient's personal journey. (Netflix)

"Karma": Sixteen contestants, ages 12 to 15, walk completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma that set the rules . This series of adventure contests, led by YouTube presenter Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of your young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. (HBO Max)

"Reality Z": A zombie apocalypse imprisons contestants on a Brazilian reality show in a television studio, where they try to evade carnivorous hordes. (Netflix)



"Pose" Season 2: The FX series set in the LGBTQ world of the underground parlor scene of the late 1980s has become a fan favorite. (Netflix)

"Jo Koy: in its elements": For the first time, comedian Jo Koy takes his audience to the Philippines in this new comedy special that highlights Manila culture. (Netflix)

"Frost / Nixon": A series of revealing television interviews between British talk show host David Frost and former President Richard Nixon for this drama. (Netflix)

"Chicas de Ipanema" Season 2: As Malu and the ladies go through their recent tragedy, they take on professional challenges, new possibilities of love, and confront injustices with courage. (Netflix)



"Adventure time: distant lands": Based on the animated series "Adventure Time", created by Pendleton Ward and produced by Adam Muto, these four specials explore the invisible corners of the world with familiar and new characters. (HBO Max)

"Test the nation": Award-winning cookbook author, host, and executive producer Padma Lakshmi takes audiences on a journey across the United States, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so strongly shaped what is American food today. (Hulu)

"A beautiful day in the neighborhood": Tom Hanks plays Fred Rogers, a man who forever changed the landscape of children's television with his show "Mister Rogers & # 39; Neighborhood". (Starz)

"Spider-Man: away from home": There is no rest for one of the world's favorite superheroes. In this action packed movie, Spider-man must face the forces that have changed the world. (Starz)

"Code of an assassin": This British three-part miniseries "combines gripping drama with the remarkable story of DNA fingerprinting." David Threlfall ("Shameless") plays DCS David Baker and John Simm ("Doctor Who") plays Dr. Alec Jeffreys, a scientist who invents a technique to extract the individual's unique DNA. Working together, the two men investigate the brutal murder of two schoolgirls. (Acorn TV)

"Terms of love": Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, and Jack Nicholson star in this big-screen drama about a mother and daughter who share a complicated relationship. (Show time)