what-to-watch?-netflix-tries-a-shuffle-button

New York (CNN Business) Ever find yourself endlessly scrolling through Netflix trying to find something to watch? You’re not alone, and the company may have found a solution.

Netflix confirmed that it’s testing out a shuffle button, which will allow viewers to have the service randomly select a movie or TV show.

The button, which appears below a user’s profile and on the home screen, will choose a selection based on viewing history, preferences, and playlists. The company started testing the feature in July. TechCrunch was the first to report the new button.

The shuffle feature could be especially useful for audiences who are overwhelmed by choice, or simply bored. It also helps Netflix (NFLX) distinguish its service from a growing list of competitors.

“We’re always looking for better ways to connect members with shows and films that they will love,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time — and only make them broadly available if people find them useful.”