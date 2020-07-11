What Trump learned from Newt Gingrich (opinion)

Trump's presidency has been three and a half years of outrage. Although political observers frequently discuss the importance of Fox News and Breitbart News to the success of this administration, the president's true platform is the rest of the media.

His playbook draws directly on the legacy of Newt Gingrich, a former Georgia congressman who entered the House of Representatives in 1979 and ascended to the presidency in 1995 until before he fell from power in 1998. Long before he was president of At home, Gingrich understood that sensationalism and provocative language played well on camera. At a time when the number of media outlets was expanding as a result of cable television, Gingrich understood that politicians could influence the national conversation by providing fodder for journalists seeking dramatic stories.

Gingrich spent much of his time offering sizzle as a way to get his message across. He made short speeches about C-SPAN in 1984 criticizing Democrats for being weak in defense and asking them to respond. Since viewers couldn't see that the chamber was empty at the end of the day, it seemed that their "silent" political opponents were guilty. When the incident exploded after Speaker of the House of Representatives O & # 39; Neill had the person controlling the cameras tour the empty chamber to reveal the trick, Gingrich was delighted because the country's largest networks (CBS , NBC, and ABC) and major newspapers covered the story. — and the.

"Fact number one about the media," he said, was his love for the confrontation. "When you confront them, you get attention." In 1990, Gingrich's GOPAC organization distributed a memo that taught Republicans how to "speak like Newt," emphasizing the need to describe their opponents as "sick," "traitors," and "radicals."

Like Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s, Gingrich also understood that the press would report the allegations, the allegations would hold, and the rebuttals would not receive as much attention. This was especially true as the accelerated speed of the news cycle increased enormously with the spread of cable television in the 1980s. Gingrich learned that the press would investigate something because he said it was true and that this was enough to cause the damage he was looking for. Unlike McCarthy, who was sidelined in 1954, Republicans made Gingrich their leader (House minority whip in 1989 and speaker in 1995).

With all the talk about the importance of conservative media, President Trump's strategy for 2016 was based on these principles. He leveraged his ability to attract the constant attention of powerful media organizations, which ended up giving him the amount of free-use time most candidates only dream of, and distracting journalists to focus on the stories that interested him. He always threw a shiny new object for journalists to obsess over. During the controversial Republican primaries, he caused the media to debate his nicknames for others and the "pants on fire" accusations (according to Politifact) that Senator Ted Cruz's father was associated with the assassin of President John F. Kennedy , Lee Harvey Oswald. And during the general election, he talked endlessly about "Crooked Hillary" and his emails. Their protests provided a stream of consciousness with plenty of meaningless fodder for an entire news cycle.

Trump had the strange ability to take the hard work out of legitimate shoe-skin journalists covering an unconventional campaign and manipulate his work to his advantage. Smart reporters were drawn to an excess of stories about the Hillary Clinton email scandal, ignoring the much larger investigation taking place of Russian interference in the elections. Even his endless attacks on the "fake media" were intended to incite the press into this conversation.

Last week, Trump pulled off this trick with his July 4 speech at Mount Rushmore. At a time when Covid-19's rising case rates highlighted the failure of his administration's policies on the greatest crisis of our time, he turned attention to monuments and the "radical assault" on democracy that he says , is taking place from the left. He even managed to shift a debate that focused on Confederate monuments to figures like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

Reporters certainly shouldn't be in the business of being pro or anti on either side. However, they need to convey information to the public in a way that does not hide how extreme or unconventional the President's actions are. Equally relevant, they must avoid being manipulated by Trump so that he does not constantly push them into conversations that are beneficial to his political strategy.

In 2016, much of the press was caught on flat feet. This time, the nation cannot afford to make the same mistakes. The media should not allow themselves to be armed as yet another tool in President Trump's campaign.