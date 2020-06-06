What Valhalla Is Explained (& Why Only Some Characters Go There)

Vikings has included many elements of Norse mythology, including the concept of Valhalla, but what is it and why only some travel there?

The characters of Vikings He constantly mentions Valhalla, especially before a battle, but what is Valhalla's story and why can't everyone go there when they die? Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings It made its History Channel debut in 2013 and was originally planned to be a miniseries. However, it was so well received by the public that it was quickly renewed for a second season. Vikings He lived for a couple more seasons, and viewers were able to closely follow the lives of Ragnar, Lagertha, Floki, and more.

Vikings He initially followed the legendary Nordic figure Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his travels alongside his Viking brothers. As the series progressed, he shifted his focus to Ragnar's sons – Bjorn, Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd, and Ivar – and his own journeys, becoming the protagonists of the series. Ragnar learned of his fate in Season 4, and his sons have continued with the series, though some fans feel he never recovered. Even if Vikings It is not historically accurate all along (for example, Ragnar Lothbrok might never have existed), it has included many elements of Norse mythology, especially the concept of Valhalla.

Throughout the series, many characters have mentioned Valhalla and her desire to get there when they die, as not everyone has the honor of crossing those doors. In Norse mythology, Valhalla is a huge and majestic hall in Asgard, ruled by none other than Odin. In front of the doors is the Glasir tree, with golden red leaves, and the roof of the room is covered with straw with golden shields. The gates of Valhalla appeared in Vikings in the season 4 episode "A Good Treason", where Ragnar, wounded and dying, dreamed of walking towards the open doors, only to be approached before him.

Going to Valhalla after death is a privilege, as not everyone can cross the gates. Only half of those who die in combat are chosen by Odin to travel to Valhalla, led by the Valkyries, while the other half goes to Fólkvangr, a meadow ruled by the goddess Freyja, who is associated with love, beauty and fertility. Inside Fólkvangr is his room, Sessrúmnir, where he receives those who died in battle. Now the characters in Vikings were especially interested in gaining their entry into Valhalla as the warriors who go there join the masses of those who have also been killed in combat (the Einherjar) and prepare daily for the events of Ragnarök, which is the end of the world and its rebirth.

Not surprisingly, then, that Ragnar was so concerned with earning a place in Valhalla, and that characters like Tostig wished to die in battle for Odin to take him there to dine and feast on the gods and his former companions (and he was greatly disappointed ) when he survived his first fight with Ragnar and company). Valhalla could have an even bigger presence in the sequel series, Vikings: Valhalla, established a century after the end of the original series, so viewers continue to learn more about it and other Viking beliefs.

